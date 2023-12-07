Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, December 7, 2023: National Cotton Candy Day. Cotton candy is simply spun sugar with coloring, and thus will instantly dissolve in water. This raccoon finds that out to his dismay:

*War news from the NYT. Israel is busy sniffing out Hamas leaders in southern Gaza:

Israel was pressing on with its pursuit of top Hamas leaders in the southern Gaza Strip, as civilians forced into slivers of land on the southern edge of the enclave faced continuing bombardment even in the places they were told to go by the Israeli military. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israeli troops had surrounded the home of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Israeli authorities have said that Mr. Sinwar masterminded the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. It was not immediately clear if Israel had confirmed his presence inside the home.

“He can escape, but it is only a matter of time until we reach him,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a video posted on the social media site X. Some of the tens of thousands of people ordered to leave parts of Khan Younis have fled farther south to Rafah, a city along the border with Egypt and one of the few remaining places Israel’s military has told displaced Gazans they can seek safety. Later on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, said Mr. Sinwar was “not above the ground” but did not provide any additional details about where they believed he is. I’m convinced now that Israel is dead serious about eliminating Hamas. I don’t know if they can weaken it to the point of disappearance, or what will happen after the war, but it’s also clear that the U.S. is not going to make Israel participate in a cease-fire that will end hostilities.

*The NYT describes the questioning of the Presidents of MIT, Harvard, and Penn by Representatives on the House Education and Workforce Committee, whose Republican determined to make mincemeat of the -entitled heads of elite colleges (see some of the exchanges here).

The criticism leveled at these Presidents is apparently on two fronts. The first, and least important, is whether it violates the speech codes of the universities. The second is whether it is considered Constitutional free speech by the University. The questions are connected if the university’s speech code adheres to First-Amendment style speech, which is automatic at public universities but not at private universities like these three.

However, calling for the genocide of Jews, the big deal here, usually does not violate the First Amendment unless it’s a form of personal harassment of individual Jews, is likely to lead to imminent and predictable violence, or creates an atmosphere of bigotry in the workplace, which is NOT out in the open quads but in the classrooms. Thus, the Presidents are correct in saying that whether calling for the genocide of Jews (or of any race) is illegal “depends on the context.”

Another issue is whether the universities previously criticized forms of speech that were legal under the First Amendment but don’t do so with antisemitism. That would be hypocrisy in treating speech, but I didn’t see the Representatives discussing that issue (I didn’t watch the whole several hours of the questioning). But all the fracas is about whether the Presidents would condemn statements about killing Jews, but I think that those who demand the three Presidents be fired for answering “it depends” don’t understand the First Amendment.

Here’s an example of Congressional bullying of the Presidents on these grounds.

From the NYT:

Support for the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and M.I.T. eroded quickly on Wednesday, after they seemed to evade what seemed like a rather simple question during a contentious congressional hearing: Would they discipline students calling for the genocide of Jews? Their lawyerly replies to that question and others during a four-hour hearing drew incredulous responses. “It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: Calls for genocide are monstrous and antithetical to everything we represent as a country,” said a White House spokesman, Andrew Bates. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, said he found the responses by Elizabeth Magill, Penn’s president, “unacceptable.”

Even the liberal academic Laurence Tribe found himself agreeing with Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, who sharply questioned Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay. BUT (bolding is mine) But on the question of disciplining students for statements about genocide, they tried to give lawyerly responses to a tricky question involving free speech, which supporters of academic freedom said were legally correct. But to many Jewish students, alumni and donors, who had watched campus pro-Palestinian protests with trepidation and fear, the statements by the university presidents failed to meet the political moment by not speaking clearly and forcefully against antisemitism. I’m sorry, but a lawyerly answer is the correct one and, as the article notes above, the Presidents’ answers are “legally correct”. It’s irrelevant about whether those answers offend Jews and are seen as promoting antisemitism. The question is about whether such speech is allowable by a University itself. And the answer is “It depends.” Of course free speech must protect odious speech, and this is one of the hard cases, like the ACLU allowing the Nazis to march through Skokie. Isn’t that antisemitic speech? Below Liz Magill personally damns calls of genocide, and then admits that such speech is “harassment and intimidation” at Penn so she’s confusing matters further. She first says speech is legal under the First Amendment, but perhaps it violates Penn’s code of conduct anyway. This could all be resolved if University speech codes were like Chicago’s: conforming to the First Amendment, period. Magill is confused, but yes, her focus on the First Amendment led her to give the correct answer. Perhaps calls for genocide do violate Penn’s own speech code, but if that’s the case they need to modify their speech code so it becomes like the University of Chicago’s. I see from today’s news that damnation of the three Presidents and calls for their firing, on the grounds that calls for genocide should be totally banned at their schools, are nearly universal. I dissent from these calls for firing. I am of course a secular Jew, and find the cries for Jewish genocide deplorable. But deplorable speech is often protected by the First Amendment, as it should be.

A Video Message from President Liz Magill pic.twitter.com/GlPE3QZU4P — Penn (@Penn) December 6, 2023

*It’s clear that many people, particularly young ones, don’t know jack about the history of the relationship between Israel and Palestine, though that doesn’t stop them from supporting Palestine as People of Color oppressed by White Adjacent Settler/Colonialist Israelis. The ignorance of the young in particular is highlighted by a survey in a WSJ commentary, “From which river to which sea?” You can guess what it’s about (and you better know that it’s the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea!):

When college students who sympathize with Palestinians chant “From the river to the sea,” do they know what they’re talking about? I hired a survey firm to poll 250 students from a variety of backgrounds across the U.S. Most said they supported the chant, some enthusiastically so (32.8%) and others to a lesser extent (53.2%).

That’s 88% of the students (granted, a small sample) who supported the chant. Taken literally, the call means that the chanters are calling for the elimination of Israel, but only half of these neuronally deprived students, or 41% of all of the students, could name the relevant bodies of water:

But only 47% of the students who embrace the slogan were able to name the river and the sea. Some of the alternative answers were the Nile and the Euphrates, the Caribbean, the Dead Sea (which is a lake) and the Atlantic. Less than a quarter of these students knew who Yasser Arafat was (12 of them, or more than 10%, thought he was the first prime minister of Israel). Asked in what decade Israelis and Palestinians had signed the Oslo Accords, more than a quarter of the chant’s supporters claimed that no such peace agreements had ever been signed. There’s no shame in being ignorant, unless one is screaming for the extermination of millions. Would learning basic political facts about the conflict moderate students’ opinions? A Latino engineering student from a southern university reported “definitely” supporting “from the river to the sea” because “Palestinians and Israelis should live in two separate countries, side by side.” Shown on a map of the region that a Palestinian state would stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, leaving no room for Israel, he downgraded his enthusiasm for the mantra to “probably not.” Of the 80 students who saw the map, 75% similarly changed their view.

They should stop chanting, then, as no construal of that phrase can be taken to mean “we want a peaceful two-state solution”!

An art student from a liberal arts college in New England “probably” supported the slogan because “Palestinians and Israelis should live together in one state.” But when informed of recent polls in which most Palestinians and Israelis rejected the one-state solution, this student lost his enthusiasm. So did 41% of students in that group. A third group of students claimed the chant called for a Palestine to replace Israel. Sixty percent of those students reduced their support for the slogan when they learned it would entail the subjugation, expulsion or annihilation of seven million Jewish and two million Arab Israelis. Yet another 14% of students reconsidered their stance when they read that many American Jews considered the chant to be threatening, even racist. (This argument had a weaker effect on students who self-identified as progressive, despite their alleged sensitivity to offensive speech.)

This is more evidence that the young students, who are those who most oppose Israel’s military action in Gaza, don’t know what the genocidal chant really means. Have they ever simply thought of what does this sentence say?

*A group of Oakland, California public-school teachers are planning a big pro-Palestinian “teach in”, which apparently will present propaganda to students.

Dozens of public school educators in Oakland, Calif. are planning to present pro-Palestinian lessons on Wednesday as part of an unauthorized teach-in. The school district said this week that it opposed the event, and some Jewish groups and parents condemned it and called for teachers who participate to be disciplined. The teach-in was organized by a group of activists within the local teachers’ union, the Oakland Education Association. But the union president, Ismael Armendariz, emphasized that the materials had not been reviewed by his group. The event’s anonymous organizers created a lengthy list of suggested curriculum materials for all grade levels, from pre-K through high school. The document calls Israel an “apartheid state” and refers to “the historic and unfolding oppression and genocide of Palestinians.” Nate Landry, 40, a parent in the district who is acting as a spokesman for the organizers, said teachers saw the proposed curriculum as “a corrective” to mainstream education materials that take a pro-Israel view. . . .Much of the recommended material comes from pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. A coloring book for elementary students features a Palestinian character who says, “A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land so they stole it by force and hurt many people.” It also introduces the argument that Palestinian refugees have a right to return to the land that makes up the Jewish state. Children are prompted to solve a maze and given the instructions, “Handala has his family’s old house key. Now, he needs your help to get back home to Palestine! Trace a way home for Handala.”

I’m not sure what the “conventional” (i.e., pro-Israel view is, or if it’s really taught), but I object to this just as I’d object to pro-Israel propaganda. This is a case of teachers propagandizing their students with “progressive” ideology, and it’s wrong. *Finally, there was a Republican Presidential debate last night, but who cares? Trump is going to be the nominee. Perhaps he can nominate the “winner” of the debates as VP (that would probably be Nikki Haley), but Trump, who might blow and artery and die in his second term, doesn’t want a strong VP, and doesn’t care who replaces him. A precis from the WaPo (if you care): Four Republican presidential contenders clashed in Wednesday’s presidential primary debate, as former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to solidify their second-place position with less than six weeks left before the Iowa caucuses. Former president Donald Trump once again skipped the showdown. Haley, who has surpassed or tied DeSantis in early state public polling, found herself the target of attacks early on, and at one point former New Jersey governor Chris Christie came to her defense. Haley and DeSantis continued to tussle on China, while Christie used his airtime to hit Trump for skipping the debates. Christie accused his opponents onstage of being hesitant to cross Trump, who holds a dominant polling lead in the primary race. Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy espoused conspiracy theories and leveled personal attacks on his rivals. Meh. The question is whether Trump will be prohibited from running by the more than two dozen charges against him, even if he’s not yet convicted by next November. Who knows?

