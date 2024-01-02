Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the first Tuesday of the year, and the Cruelest Day of the week: January 2, 2024. The long and winding year of 2024 stretches out ahead. . . It’s National Buffet Day, a great holiday, for buffets are the BEST! Here’s one filmed by Mike Chen, who patronizes and rates buffets all over the world. Here’s one he likes (start at 7:11):

It’s also 55 MPH Speed Limit Day (instituted on this day in 1974 by Richard Nixon), Swiss Cheese Day, Happy Mew Year for Cats Day, World Introvert Day, National Cream Puff Day, National Science Fiction Day, and the ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 2 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*This is mostly above my pay grade, but I’m putting it in here because those who know Israeli politics thinks that this is important. What happened is that, by a vote of 8-7 Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a Netanyahu-government law that limited the power of that very Court. Why this is important is that it will serve to divide Israeli society further in the middle of a war, at a time when the country should be united, but also because it shows the mess Israel is in without a constitution (it never had one). Without a constitutional division between executive, legislative, and judicial powers, the Supreme Court has arrogated to itself the powers of the judiciary, so, without explanation, it can strike down any law it wants as “unreasonable.” (Remember, the U.S. Supreme Court can strike down only those laws deemed unconstitutional.)

Israel’s highest court has struck down a controversial judicial overhaul law enacted last year by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would have limited the justices’ power. Israel’s Supreme Court ruled against a central piece of a judicial overhaul that Netanyahu was pushing before the war in Gaza erupted last October. The court struck down a law, which was passed in July and was akin to a constitutional amendment, that would have taken away the court’s powers to abrogate government decisions it deems to be “unreasonable in the extreme.” The ruling could revive the deep political and social strife generated by the judicial reform last year, just as the country reels from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel and is embroiled in a devastating war in Gaza. Before the Oct. 7 attack, hundreds of thousands of Israelis came out weekly to protest against Netanyahu’s push to limit the powers of the court and give more control to the elected government. Eight justices ruled in favor of striking down the law, with seven against.

Not knowing all the substance of the law that was struck down, all I can say is that the Supreme Court should not have the power to strike down laws they simplly deem “unreasonable.” Since there’s no constitution, there’s no way to determine what is “reasonable.” I think the deeply split vote reflects the ambiguity of what the court is supposed to do. At any rate, they ruled against curbing their own power.

*The NYT tells us that Israel is withdrawing some of the IDF from Gaza to train some, allow others a rest, and also to support an economy that’s on the skids because so many men are fighting.

The Israeli military said on Monday that it would begin withdrawing several thousand troops from the Gaza Strip at least temporarily, in what was the most significant publicly announced reduction since the war with Hamas began. The military cited a growing toll on the Israeli economy after nearly three months of wartime mobilization with little end in sight to the fighting. Israel had been considering scaling back its operations, and the United States has been prodding it to do so more quickly as the death toll and privation in Gaza rose. . . . Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, emphasized that the move to demobilize some soldiers did not suggest any compromise of Israel’s intention to continue fighting until it destroys Hamas, and the fighting across Gaza remained intense. Admiral Hagari, who had said he expected “warfare throughout this year,” indicated that some troops would be called back to service in 2024. Reservists from at least two brigades will be sent home this week, the Israeli military said in a statement, and three brigades will be taken back for “scheduled” training. Brigades vary in size, up to roughly 4,000 troops, and the Israeli military does not disclose how many troops it has deployed in Gaza, so it was unclear how many would remain. “This move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable them to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year,” the military said.

I’m sure Hamas is delighted.

*A new California law is taking effect this year, and it’s a good one: banning the carrying of guns in most public places. But the law is under a judicial “pause”, and it might be struck down by the Supreme Court.

A California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places will take effect on New Year’s Day, even as a court case continues to challenge the law. A U.S. district judge issued a ruling Dec. 20 to block the law from taking effect, saying it violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and deprives people of their ability to defend themselves and their loved ones. But on Saturday, a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on the district judge’s ruling. The appeals court decision allows the law to go into effect as the legal fight continues. Attorneys are scheduled to file arguments to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in January and in February. The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. . . .The ban applies regardless of whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon. One exception is for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises. “This ruling will allow our common-sense gun laws to remain in place while we appeal the district court’s dangerous ruling,” Newsom posted to X, formerly Twitter, after the appeals court acted Saturday. “Californians overwhelmingly support efforts to ensure that places like hospitals, libraries and children’s playgrounds remain safe and free from guns.” The California Rifle and Pistol Association sued to block the law. When U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law, he wrote that the law was “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

Screw the Supreme Court, as I disagree with their interpretation of the Second Amendment. All you have to do is read it to see that it’s a thin basis for allowing anybody to have guns. Here:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

The second part of the sentence depends on the first part: the need for a well-regulated militia. The amendment was meant to ensure that a tyrannical government could be deposed by the people. Unfortunately, those conditions no longer obtain, since the government has weapons and power that could halt any insurrection.

*A passel of cartoon characters are losing their copyrights this year, including the original Mickey Mouse. Get ready for memes, clean and otherwise!

In 2024, thousands of copyrighted works published in 1928 are entering the public domain, after their 95-year term expires. This means that those characters and stories can be remade — on the page, stage or screen — without permission. (Finally, I can make that Peter Pan musical where a middle-aged Peter laments unexplained back pains at the end of Act I.) “It’s important for the preservation of our cultural record, for meaningful access to older works for inspiring future creativity,” Jennifer Jenkins, the director for the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke Law School, said. The crème de la crème of this year’s public domain class are Mickey Mouse and, of course, Minnie, or at least black-and-white versions of our favorite squeaky rodents that appeared in “Steamboat Willie.” Disney is famously litigious, and this copyright only covers the original versions of the character.

This is also true for music; now you can sample music made before 1928 without asking permission. What are the consequences? Well, here’s one example given in the article: judge for yourself:

Tigger will also be liberated on Jan. 1 and could soon be reunited with Winnie the Pooh in the reborn character’s next slasher film. Yes, you read that right. In a preview of what could be awaiting other 95-year-old icons, the silly old bear became a sledgehammer-wielding monster in “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.” The sequel is slated for February.

*Here’s a curmudgeon after my own heart: Richard Zoglin in the Washington Post kvetches “When is this movie really going to start? I’ve been here half an hour.” If you haven’t been to the movies in a while, but catch your flicks online, you may not be aware of the huge dollop of time occupied by commercials and trailers of movies-to-come before the movie you really want to see starts. Part of his beef:

It took me a few weeks to get out to see the new Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; the running time of three hours and 26 minutes was pretty daunting. Still, on a recent weeknight, I trekked to my local multiplex in New York City for an 8:30 p.m. showing. Since I knew it would be a long evening, I made sure to arrive a few minutes late, to miss some of the pre-show ads and trailers. Not late enough. I still had to sit through several minutes of previews and AMC Theatres promotions before Leonardo DiCaprio finally appeared on the screen. But not in the movie ­— he was interviewing Scorsese about the historical background of the film, which recounts the organized murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma. After three or four minutes of their gab, the theater finally darkened, and the film seemed ready to start. But wait — there was Scorsese again, addressing the audience to say, once more, how honored he was to “tell this powerful historical story in the most authentic way possible.” By the time the movie dawdled onto the screen, a three-hour-26-minute film had ballooned into a nearly four-hour evening. Set aside the $10 bags of popcorn and the confusing array of projection formats — Imax, 4DX, Dolby — that can boost the ticket price to $25 or more. And I’m not complaining about audience members who talk and scan their cellphones during the movie; complaints about unruly patrons date back to the days when people used to read the title cards aloud in silent films. No, it’s the bloated running times of so many current films and the expanding pre-show folderol that have turned moviegoing into an endurance test.

I don’t care about bloated running times, as I like long movies if they’re good, but the “pre-show folderol” is intolerable!

There once was a time (it now seems quaint to recall) when you had to go to Europe to see commercials in a movie theater; American movie houses were blessedly free of them. Not anymore. On another trip to the multiplex, to see Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” (which weighs in at a relatively compact two hours and 38 minutes), I counted a dozen commercials, for everything from Hyundai to M&M’s, before the Regal voice of God told us to silence our cellphones and “enjoy the show” — after which came another slew of ads for various Pepsi drinks, six trailers for upcoming movies (because where better than a screening of “Napoleon” to look for fans of “Drive-Away Dolls” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”?), and a pitch for the Regal Unlimited subscription plan. Thirty minutes in hard-sell captivity before the movie finally started. Don’t get me wrong: I love going to the movies. After the pandemic, I returned to the theaters much sooner than most of my friends. But it’s becoming harder to justify that ordeal at the multiplex, rather than waiting a few weeks for the film to show up on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

I still prefer the big screen, but now I know to allow at least 20 minutes before the advertised film actually begins. That will be hard for someone like me who’s compulsively early.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej and Hili are deep into philosophy:

Hili: Is the world an illusion? A: No, but our picture of the world is a set of illusions on different levels. Hili: You are either fibbing or philosophizing.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy świat jest złudzeniem? Ja: Nie, ale nasz obraz świata, to zestaw złudzeń na różnych poziomach. Hili: Coś kręcisz, albo filozofujesz.

*******************

From Stacey, a Charlie Hankin cartoon:

From Facebook:

From Doc Bill:

New Year’s wishes from Masih:

Happy New Year to all. Especially to those who dream of a world without dictators. A world without Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies. A world where women and men are equal and no one goes to jail, gets tortured, raped or killed for expressing her belief. Unfortunately… — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 31, 2023

. . . and also a world where an activist like Masih doesn’t have to fear being killed or kidnapped.

I don’t think this kitten understands the danger, but it’s protected by a windshield, thank Ceiling Cat. Contributor Jon adds, “There are crows cawing in the background, probably alerting the neighborhood to the hawk. I think they might be on a tree branch visible toward the end of the video. (See additional attached screenshot I’ve annotated.)” The screenshot is below the tweet

This red tailed hawk tried to feast on the kitten, but the windshield got inbetween. [Gabriel M, Los Angeles, December 28, 2024]pic.twitter.com/R8l6AxeQTq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 31, 2023

Crow-walk!

From Malcolm, a cat catching little snowballs:

An old Tracey Ullmann clip courtesy of Jez:

Homosexuals who have recently graduated from Cambridge, step aside. MI6 are changing tack. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/xZB4dckrop — James Hogg 🖋 (@JamesAHogg2) December 27, 2023

Two from the Auschwitz Memorial today. First, a boy gassed upon arrival, age five:

2 January 1937 | Dutch Jewish boy Salomon Louis Turksma was born in Utrecht. In August 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/7vvGc7HyRt — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 2, 2024

And this one. Why on earth would they be losing followers?

Our account has lost over 7,000 followers in December. We continue to ask for your engagement. You create this incredible community and help us keep the memory alive. Support @AuschwitzMuseum and amplify our voice. pic.twitter.com/hbW13PfIGX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 1, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. Matthew is feeling strange because he’s published his last experimental paper. I felt exactly the same way.

The last day of 2023 sees the acceptance of what I presume will be my final experimental paper – "Replenishment of Drosophila male pheromone after mating" in Journal of Chemical Ecology. Nearly 40 years of publications, none of them earth-shattering, some of them interesting. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 31, 2023

. . . and one sneaky otter:

Sneaky otter steals food from cat…🦦🐾🐈😅 pic.twitter.com/XjSH8dMLTs — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 30, 2023