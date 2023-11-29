Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Cosmic Schmucks

November 29, 2023 • 9:00 am

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo strip, appropriately titled “Schmuck” (“jerk” in Yiddish, but can also mean “penis”), came with this note:

Ladies and gentlemen, the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at Overweening Generalist.

And here’s the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at

The Cosmic Schmuck Principle holds that if you don’t wake up, once a month at least, and realize you have recently been acting like a Cosmic Schmuck again, then you will probably go on acting like a Cosmic Schmuck forever; but if you do, occasionally, recognize your Cosmic Schmuckiness, you might begin to become a little less Schmucky than the general human average at this primitive stage of terrestrial evolution. – p. 21, Natural Law: Or Don’t Put A Rubber On Your Willy

This jibes with a similar principle that I came up with myself.  There are actually two:

Coyne’s Principle of Life #1

Nobody thinks they’re a jerk
But there are plenty of jerks in the world
Ergo, plenty of people lack all self-awareness.

I added this one later:

Coyne’s Principle of Life #2

Everbody thinks they have a good sense of humor
Plenty of people don’t have a good sense of humor
Therefore, plenty of people are fooling themselves.

9 thoughts on "Jesus 'n' Mo 'n' Cosmic Schmucks"

  3. “Coyne’s Principle of Life #2

    Everbody thinks they have a good sense of humor
    Plenty of people don’t have a good sense of humor
    Therefore, plenty of people are fooling themselves.”

    And that is no laughing matter.

    Reply

  4. Off topic, but having to identify myself to log in – I am logged in on WordPress. I updated my phone iOS yesterday and it has reset a bunch of things on both phone and laptop. Go figure. So might be related to that. I’ll see how long this takes to post!

    Reply

  5. I “self-identified” as a jerk in the Costco parking lot over the weekend. But is that enough to make me a true schmuck?

    Reply

  7. Principle of Life #3
    I may be a bit of a schmuck from time to time, but those people over there are schmucks all of the time.

    See also the Dunning–Kruger effect.

    Reply

  8. Coyne’s Principle #2 is supported by experiment. Sense of humor was one of the categories in the original Dunning-Krueger study.

    Reply

