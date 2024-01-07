It’s Sunday, and so we have a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise, and, as he notes, its an anniversary of sort.
John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
South Africa Birds, Part 2
Last week’s WEIT post showcased about a dozen bird species that I photographed on a seminar trip to South Africa in 2007. This week’s post shows another dozen or so avian species that I photographed during that same trip.
This also happens to be my 200th week of posting wildlife photos on Jerry’s WEIT site.On average, we’ve posted about 15 photos per Sunday, so that brings the total number of my posted pictures on WEIT to about 3000 bird photos!
JAC: Happy birdiversary!
*****************
Arrow-marked Babbler (Turdoides jardineii):
Bateleur (Terathopius ecaudatus):
Bearded Scrub Robin (Cercotrichas quadrivirgata):
Black Crake (Amaurornis flavirostra):
Black Sunbird, female (Leptocoma sericea):
Black-chested Prinia (Prinia flavicans):
Black-collared Barbet (Lybius torquatus):
Black-crowned Tchagra (Tchagra senegala):
Black-capped Bulbul (Pycnonotus barbatus):
Black-headed Heron (Ardea melanocephala):
Black-headed Heron flying:
Black-headed Oriole (Oriolus larvatus):
Black-shouldered Kite (Elanus axillaris):
Black-shouldered Kite flying:
Blacksmith Plover (Vanellus armatus):
Bokmakierie (Telophorus zeylonus):
Brown-hooded Kingfisher (Halcyon albiventris):
Oh yeah, [music plays] and many more!
I’m very grateful for Dr. Avise sharing his photos so extensively, as well as his contributions to genetics.
Thank you, Dr. Coyne, as well for hosting the photos and your contributions to genetics and evolution.
I have been enjoying the Sunday bird series since it started, and it’s fun to see what each week’s new theme will be. It’s a nice feature of the WEIT site, along with the other wildlife posts.
Thank you so much for all the photos you’ve posted–I always look forward to seeing more birds from around the world on Sunday mornings. And thank you, Jerry, for giving him the space to educate your readers about these birds, most of which I would never be able to see.
Congratulations, John, and thanks for all the birds!
GCM
Happy birdiversary!
+1
Three thousand beautiful photos – wow! And very many thanks.
Beautiful pictures. Happy Anniversary! Every week I forward the link to a bird-watching friend who lives nearby. So, your pictures are more widely distributed than you realize!