“Nutcracker” drones set two Guinness world records

Here’s something to get you in the mood while you leave milk and cookies for Santa (no wonder he’s so fat!). This video, showing a Christmas-themed drone show, was posted only five days ago, but has already accumulated 3.4 million views.

The YouTube notes:

This Christmas season, Sky Elements attempted two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles with ur 1,500 drone Nutcracker Christmas show. Will it be enough to set the new records for Largest Aerial Image and Largest Fictional Character (Nutcracker)? All while telling the story of the famous Nutcracker ballet? This record-breaking Christmas drone show is one you don’t want to miss. The show features a beautiful Christmas tree and lights, as well as the famous battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King. Finally, there is an appearance from the lovely Sugar Plum Fairy, and the jolly Santa Claus.

Fireworks are now obsolete when you can do something like this.