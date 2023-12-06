More on the violence by Hamas against Israeli women

Tom Gross frequently puts out newsletters full of article and videos about the Hamas/Israel war, a newsletter not available to the public. I do, however, have permission to reproduce it here. Below I’ve taken a lot of his latest summary and indicated what I’ve used, indenting Gross’s words. Then I added a few more recent articles on the sexual violence used by Hamas on October 7.

This is a particularly important series of articles and videos because Western feminists (and UN Women itself) have deliberately ignored the hideious sexual violence practiced on Israeli and foreign women on October 7. This silence (and of course the violence that was ignored by feminists) is really something to get agry about.

Gross’s original article and link is below, but I believe the Sunday Times piece been retitled online as “The Hamas fighters were raping her. She begged them for death.”

METOO EXCEPT IF YO’RE A JEW [Note by Tom Gross] I attach a number of videos I cut and posted. You may wish to watch them when you have time. After that, there is a front page article from yesterday’s Sunday Times of London. It is doubtful that other media — and certainly not the New York Times — would inform its readers the full extent of what Israeli Jews suffered in such detail. EXTRACTS DISBELIEF AT THE LACK OF INTERNATIONAL SYMPATHY DESPITE THE SAVAGERY OF THE ATTACKS Christina Lamb, one of Europe’s most experienced foreign and war correspondents, writes in the (London) Sunday Times:

Although what you see below is undoubtedly paywalled (click on it), judicious inquiry may yield you a full copy. Tom Gross’s email has the whole text, but you can’t see it.

Here’s an extract I’ve chosen:

After an hour, he peeked out. “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her. She was screaming, ‘Stop it — already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head. . . . . “Opening the body bags was scary as we didn’t know what we would see. They were all young women. Most in little clothing or shredded clothing and their bodies bloodied particularly round their underwear and some women shot many times in the face as if to mutilate them. “Their faces were in anguish and often their fingers clenched as they died. We saw women whose pelvises were broken. Legs broken. There were women who had been shot in the crotch, in the breasts … there seems no doubt what happened to them.” Her team had to wait while doctors, dentists and DNA experts worked to identify the bodies before they could then gently put them in white linen burial shrouds. “We are just normal women not doctors, we never expected to see such horrors,” she said. Yet what really made them cry was the occasional flash of colour. “Some bodies we took out had pretty pink or bright purple nails — and we would all pause and at that point many of us broke down.”

Now, back to Tom’s links, these ones to videos. I’ve replaced the YouTube links with the videos themselves:

Sasha Ariev talks about her sweet teenage sister Karina, 19, kidnapped alone by Hamas, still a hostage:

Horrifying: Eyewitness account of Hamas gang rape, cutting off breast of Jewish woman on Oct 7, 2023

AMONG PREVIOUS VIDEOS: JewsToo. Jewish women in LA show what is happening to Israeli Jews

Western feminists supporting Hamas should watch this 9-second clip from Hamas’ own recordings

Sheryl Sandberg has emerged as one of the most vociferous critics of feminists (actually, everyone) who remained silent in the face of Hamas’s violence. One example of her eloquence is below:

Sheryl Sandberg: Why are the women’s organizations and UN ignoring Israelis who were raped, murdered?

Click on all the headlines to go to the links (these were chosen by me, not Tom Gross):

About time the NYT highlighted this! A quote from the above:

On Monday, some 800 people, including women’s activists and diplomats representing about 40 countries, crowded into a chamber at U.N. headquarters in New York for a presentation laying out the evidence of large-scale sexual violence, with testimony from witnesses like Ms. Mendes and Mr. Greinman. “Silence is complicity,” Sheryl Sandberg, the former Meta executive, told those assembled. She, along with Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, was among the event’s primary organizers. “On Oct. 7, Hamas brutally murdered 1,200 souls and in some cases, they first raped their victims,” Ms. Sandberg added. “We know this from eyewitnesses, we know this from combat paramedics, we would know this from some victims if more had been allowed to live.”

Hamas has denied that its fighters committed sex crimes, which it said would violate Islamic principles. But ample evidence has been collected, like the bodies of women found partially or fully naked, women with their pelvic bones broken, the accounts of medical examiners and first responders, videos taken by Hamas fighters themselves, and even a few firsthand witnesses like a woman, in a video made public last month by police officials, who said she had watched Hamas terrorists take turns raping a young woman they had captured at a music festival, mutilate her and then shoot her in the head.

Biden waited too long, too, but at least he said something:

President Biden on Tuesday condemned the “unimaginable cruelty” of Hamas attackers who raped and mutilated women in Israel on Oct. 7, and he blamed the group’s refusal to release its remaining female hostages for the breakdown in cease-fire talks. Speaking at a fund-raising event in Boston, Mr. Biden cited reports that Hamas fighters “used rape to terrorize women and girls” on Oct. 7, as they swept through Israeli towns and a music festival in the southern part of the country, killing more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. “Over the past few weeks, survivors and witnesses of the attacks have shared the horrific accounts of unimaginable cruelty,” Mr. Biden told donors at the event at a Westin hotel. “Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive — of women corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them.” He added: “It is appalling.”

Bret Stephens, who doesn’t adhere to the NYT’s love of Palestine and hatred of Israel, is a sensible voice on the Hamas/Israel war (my opinion ,of course):

An excerpt (Jayapal’s weaselly words are in a video below):

On Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash asked Representative Pramila Jayapal why so many progressive women have been silent about the extensive reports of widespread rape and sexual assault carried out by Hamas against Israeli women during the massacres of Oct. 7. What followed was a master class in evasion, both-sidesism and changing the subject from the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “I’ve condemned what Hamas has done,” Jayapal allowed, briefly, before moving immediately to condemn Israel. Bash persisted: “I was just asking about the women, and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking about Hamas.” “I’ve already answered your question, Dana,” Jayapal replied, adding that while rape was “horrific,” it “happens in war situations. Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.” . . . it took U.N. Women, the agency that has that mandate to look out for women’s rights globally, eight weeks before issuing a perfunctory statement saying it was “alarmed” by accounts of gender-based atrocities during the attacks of Oct. 7. As for other so-called human-rights organizations, the website of Human Rights Watch — which includes a page ostensibly devoted to women’s rights — has dozens of news releases about the war in Gaza. Not a word about the rapes. From Amnesty International: nothing that can be found on its website. The National Organization for Women denounced the Oct. 7 attacks on the day they occurred and last week issued a news release condemning “rape as a weapon of war.” But it contained no mention of Hamas. Why not? In a remarkable floor speech last week, Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, spoke of “the sting of the double standard,” which, he said, “is at the root of antisemitism.” He also recalled a talk he heard in college by Abba Eban, then Israel’s foreign minister, who confronted left-wing hecklers at an event at Harvard. “We have lived with the double standard throughout the centuries,” Eban told the protesters, Schumer said. “There are always things the Jews couldn’t do. Everyone could be a farmer but not the Jew, everyone could be a carpenter but not the Jew, everyone could move to Moscow but not the Jew, and everyone could have their own state, but not the Jew.” To which one can today add: Every victim of sexual violence should be heard; no condemnation of rape should ever come with qualifiers; “Silence Is Violence.” But not when it comes to Jews.

Jayapal is a “progressive” Democrat and a reliably Israel-condemning member of “The Squad”. Her strategy for ending the war: “it’s complicated.” She says there’s an alternative for Hamas as the leader of Gaza, but doesn’t say who it is. The Palestinian Authority? She’s asked “who’s going to get rid of Hamas if there’s no continuing war?. She blames Israel’s attack on Gaza for the failure of Hamas to disappear, but Hamas isn’t going to voluntarily go away. Jayapal also lies about Hamas using civilians as human shields, not admitting that it even happens.

As for the question Stephens mentions above if brought up at 6:45, and Jayapal waffles, condemning what Hamas did but then begins chastising Israel for violating “international humanitarian law.” What’s notably absent is Jayapal’s condemnation of the genuine violations of international law by Hamas. This woman blames everything on Israel, which she clearly wants to disappear—even though she calls for a two-state solution.

As Stephens says, this is a great exemplar of one-sideism masquerading as general humanitarianism.

Finally, a