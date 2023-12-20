Time for Claudine Gay to resign

When the Presidents of MIT, Harvard, and Penn testified in a House hearing on antisemitism, I didn’t think any of them deserved to be fired. Sure, their performance was wooden and seemingly unempathic, but they were correct in maintaining that the First Amendment did allow calls for the genocide of Jews—under many circumstances. The problem with all three was not that statement, but their universities’ history of hypocrisy. None of them have speech codes strictly adhering to the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment, as does the University of Chicago, and so they have enforced speech-code violations unevenly. It did not look good for them to suddenly invoke the First Amendment when it allowed for calls of Jewish genocide—not after a history of not allowing things like microaggressions. In other words, Penn, MIT, and Harvard invoked the First Amendment when it was convenient for them to do so—when it allowed dissing of Jews. Not good optics!

Nevertheless, I didn’t think this hypocrisy was sufficient to call for firing the three Presidents. What did rise to the firing level was Penn President Liz Magill walking back her defense of the First Amendment the next day. Any President who doesn’t adhere, at least in lip service, to the First Amendment is not a President who should be leading a college. As for President Gay and President Kornbluth, I thought they should be given a chance to reform their speech codes. After all, both have been Presidents only since this year, and so can’t even be accused of most of the historical speech hypocrisy of their institutions. Perhaps the hearing was a “teachable moment” for Gay and Kornbluth, and would lead to improvements in their universities’ policy of free expression.

No longer. Now, I think, Gay should resign—or be fired. Increasing and credible accusations of plagiarism, which now include substantial lifting of others’ prose in 7 of her 11 published papers (not much of a scholarly output, I must say), is enough to show that her academic history is ridden with theft. If a Harvard student would be kicked out for such plagiarism—and they would be—then how can a President remain in power with the same level of academic theft?

It was clear in Harvard’s announcement that they would retain Gay as President that the Harvard Overseers were indeed aware of the accusations of plagiarism, but they considered them trivial, saying Gay would make “four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.” They even threatened the New York Post for proposing to write about the plagiarism complaints, But investigations by others found more—and nontrivial—instances of theft. To see them, go here, here, and here. Gay even plagiarized the acknowledgements in her Ph.D. thesis!:

I couldn't believe it when I first saw it, but it appears Claudine Gay might have plagiarized two lines in the acknowledgements section of her dissertation:. Who does that?! https://t.co/epjQ54qxPQ pic.twitter.com/Nf32mgnqCD — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 19, 2023

There are now over 40 documented instances of plagiarism—not surprising in light of the fact that plagiarists often continue doing it unless or until they’re caught.

In fact, four Harvard undergraduates wrote a piece on the Heterodox STEM Substack showing that even the initial revelations of Gay’s word theft violated Harvard’s academic standards for plagiarism. They conclude by saying she should leave (I do disagree with their article’s emphasis on her testimony at the House hearing):

We would love to know why, in an email to the Harvard family, the members of the Harvard Corporation deliberately minimized the importance of the president’s misconduct. When Dr. Gay was announced as the next president of the University, Penny Pritzker (a senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation) said “Claudine is a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence, to championing both the value and the values of higher education and research, to expanding opportunity, and to strengthening Harvard as a fount of ideas and a force for good in the world.” Do the members of the Harvard Corporation honestly still believe that Dr. Gay is “strengthening Harvard as… a force for good in the world”? Was she doing that when she testified to Congress that calls for the genocide of Jews would not necessarily constitute harassment? Is she the best possible patron for the “values of higher education and research”? Why is it worth enduring scandal after scandal just to keep her in power? How can Harvard argue that it is a top university in the world when its top executive displays conduct that would get most high school students in serious trouble?

On the plagiarism grounds alone, then, Gay should resign, and I predict she will. Her misdeeds are simply too numerous.

In the WSJ today, black columnist Jason Riley argues, however, that Harvard will never let Gay go. And you know why. Click to read:

First, he asserts that Gay’s hiring was an affirmative action hire. Given her thin scholarly record, and instances of dubious behavior in her previous administrative jobs, this assertion is credible:

Anyone suggesting that Ms. Gay deserves the same treatment as Ms. Magill stands accused of racism by liberal elites who maintain that all black people not named Clarence Thomas are off-limits to criticism. The head of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, insisted that disapproval of Ms. Gay’s leadership is “nothing more than political theatrics advancing a white supremacist agenda.” More than 80 black faculty members at Harvard signed a letter stating that “any suggestion that her selection as president was the result of a process that elevated an unqualified person based on considerations of race and gender are specious and politically motivated.” Ms. Gay’s defenders pretend that her qualifications for the job are indisputable and that her being hired had nothing to do with race. That’s baloney and they know it. Bill Ackman, the hedge-fund manager and Harvard megadonor who has led calls for her ouster, said he was told that the search committee that chose Ms. Gay “would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI office’s criteria,” using the acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion. There is little reason to doubt him. That universities take race into account to fill job openings might be the worst-kept secret in academia. As CNN’s Fareed Zakaria put it recently, a “white man studying the American presidency does not have a prayer of getting tenure at a major history department in America today.” Hiring for new faculty positions, particularly in humanities departments, “now appears to center on the race and gender of the applicant, as well as the subject matter, which needs to be about marginalized groups.”

But the very same reason why Gay was hired, says Riley, is why Harvard can’t fire her:

The truth is that Ms. Gay’s defenders don’t want to acknowledge that her administrative experience and scholarly credentials don’t begin to match those of other people in similar posts. The same can’t be said of Ms. Magill, who was dean of Stanford Law School, provost of the University of Virginia and a clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before being tapped to run Penn. Ms. Gay wasn’t hired for her academic chops, and her problematic publishing record has become an additional embarrassment. Harvard has been forced to acknowledge multiple instances of “inadequate citation,” which is more commonly known as plagiarism. By some counts, close to half of Ms. Gay’s academic output contains instances of copying word-for-word from another source without using quotation marks. Harvard’s dilemma illustrates a broader practical problem with racial-preference policies. Once you lower standards for hiring administrators or admitting students, you are forced to lower standards for evaluating their conduct and performance. For purposes of window dressing, people who have no business running elite institutions such as Harvard have been put in charge of people who have no business teaching or matriculating there. What could go wrong?

Now that the accusations of plagiarism are numerous and substantial, however, the argument for “merit” has diminished, and Gay simply isn’t a role model for Harvard students. But I disagree with Riley. Harvard can fire her, and should—if it’s going to maintain any credibility as a serious academic institution.

It’s time for her to leave. Harvard cannot keep a serial plagiarist on as President, even if she is a black woman. And it wouldn’t be the first time a college President resigned for plagiarism, even in a speech rather than scholarly publication:

The president of USC resigned in 2021 for plagiarizing the end of a commencement speech. As someone said at the time, “He's brought a lot of negative attention to the university…. We are the laughingstock of the nation. Perhaps it’s time to cut our losses.” cc: @Harvard pic.twitter.com/7V4Ju8DMyo — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 20, 2023

h/t: Luana