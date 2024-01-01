Animal moments!

Well, at least let’s start 2024 with something lighthearted. And here, in a 30-minute video, are 100 humorous scenes involving animals of all stripes—and some with no stripes . Enjoy.

The only bits I’m ambivalent about are the animals in zoos (i.e., animal prisons). My feelings about zoos was best expressed by H. L. Mencken in this piece. The only valid reason to put wild animals on display in captivity is to breed them to bring them back in the wild if they’re threatened or endangers, or if for some reason an individual couldn’t survive in the wild. There may be others, but I can’t think of them at the moment.

An excerpt. Nobody writes like this any more, and only Mencken ever could have (note ethnic slur in second para.: there’s no doubt the man was bigoted):

One hears constantly, true enough (mainly from the gen tlemen they support) that they are educational. But how? Just what sort of instruction do they radi ate, and what is its value? I have never been able to find out. The sober truth is that they are no more educational than so many firemen’s parades or displays of sky-rockets, and that all they actually of fer to the public in return for the taxes wasted upon them is a form of idle and witless amusement, compared to which a visit to a penitentiary, or even to Congress or a state legislature in session, is informing, stimulating and ennobling.

Education your grandmother! Show me a schoolboy who has ever learned anything valuable or important by watching a mangy old lion snoring away in its cage or a family of monkeys fighting for peanuts. To get any useful instruction out of such a spectacle is palpably impossible; not even a col lege professor is improved by it. The most it can imaginably impart is that the stripes of a certain sort of tiger run one way and the stripes of another sort some other way, that hyenas and polecats smell worse than Greek ‘bus boys, that the Latin name of the raccoon (who was unheard of by the Romans) is Procyon lotor. For the disseminatio n of such banal knowledge, absurdly emitted and de fectively taken in, the taxpayers of the United States are mulcted in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. As well make them pay for teaching policemen the theory of least squares, or for instructing roosters in the laying of eggs.