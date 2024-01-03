Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “please,” rings in the new year, with Mo asking for a distinction that’s not a difference. And no, they’ll have to put up with blasphemy, though you might get executed for blaspheming Islam in countries that adhere to that faith. Blasphemy mesaures are still on the books in Western countries like Spain and Northern Ireland, but they’re never enforced.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo’ n’ blasphemy”
Blasphemy laws have been newly coined in places like Denmark and the Republic of Ireland. No prosecutions yet …
Indeed Coel.
Another great Jesus ‘N’ Mo.
Denmark has some strange plans for separating immigrants (muslims mostly) and compelling integration or such like, cannot see how anti blasphemy will assist though.
Rep of Ei, who knows after generations of intense papism but I think they are realising that they may have immigration problems, probably more to do with the pressure of “Islamophobia “
When the religious manage to get blasphemy laws in place — whether that be through social sanction or legal penalties — do they imagine that this fosters a sense of respect in those who can’t say what they’re really thinking?
Or does it just give them an opportunity to imagine that the potential blasphemer is gradually coming round to the recognition that not believing is bad?
My guess is the religious who institute these laws don’t care much about what’s going on in anyone else’s head as long as they can move smugly through a world that reflects their own image back at them, while calling it piety.