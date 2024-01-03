The Tate Museum includes men in its controversial exhibit of feminist art

It’s completely possible to respect the identities of trans people without having to sign on to their mantras: “Trans women are women” and “Trans men are men”. Trans folks are humans with the rights of all humans, but the rights of a trans person, in my view, are not 100% identical to the rights of the sex they assume—the sex different from their natal sex. This has been particularly vexing to many (biological) women, who have demanded the right to have “women’s spaces”: women’s prisons, women’s shelters, battered women’s homes, women as rape counselor, and, as we often discuss, women’s sports. And I agree with the need for such spaces, which makes the “trans women are women” mantra a failure.

From now on, when I use the word “woman” or “man” to refer to a person, I am alluding to which of the two sexes that person was at birth. It they are trans, then I’ll refer to the sex they feel they are, saying “trans woman” or “trans man.”

But I can’t buy the mantras any longer, and so have to assert, at my peril, that “Trans women are men” and “Trans men are women,” for that’s what’s both scientifically correct and in accord with traditional usage. This, of course, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t respect their wishes to be treated as the sex they assume, including the use of their desired pronouns, though your mileage may differ. And it does not mean that, say, trans women have any “right” to be put in women’s prisons or to participate in women’s sports.

Increasingly, I hear from female readers who are really upset at what they see as authoritarian behavior or dogmatism when either trans women assert their equality in all respects as women, or when people are asked to treat trans women as if they were women.

The latter was the case in a controversial ongoing exhibit at the famous Tate Museum in London, where I often go when in town to see the paintings of William Blake and J. M. W. Turner, two of my favorite artists (in the case of Blake, also a poet).

Now, however, the Tate is embroiled in a controversy because of the exhibit below (click to go to the site):

Here’s the description of the exhibit; note that it’s supposed to be about women and feminism, and it refers to “women artists”.

The first of its kind, this exhibition is a wide-ranging exploration of feminist art by over 100 women artists working in the UK. It shines a spotlight on how networks of women used radical ideas and rebellious methods to make an invaluable contribution to British culture. Their art helped fuel the women’s liberation movement during a period of significant social, economic and political change. In the 1970s and 1980s a new wave of feminism erupted. Women used their lived experiences to create art, from painting and photography to film and performance, to fight against injustice. This included taking a stand for reproductive rights, equal pay and race equality. This creativity helped shape a period of pivotal change for women in Britain, including the opening of the first women’s refuge and the formation of the British Black Arts Movement. Despite long careers, these artists were often left out of the artistic narratives of the time. This will be the first time many of their works have been on display since the 1970s.

Here’s the museum’s short video about the exhibit, in which I see nothing but women: pregnant women, lesbians, and pictures of women marching for their rights fifty to thirty years ago

The problem, as the article below from Reduxx notes, is that the Tate has an extraordinarily expansive definition of “woman”. The museum includes in the rubric not only trans women, who are men, but also cross-dressing men, who are often not trans women. Because feminism was a movement that derives from and still refers to (biological) women, this has caused some pushback.

Click to read:

A feminist activist going by the monicker of “Le Sorelle Arduino KPSS”, whose real name I can’t find, predicted that the exhibit might include men:

Sure enough, it did, as the Tate is apparently confused about women. Some excerpts from the Reduxx article:

A prestigious art museum in London has prompted backlash after featuring trans-identified males in a historical exhibition of the women’s liberation movement. The Women in Revolt! exhibit is a first of its kind project offering “a wide-ranging exploration of feminist art” made by over 100 female artists during the period between 1970 – 1990. While the exhibit purports to amplify the work of women, some female visitors to the museum quickly noticed that a number of trans-identified males had been slipped in among the displays. One of the most disturbing pieces include archival copies of a publication created by men with a sexual fetish for pretending to be women, including one letter from a transvestite who complains of being jealous of his wife. “Once I had admitted my true inner self to others I felt great relief, and thereupon decided to be myself all the time and live life as it suited me and not as the way I had been committed to live since coming out of the womb,” reads the letter, written by a man identified as “Julia.” “Prior to this, my marriage (to a woman), had broken up and my wife was seeking a divorce together with the custody of the children because of my attitude to life, namely brought about because of my jealousy of her femininity and her ability to become pregnant and know true happiness within the straight society.” The admission was one of several personal anecdotes contained within a magazine primarily catering to gay men called “Come Together.”

Now that’s deeply confusing. For cross-dressers can be gay men, or non-gay men who simply like to don women’s clothes. However, in the letter mentioned above, “Julia” refers to himself as a trans-sexual, and it’s true that cross-dressers can eventually consider themselves as trans women. But they’re still men:

More from the article:

“Prior to this, my marriage (to a woman), had broken up and my wife was seeking a divorce together with the custody of the children because of my attitude to life, namely brought about because of my jealousy of her femininity and her ability to become pregnant and know true happiness within the straight society.” The admission was one of several personal anecdotes contained within a magazine primarily catering to gay men called “Come Together.” . . . Other displays featured articles from newsletters produced by the Beaumont Society, a group created in order to advocate for heterosexual crossdressers to be allowed to practice their sexual fetish publicly.

Note that the magazine refers to “gay men,” and the Society caters to “heterosexual crossdressers”—again, men.

Here are Le Sorelle Arduino’s responses to the exhibit continuing from her first tweet. Several trans males are mentioned, including well-known author Jan Morris, one of whose books I’ve just finished (it was pretty good):

And reactions by two other women:

“No cultural womens event can happen any more without men. Art has become a simpering pile of conformist junk,” one user said in response to @Sorelle_Arduino‘s thread on the exhibit. “It would be bigoted to talk about women without talking about the ones that are men,” another quipped sarcastically.

And a couple more:

Here’s a good point:



I could go on, but these people have made the relevant points. The feminist movement in that era—and today—is propelled by women, not trans women; the title of the Tate exhibit is misleading; and though the Tate is catering to the woke mantra that “trans women are women”, many women aren’t having it. This exhibit should have been a women’s space, not a (women’s + men’s) space.