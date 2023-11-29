Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo strip, appropriately titled “Schmuck” (“jerk” in Yiddish, but can also mean “penis”), came with this note:
Ladies and gentlemen, the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at Overweening Generalist.
And here’s the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at
The Cosmic Schmuck Principle holds that if you don’t wake up, once a month at least, and realize you have recently been acting like a Cosmic Schmuck again, then you will probably go on acting like a Cosmic Schmuck forever; but if you do, occasionally, recognize your Cosmic Schmuckiness, you might begin to become a little less Schmucky than the general human average at this primitive stage of terrestrial evolution. – p. 21, Natural Law: Or Don’t Put A Rubber On Your Willy
This jibes with a similar principle that I came up with myself. There are actually two:
Coyne’s Principle of Life #1
Nobody thinks they’re a jerk
But there are plenty of jerks in the world
Ergo, plenty of people lack all self-awareness.
I added this one later:
Coyne’s Principle of Life #2
Everbody thinks they have a good sense of humor
Plenty of people don’t have a good sense of humor
Therefore, plenty of people are fooling themselves.
9 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Cosmic Schmucks”
This is great.
Schmuckocentric, but great.
This explains a lot of things.
Including myself.
And that is no laughing matter.
I “self-identified” as a jerk in the Costco parking lot over the weekend. But is that enough to make me a true schmuck?
I’ve found many Jesus and Mo cartoons to be silly. But this one I like.
Principle of Life #3
I may be a bit of a schmuck from time to time, but those people over there are schmucks all of the time.
See also the Dunning–Kruger effect.
Coyne’s Principle #2 is supported by experiment. Sense of humor was one of the categories in the original Dunning-Krueger study.