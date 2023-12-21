Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to December 21, 2023, with just four days left until Coynezaa. Get a good bottle of wine ready to celebrate! And today is the Winter Solstice—the shortest day of the year—which starts at 9:27 p.m. Eastern time. It’s also National Fried Shrimp Day (note: not kosher, deleterious to your health).

Finally, it’s also Anne and Samantha Day, honoring Anne Frank and Samantha Smith, the latter an American peace activist who died in a plane crash at only 13, Ribbon Candy Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, National Hamburger Day, National Coquito Day (cultural appropriation of Puerto Rican coconut eggnog), National Short Story Day (the best is Joyce’s “The Dead“), National Kiwi Fruit Day (an Aussie friend calls them “gorilla balls”), Forefathers’ Day, celebrating the Pilgrims’ landing at Plymouth on this day in 1620, São Tomé Day, commemorating the first European visit to the island in 1471 (there were no indigenous people there) and, of all things, it’s Gravy Day in Australia, “celebrated in honour of the song How to Make Gravy by Paul Kelly”. Surely you want to hear that song! Here it is, but first a note from Wikipedia:

How to Make Gravy is a four-track EP by Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly and was originally released on 4 November 1996 on White Label Records in Australia. The title track was written by Kelly and earned him a ‘Song of the Year’ nomination at the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) Music Awards of 1998. It tells the story of a newly imprisoned man writing a letter to his brother, in which the prisoner laments that he will be missing the family’s Christmas celebrations.

Do any Aussie readers know it?

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 21 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Although the talks about a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council are still going on in the UN, and are still getting postponed because the U.S. doesn’t want a ceasefire, there are talks about a humanitarian pause (and perhaps hostage release) are going on in Egypt and Qatar, where representatives of Hamas and Israel are there undergoing mediation.

Ismail Haniyeh, the top political leader of Hamas, was in Cairo on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian officials about a possible truce in the war in Gaza as concerns in Israel grow over the fates of the dozens of hostages still being held in the enclave. Israel and Hamas are attempting, via mediators in Egypt and Qatar, to discuss a new cease-fire that would see the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and some proposals have been put on the table, said an official familiar with the talks. An Israeli official said initial steps had been made in the negotiations, but emphasized there was no deal yet.

A senior Hamas official said Israel would need to abide by a new sustained cease-fire and allow the unlimited entry of aid into Gaza before Hamas would start discussing the release of more hostages. If Hamas sticks to those demands, that would mark a departure from an earlier hostage deal that was secured in November, when Hamas discussed a hostage release as part of a wider cease-fire arrangement. But there’s not going to be a full (sustained) cease-fire: The comments may be more of an opening bid than a final offer: A full cease-fire, enacted without preconditions, would be unacceptable for Israel, since it would allow Hamas to remain in control of parts of Gaza. “Anyone who thinks we will stop is disconnected from reality. We will not stop fighting until the realization of all the goals we’ve set: eliminating Hamas, freeing our hostages, and removing the threat from Gaza,” Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said in a statement on Wednesday. And here’s the count of hostages still held by Hamas: Of the 129 people that Israel says are still be held hostage, 21 are believed to be dead. Israel counts the dead in its total hostage figures. Most of the remaining hostages are men, but the prime minister’s office said 19 women and two children were still believed to be held. They include Shiri Bibas, 32 and her two sons, Ariel Bibas, 4; and Kfir Bibas, less than a year old. Hamas’s armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, claimed the three had been killed in Israeli airstrikes, but Israel has not confirmed that. All but 11 of the current hostages are Israeli or dual nationals with Israeli citizenship — the others are Thai, Nepalese, Tanzanian and one is a dual French and Mexican citizen. It’s amazing to me that the captivity of all those hostages are not subject to the ire of the world. Everybody but their relatives and the Israeli public seems to have been forgotten about them, or about how much a violation of the rules of war their capture was, not to mention killing and raping some of them. *Here’s some horse sense from the U.S. Secretary of State: US Secretary of State Blinken takes issue with what he says is the international community’s sole focus on making demands of Israel regarding the war in Gaza while remaining silent on Hamas’s own agency in the conflict. “What is striking to me is that even as we hear many countries urging an end to this conflict… I hear virtually no one demanding of Hamas that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lay down its arms, that it surrender. This would be over tomorrow if Hamas does that,” Blinken says. “How can it be that there are no demands made of the aggressor, and only demands made of the victim. It would be good if there was a strong international voice pressing Hamas to do what is necessary to end this,” he adds. The secretary insists that “any other country in the world faced with what what suffered on October 7 would do the same thing.” It’s not clear where he said this, but it was reported today. And it’s not official policy, but if it reflects what’s coming, it suggests that the U.S. will not vote for any measure that will leave Hamas in power, and that includes a permanent cease-fire. *This may be good news from the WSJ, which reports that Hamas is already planning for the end of the war—a war it will lose. Hamas’s political leaders have been talking with their Palestinian rivals about how to govern Gaza and the West Bank after the war ends, a fraught negotiation that threatens to put them at odds with the militant wing fighting Israel. The talks are the clearest sign that Hamas’s political faction is starting to plan for what follows the conflict. “We don’t fight just because we want to fight. We are not partisans of a zero-sum game,” Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s Doha-based political bureau, told The Wall Street Journal during an interview at a villa on the outskirts of the Qatari capital. “We want the war to end,” he said. The Hamas leader’s statement marks a sharp turn from Oct. 7, when the militant wing of the group led an assault that killed more than 1,200 Israelis. Now, after more than two months of war, and about 20,000 Palestinian casualties in Gaza, according to health authorities there, Hamas’s political wing is talking about an end to the conflict. “We want to establish a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem,” Badran said. . . . According to the people familiar with the discussions and an Israeli official, the political leadership’s talks with Fatah, the dominant faction of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, have created tensions with Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s military wing based in Gaza. Sinwar, according to those people, doesn’t want Hamas to continue to govern Gaza, but believes the war isn’t lost yet and says it is too early to compromise. I’m not sure how much appetite Israel has for a two-state solution at this point, for history shows that Israel being contiguous with a Palestinian-controlled territory is a recipe for continued terrorism and attacks on Jews. And I can’t imagine what kind of organization would govern that state. It can be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian authority, which promote terrorism. But it’s at least hopeful that the statements above imply that Hamas knows they’re going to lose.

*The NYT has a 23-minute podcast (oy, I hate these things), “Why a Colorado court just knocked Trump off the ballot“, described this way:

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald J. Trump is barred from holding office under the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies those who engage in insurrection, and directed Mr. Trump’s name to be excluded from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. Adam Liptak, who covers the court for The New York Times, explains the ruling and why the case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But I did listen to it! You can listen here, or read the transcript—which I discovered too late—here. Liptak knows that the Supremes MUST take this case, but thinks that they’ll overturn Colorado’s decision:

Michael Barbaro Interesting. Many of the justices, you’re saying — perhaps all the justices, even the liberal justices — may be reluctant to issue the kind of ruling against Trump, in this case, that would effectively take electoral choices away from voters. Adam Liptak Yes, that’s right. And I think that works on two levels. The justices, of course, will understand themselves to be making a purely legal judgment based on text, history, structure of the Constitution, the facts, and so on. But even some of the doctrines that they’re looking at, like the so-called Political Question Doctrine, which urges courts to stay out of some kinds of disputes, are broadly similar to an impulse that many people might have, in a non-legal sense, that these are serious matters. Donald Trump is accused of doing grave wrongs in trying to overturn the election. But who should decide the consequences of that? Should it be nine people in Washington, or should it be the electorate of the United States, which can, for itself, assess whether Trump’s conduct is so blameworthy that he should not have the opportunity to serve another term? Michael Barbaro Another way to think about this is that you’re suggesting that judicial restraint in matters of an election might override the justices’ impulse to carefully read the 14th Amendment and the facts of this case and find that Trump is an insurrectionist and that the courts have the power to take him off the ballot. Adam Liptak The prospect of what would be a profoundly anti-democratic ruling, saying that people who want to vote for Donald Trump may not vote for him, is going to weigh on the justices. It will be part of the rich stew of calculations that go into their decision in this case.

There’s a lot more in the podcast about how this case came about, so I didn’t mind listening to relatively the short podcast.

*Finally, the Washington Post has a mesmerizing article about the rings in a single old Ponderosa Pine, called “Bigelow 224”, in the Sonoran Desert. Take a look at these two samples

Early on:

All that the tree experienced — the winds that shook its branches, the rain that soaked its roots — was recorded in the rings. An extra-wide band attested to the prime growing conditions of 1856.

The rings get thinner and thinner over the years, and look at this year’s!

But then came 2023, the hottest year that humanity — and Bigelow 224 — had ever seen. All around the planet, temperature records fell like dominoes. Up on Mount Bigelow, an unrelenting heat wave made the air feel like an oven and sucked moisture from the thin soil. The toll of those unprecedented conditions was etched into Bigelow 224’s trunk. Scorched by relentless heat and parched by a delayed monsoon, it appeared to stop growing midway through the season. The ring for this year is barely a dozen cells wide. It is a silent distress signal sent by one of Earth’s most enduring organisms. A warning written in wood.





Of course you can say it’s a one-off, but follow the rings through the years in the article. The reent thinning of those rings is scary.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s crawled into Andrzej’s lap as he works:

A: You are disturbing me a bit. Hili: Don’t complain. Others have it worse.

In Polish:

Ja: Trochę mi przeszkadzasz. Hili: Nie narzekaj, inni mają gorzej.

Reader Rosemary made a satirical meme of a Harvard student (depicted as a gerbil), proudly holding its summa cum laude degree in Copy and Paste (enlarge the degree). I’m sure you know what this refers to:

From Richard. Does somebody eat these things, or are they used in surgery to replace human rectums? And do pork rectums normally have bones?

A ghoulish meme from America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

All you need to know. From somewhere on FB:

From Masih: a discussion Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who goes on trial today. For what? Criticizing the Iranian government, of course.

Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize Winner to Stand Trial Today. What Is Her Crime & What Does She Want?

I spoke with @AliVelshi on @MSNBC about her dream and the dreams of millions of Iranians;.

Islamic Republic and it’s proxy Hamas use rape as a weapon of war. How do you deal… pic.twitter.com/Iv9dtvBj5M — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 19, 2023

From Luana: I think this spells the end of Claudine Gay’s tenure as President of Harvard. This level of public scrutiny (and embarrassment) is too much for Harvard to tolerate. Read the Bloomberg article in the caption to see more (you’ll have to register to read one article).

BREAKING from @JanetLorin: A US House of Representatives committee has opened an inquiry into Harvard University’s handling of allegations of plagiarism against President Claudine Gayhttps://t.co/UjmYwbceoS — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) December 20, 2023

Loupis is about as antisemitic as they come, and apparently so are her followers. (The “retard index”, whose name is politically incorrect, rates stupidity from 1 to 10 [dumbest]). Bit seriously, 86% would rather be kidnapped by Hamas than the IDF?

SPOT THE FOURTH CAT from Malcolm; the reveal of the cat can be seen at the bottom of this post. Can you spot it?

Find the 4th cat 🐱 … and don't cheat!

It took me one and a half hour to find it.

When you see it say “GOT IT “ don’t ruin it for others. pic.twitter.com/drTqfU1V0K — Ron wright (@ronsterd89) December 19, 2023

From Barry. When I posted this guy on Twitter some dumbass accused me of “punching down”, neglecting to try to find comity and love with those on the other side. But sometimes there’s no comity to be had.

Racist MAGA Republican claims his family had to take care of their own farm because slaves were too expensive for them to afford.pic.twitter.com/jMa6bnB8Hw — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 19, 2023

From Simon. Sound up! Is it possible that the cat is imitating what it hears? The crow chatter is pretty amazing. At any rate, I love it when cats indulge in “machine-gunning”.

This cat mimicking birds 🔊 [📹outdoorsavannah]pic.twitter.com/6fCxfbUMmK — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 19, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 14-year-old boy gassed after the selection:

21 December 1928 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Emil Roosnek, was born in Amsterdam. He was deported to #Auschwitz in December 1942. He was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/xbIZX6wX46 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 21, 2023

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, some humor (it’s a good tail):

Stole this from https://t.co/f8FYm8PO5T 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AsyDZiSA7O — Filthy Cute (And Baby U Know It) (@TheBoostress) September 22, 2023

A greedy cat!

Finally, HERE’S THE CAT. The second tweet shows the hidden cat:

I'm almost blind 🦯🦮 but not in my Left eye 👁️ with glasses pic.twitter.com/PjG2J5kLem — Sylvia Milliken (@SylviaMill47468) December 20, 2023