It’s Sunday, and so we have a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise, and, as he notes, its an anniversary of sort.

John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

South Africa Birds, Part 2 Last week’s WEIT post showcased about a dozen bird species that I photographed on a seminar trip to South Africa in 2007. This week’s post shows another dozen or so avian species that I photographed during that same trip. This also happens to be my 200th week of posting wildlife photos on Jerry’s WEIT site.On average, we’ve posted about 15 photos per Sunday, so that brings the total number of my posted pictures on WEIT to about 3000 bird photos!

JAC: Happy birdiversary!

Black Sunbird, female (Leptocoma sericea):

Black-headed Heron flying:

Black-shouldered Kite flying: