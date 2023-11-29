Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day (“Aso Hump” in Samoan) November 29, 2023, and National Chocolates Day. As always, I recommend See’s Candies as having the best quality/price ratio among commercial American chocolates. Unfortunately, the price has gone up considerably in the last few years. You can even choose individual chocolates (up to ten) to “build a box” (in the stores you can have as many different kinds as you want). This page shows all the types you can choose from—there are 75! Here’s a bit of the selection showing my favorite, the apricot delight. They don’t carry the Savoy Truffle chocolate, but that’s bad for your teeth.

*Here’s the latest Hamas/Israel war news from the NYT:

Hamas released 10 Israeli hostages and two Thai nationals on Tuesday as the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas continued into a fifth day, raising the total number of captives released to 85. Roughly 240 hostages were captured on Oct. 7, when Hamas led devastating raids into Israel and killed about 1,200 people, according to the Israeli authorities. If you want a list of the hostages released so far, the Washington Post has one.

Here’s a NYT diagram of the status of all hostages as of this morning. 6 children 5 and under are still hostages, and 4 died in captivity. The status of still-captive hostages comes, of course, from reports by Hams.

More hostages were released yesterday, and Hamas’s violin has got Israel and the U.S. negotiating for an extended cease-fire:

Hours after Hamas and Israel completed the fifth exchange of hostages and prisoners, their fragile truce continued into Wednesday, allowing for more people to be released on both sides, as global leaders called for a longer pause in fighting. The truce has occasionally been in doubt since it began last Friday, with delicate daily negotiations over the lists of released people on both sides. On Tuesday, each side accused the other of violating the cease-fire but stopped short of pulling out of the agreement, which originally called for Hamas to release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians held by Israel.

On Tuesday, the first day of a two-day extension of the cease-fire, Hamas released more hostages, raising the total to at least 85, according to a New York Times tally. Israel has released 180 Palestinians from its prisons. Diplomats and intelligence officials were working to negotiate a longer pause. On Tuesday, the top intelligence officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States met with the prime minister of Qatar, the chief mediator between Hamas and Israel. Two people with knowledge of the talks said the hope was that the current model would generate momentum that would prevent the resumption of hostilities and would create the conditions for longer-term talks.

*As I predicted, the negotiators in the Irael/Hamas war are pressing for a long-term truce that might end the war altogether, but the terms cannot possibly be good, cannot possibly get rid of Hamas, and cannot possibly leave Israel less susceptible to terrorists than they were before.

The chief brokers of the Israel-Hamas hostage-prisoner exchange are pushing the two sides for a long-term cease-fire that would prolong the truce in Gaza beyond the current two-day extension and start talks that would end the war altogether, said Egyptian and Qatari officials. On Tuesday, Hamas released 12 hostages, including 10 Israelis, as part of the current extension of the truce with Israel. The hostages have arrived in Israel, according to Israeli and Egyptian officials. A long-term cease-fire would likely require Israel and Hamas to make hard-to-swallow concessions, such as trading Israeli soldiers for potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, the officials said. And it would require Israel to hold back on an offensive in southern Gaza intended to capture the strip and kill Hamas’s top leadership, the officials said. Hamas could also have to accept demilitarization, they added.

Note that, given the certainty that if Hamas is disarmed other groups will rise up to take their place, Israel is being asked to swallow a lot more than is Hamas. And of course the butchers of Hamas suffer nothing more than putting down their arms, when they need to be severely punished. Note, though, that the article says this:

U.S. and Israeli officials have said they fully expect the war to restart again after the exchange of hostages and prisoners fully plays out. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized in recent days his intention to realize Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas with full force after the militant group’s deadly rampage in southern Israel last month.

Well, what if Biden refuses to sell any more ammunition to Israel? That would stop the war very quickly, and Hamas would still have substantial power.Biden and Netanyahu are talking tough, but the pressure of world opinion (and growing U.S. opinion) is hard to withstand. Hamas was devilishly clever to take hostages, for without that the war might well be over now. Perhaps I’m being overly pessimistic, but to me the elimination of Hamas is a requirement for Israel to persist as a nation.

*Francis Collins has an op-ed in the NYT touting something I knew nothing about: there is now a simple pill-based cure for hepatitis C, a viral disease acquired by contact with the blood of an infected person (addicts who share needles, transfusions gone wrong, etc.). In his piece, “We are squandering one of the most medical advances of the 21st century“, Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, says that what’s being “squandered” is the chance to completely eliminate Hep-C from America. That’s not fully possible given that the medication isn’t 100% effective, but we can get it to nearly zero. (Rick, mentioned below, was his brother-in-law who died of the disease. I also knew someone who died from it; he took the pills when they were available, but it was too late.) But that this possibility even exists is a triumph for scientific medicine.)

It was. . . . in October 2014, that medical science provided a cure for hepatitis C infection. Based on groundbreaking research that later was recognized by a Nobel Prize, the treatment is simple — one pill a day for eight to 12 weeks, with essentially no side effects, and a 95 percent cure rate. When the cure became available, I was serving as director of the National Institutes of Health. I was overjoyed that a cure had been approved, but the news was bittersweet. What gave me hope was thinking of the many other individuals and their families who would be spared from the misery that Rick and our family experienced. And to a significant extent, that hope was justified: These medications have cured about a million people in the United States. But nearly a decade later, at least 2.4 million Americans remain infected with hepatitis C. About two in five people with hepatitis C don’t even know that they have the virus. Of those who do, many do not have access to the cure. Congress has an opportunity to turn this ongoing human tragedy into a public health advancement, by providing support for a five-year project to eliminate hepatitis C in the United States. But the time available for approval is growing short. Hepatitis C progresses slowly. Over years, the virus causes fibrosis of the liver that can result in cirrhosis, esophageal bleeding and liver failure requiring transplantation. Hepatitis C is also the leading cause of liver cancer, responsible for half of the 40,000 annual liver cancer cases in the United States. Each year, about 15,000 Americans die from hepatitis C, many in their 40s and 50s. Given the safe and effective cure available for the last nine years, the correct number of deaths in 2023 should be zero. Put simply, we are squandering one of the most important medical advances of the 21st century. It’s time to eliminate this threat to the health of Americans.

The problem is that the drugs are expensive, come with strings on your behavior, and there are few doctors who prescribe the pills and too few testing sites. Biden has proposed a workable plan to obviate the issues by making deals with drug companies (among other changes), but putting that plan into place requires Congressional approval, and that means bipartisan support. I don’t know whether there’s a problem there, but Collins implies that there might be. The plan would be fantastic, though, saving millions of lives and billions of dollars.

*There were three days of tributes and a a memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia. for the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and the Washington Post has some photos. Even her husband of 77 years, Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care himself, made it, albeit in a wheelchair and covered with a blanket. It’s sad that he lived to see his beloved wife pass away, but perhaps he’s too out of it to know. Jimmy, our best living ex-President (but not President) has been in hospice care for nine months, and I think they put you in that kind of care when you’re expected to die within six weeks. He’s a tough old bird. Here’s a photo of Jimmy, 99, arriving at the memorial service, draped with a blanket featuring both his and Rosalynn’s face (from People magazine):

Ms. Carter will be laid to rest today in Plains, Georgia.

The brief text, of the photo feature, which I can’t embed:

Some photos. Credits: “Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swan, and Jintak Han”. Click to enlarge:

*The city of Krakow, Poland (where I’ve been) has now installed a duck-food dispenser, called a “duck buffet” (in Polish: “kaczy bufet”), that dispenses good duck food by a lake to prevent people from feeding bread to the ducks. Bread is not good nutrition for ducks and can even warp the development of their wings. Don’t ever give bread to ducks! Other Polish cities are following suit. Video at the bottom:

With the first snow of the season beginning to fall, Kraków has announced the return of dispensers offering free bird feed for the public to give to ducks and other waterfowl. The initiative, which is run by a number of towns and cities in Poland, is part of efforts to discourage feeding the birds with bread, which is unhealthy for the animals. The authorities announced today that they have installed the devices at five municipal parks and reservoirs. They are officially called “duck buffets” (kaczy bufet) but the unofficial name is kaczkomat, a play on words adding kaczka (duck) to paczkomat, the widely used name for parcel-delivery lockers. “The machines dispense food free of charge four times an hour, to avoid overfeeding and food waste,” announced the city. “Thanks to this, ducks receive food that is suitable for them – with vitamins and microelements. Remember that dry bread is not a good idea for feeding ducks!” The Municipal Greenery Board (ZZM) notes that bread does not provide ducks with useful nutrients and that it can in fact cause them health problems by acidifying their digestive system and giving them too much salt. . . . .Similar initiatives have been undertaken in a number of other towns and cities around Poland, with the first such dispensers appearing in the capital, Warsaw, in 2017, according to local news service Nasze Miasto. In Łódź, like in Kraków, the devices have been installed as part of the so-called “citizen’s budget”, which allows local residents to choose certain projects that receive municipal funding.

The city pays for it, too. They love their ducks! And here’s another great innovation, though I think that dog is going to be awake all night. I’m not sure why coffee grounds would eliminate ice; perhaps a savvy reader can tell us.

Polish cities have begun using coffee grounds donated by local cafes to melt ice and snow, in what is claimed to be a more environmentally friendly way of clearing paths than the usual salt and sand https://t.co/s4aMuBCv6c — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) February 9, 2021

A video in Polish showing the food machine in action. Note that they put the duck food on the land. That may be either because it doesn’t float, or because they’re trying to avoid throwing any food into the water. If you understand Polish, please give us a summary translation.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is weary with hunting and fain would lie down:

Hili: Here is a hole but the owner probably is not at home. A: And if it is, I hope it can see you. In Polish: Hili: Tu jest norka, ale właścicielki chyba nie ma w domu. Ja: A jeśli jest, to mam nadzieję, że cię widzi. And the hyperaffectionate Szaron:

*******************

From Unique Birds and Animals. Crows are awesome!

From Daniel. This is of course a satire of Pascal’s Wager. The problem is that you can’t force people to believe in Santa even if there is a miniscule chance that you’d get presents by so believing!

From Thomas. Yes, it’s true: the AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons) is indeed sponsoring the upcoming Rolling Stones tour. AARP is a lobbying and interest group for geezers, defined as anybody over 50.

From Masih as well as reader David.. You can see the kind of Jew-hating brainwashing that Palestinian kids undergo. (I presume that this is not from Iran but Palestine.) This is both amazing and deeply distressing. Watch the whole thing; it’s only 75 seconds.

“I will shoot Jews, all of them” Watch how children in Palestinian TV and also in Iran’s State TV are being brainwashed to kill Jews or being martyred in the same path.

Today @elonmusk in his visit to Israel said that the entire Palestinian education must change so that next… pic.twitter.com/O3d5r3kpud — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 28, 2023

Harvard anti-Israeli students make DEMANDS. One of them is that those who violate University regulations via peaceful protest (i.e. blocking buildings) should not be punished. If Harvard bows to any of these demands, woke as it is, I’d be surprised. Here’s the summary:

24 @Harvard student groups (and others) have given President Gay until Monday to respond to 3 demands: -Divest from the “University’s investments in…illegal settlements in Palestine.” -Reinstate proctor Elom Tetty-Tamaklo. -Commit to not disciplining non-violent protestors. pic.twitter.com/VYskRCDVaR — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) November 23, 2023

From Barry who says about this, “Is this the most perfect thing you’ve ever read? I’m referring just to the sign.” In my view, it’s good but a tad too harsh, for I occasionally give “content warnings” for gory stuff.

No matter how “just” or “fair” society is, this is true and unendingly useful. As a clinical psychologist i’m telling you plainly: you learning to manage your reaction benefits you most, and everyone else. Learning how to do this generalizes to every part or your life in a… pic.twitter.com/DuTr2Rsies — Patrick M. Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) November 26, 2023

From Malcolm, a lazy Caturday:

Three released hostages (released with their mom, too), meet their beloved dog:

A particularly exciting meeting took place yesterday in the Department of Returned Children at the Schneider Pediatrics Center of the Klalit Group:

Oriya, Yuval and Efri Brodetz, met for the first time, with Rodney, their dog. The family members knew that nothing would make them… pic.twitter.com/Y7fD2oeEyw — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 28, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: here’s how I retweeted today’s contribution:

A 13 year old boy gives up a chance to live to stay with his sister, so both are gassed upon arrival at Auschwitz. https://t.co/f5Hcuu2xr0 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) November 29, 2023

Three tweets from the estimable Dr. Cobb. He says of the first one, “The cats I had in Sheffield all did this. Sam, Harry, TC and Spizz. But none of the current three. Odd.”

How deep does your cat sleep? Mine sleeps this deeply on a daily occurrence. It’s quite something. (I wasn’t as rough as it looks). 🐈 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/XSdzXR0F3C — Steve Portugal (@sjportugal1979) November 26, 2023

And a T. rex race following a screaming kiwi!

Lagniappe from Malgorzata: This is a black Jewish woman from Ethiopia whose ancestors migrated to Israel. (Yes, there were black Ethiopian Jews for many years.) She’s in the IDF and has a few words to say about those who allege that Israeli is an “apartheid state”:

This should make some heads explode. https://t.co/pOjxXgVN3V — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) November 29, 2023