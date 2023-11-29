Youngest Hamas hostage and family reported killed

This is ineffably sad, though of course the killing of any Hamas hostage is ineffably sad. But in this case, as reported by Reuters, the three hostages, said to be killed by Israeli bombardment, included the youngest one, ten months old.

A short report from Reuters:

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that 10-month-old child Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother and their mother were killed in previous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip. The Israeli army said it is checking the claim by Al Qassam Brigades. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the claim.

Let’s hope the statement is wrong. As reader Jez said when he heard this on the BBC, “I smell a rat.” If the trio were killed previously, why did Hamas wait to announce it until now? My own guess, which I hope is wrong (I’m hoping they’re alive, as Hamas has reported deaths wrongly), is that if this is true, the baby died of other causes and then Hamas killed the rest of the family to prevent this disclosure. Having the bodies can give us clues.