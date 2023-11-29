Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Cosmic Schmucks

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo strip, appropriately titled “Schmuck” (“jerk” in Yiddish, but can also mean “penis”), came with this note:

Ladies and gentlemen, the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at Overweening Generalist.

And here’s the Cosmic Schmuck Principle at

The Cosmic Schmuck Principle holds that if you don’t wake up, once a month at least, and realize you have recently been acting like a Cosmic Schmuck again, then you will probably go on acting like a Cosmic Schmuck forever; but if you do, occasionally, recognize your Cosmic Schmuckiness, you might begin to become a little less Schmucky than the general human average at this primitive stage of terrestrial evolution. – p. 21, Natural Law: Or Don’t Put A Rubber On Your Willy

This jibes with a similar principle that I came up with myself. There are actually two:

Coyne’s Principle of Life #1

Nobody thinks they’re a jerk

But there are plenty of jerks in the world

Ergo, plenty of people lack all self-awareness.

I added this one later:

Coyne’s Principle of Life #2

Everbody thinks they have a good sense of humor

Plenty of people don’t have a good sense of humor

Therefore, plenty of people are fooling themselves.