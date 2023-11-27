Did humans evolve in water?

On my post the other day about a new PNAS paper, “Censorship and science: a new paper and analysis,” I received a comment below from reader “Stephen”, which was held up because it was his/her first. I decided to make the comment a post because it might be educational. Stephen argues that that one important example of scientific censorship is the “aquatic ape” hypothesis.

You’ve probably heard of this hypothesis, first broached in a Darwinian manner by British marine biologist Alister (now “Sir Alister”) Hardy, and made public as recently as 1960, when he wrote this in New Scientist.

“My thesis is that a branch of this primitive ape-stock was forced by competition from life in the trees to feed on the sea-shores and to hunt for food, shellfish, sea-urchins etc., in the shallow waters off the coast.”

Reader Stephen thinks this hypothesis was not only “undeniable when the data are analyzed objectively,” but has been “censored out of existence by the scientific community. Here’s his comment:

Not all scientific censorship can be understood through a left/right prism. In palaeoanthropology, for example, the idea that human ancestors may have gone through a period where underwater foraging was important, undeniable when the data are analysed objectively, has been censored out of existence by the scientific establishment. Peer review, which acts to reinforce established paradigms, is great for keeping unfounded ideas from taking up valuable scientific space, but for paradigm shifting breakthroughs it fails utterly.

The reason the hypothesis appealed to many people is that it superficially seemed to explain a number of features of humans that distinguish us from other apes to which we’re related. These features include our lack of body hair and the presence of subcutaneous fat (hair is useless in water and fat keeps us warm). As Scientific American wrote in 2016:

Hardy put forward all sorts of features which could be explained as “aquatic adaptations”: our swimming ability—and our enjoyment of it; loss of body hair, as well as an arrangement of body hair that he supposed may have reduced resistance in the water; curvy bodies; and the layer of fat under our skin. He even suggested that our ability to walk upright may have developed through wading, with the water helping to support body weight.

Note that this “aquatic phase” was supposed to have occurred during a specific time period when we lacked transitional fossils between our common ancestor with apes and creatures fully on the hominin side of the tree (my bolding). More from Sci Am:

For Hardy, this aquatic phase would have occupied the gap in the fossil record that then existed—between around 4m and 7m years ago. He sensibly concluded his paper saying that this was all only speculation—a “hypothesis to be discussed and tested against further lines of evidence”. In the 50-odd years since the presentation of this hypothesis, it has enjoyed a certain fame—or perhaps notoriety. The writer Elaine Morgan championed it in her book The Aquatic Ape, and developed the hypothesis further, marshalling a seemingly impressive range of characteristics to support it, including breath control and diet. It seems such a tantalising and romantic idea—but a closer look at the evidence reveals it to be little more than that.

Other features supposedly suggesting that we went through an aquatic phase are “stretched hindlimbs, voluntary respiration, and dilute urine.” Those features were suggested by Belgian biologist M. J. Verhagen, who also posited that our evolution occurred this way (my bolding)

The Aquatic Ape Theory states that our ancestors once spent a significant part of their life in water. Presumably, early apes were plant and fruit eaters in tropical forests. Early hominids also ate aquatic food; at first mainly weeds and tubers, later sea shore animals, especially shellfish. With the Pleistocene cooling, our ancestors returned to land and became bipedal omnivores and scavengers and later hunters of coastal and riverside animals.

Unfortunately, despite reader Stephen’s assertion that the hypothesis is “undeniable,” it’s been denied by most human evolutionary biologists, to the point where Wikipedia says this:

While the hypothesis has some popularity with the lay public, it is generally ignored or classified as pseudoscience by anthropologists. Anthropologists do not take the hypothesis seriously: John Langdon characterized it as an “umbrella hypothesis” (a hypothesis that tries to explain many separate traits of humans as a result of a single adaptive pressure) that was not consistent with the fossil record, and he said that its claim that it was simpler and therefore more likely to be true than traditional explanations of human evolution was not true. According to anthropologist John Hawkes, the AAH is not consistent with the fossil record. Traits that the hypothesis tries to explain evolved at vastly different times, and distributions of soft tissue the hypothesis alleges are unique to humans are common among other primates.

To see why the hypothesis is now seen as pseudoscience, you can read either the 2016 Sci. Am. article linked above or John Hawks’s website post from just last year, “Why anthropologists rejected the aquatic ape theory.”

As Hawks notes, the discovery of hominin fossils in Africa and development of molecular dating methods, all taking place after the hypothesis was first adumbrated, led to rejection of the hypothesis that major features of our body and social behavior evolved when we were largely immersed in water between 7 and 4 million years ago. But he adds that surely populations of hominins that lived along the coast did use aquatic resources such as fish and shellfish, and we have some evidence for that in the presence of fish bones associated with human remains dating back 1.95 million years and continuing up to Neandertals. These, of course, are found only in populations that lived near the sea. But problems with the aquatic ape hypotheses are in the second paragraph below:

Still, evidence for fish or shellfish consumption in Pleistocene sites is mostly localized to coastal or riverside locations. Many populations, both modern and ancient, have lived far from coastlines and relied upon terrestrial foods. The nutritional advantages of aquatic foods may be matched in some populations by edible insects and other invertebrates. Human populations and nonhuman primates that eat only terrestrial foods do not suffer from a deficiency of essential fatty acids. Fish and shellfish are clearly valuable to many human populations and some primates, and they are strong signs of our lineage’s increasing diet breadth during the Pleistocene. In 1997 the anthropologist John Langdon reviewed the evidence with which aquatic ape adherents had supported their ideas. He observed that the traits proposed as aquatic adaptations in humans appear in the fossil record at radically different times. Hominins were obligate bipeds more than two million years before any had a projecting nose or descended larynx. Early bipeds evolved larger jaws and teeth, the opposite expected from high-energy aquatic foods, and large brains appeared in only one branch of Homo during the last part of its history. These features were not evidence of an aquatic stage; they appeared at different times and in different contexts.

Now the fact that different adaptations appeared at different times is not strong evidence against the aquatic ape hypothesis, as adaptations to live in a novel environment could arise at different times. But the times they appeared are not the times suggested by adherents to the Aquatic Ape Hypothesis. As for other features:

Yet the record does not preserve hard evidence of body fat, body hair, or sweat. To aquatic ape thinkers these soft-tissue traits were some of the most persuasive similarities between humans and certain water-living mammals. Better data from other primates shows the flaws in this idea. For example, humans are extreme in our high fraction of eccrine compared to apocrine glands, but chimpanzees and gorillas also have a higher fraction of eccrine glands in comparison to other primates. Humans have sparse body hair but chimpanzees also have notably sparse body hair, and all great apes have lower body hair density than other primates. The body fat percentage of human hunting and gathering peoples is indeed higher than chimpanzees and most arboreal primates, but the human range of body fat is much closer to that seen in gorillas and orangutans. Humans are not a departure from other primates in these traits; we follow the same trends as our close relatives, some to a greater degree.

But Hawks does give the eating of fish and shellfish some credit for molding modern humans. It’s just that we have no evidence for an aquatic phase of human evolution:

But the science was not kind to the aquatic scenario sketched by Hardy and Morgan. The growing fossil and genetic data of the 1970s and 1980s showed that the aquatic idea was finely tailored around missing evidence. When this evidence started to appear, it showed that there was no long Miocene gap in the fossil record during which an aquatic ancestor might have been hidden from view. Hardy and Morgan had both adopted stereotypes of how humans differ from other apes, leading them to emphasize skin, fat, and hair patterns in ways that are not borne out by better datasets from living primates. The skeletal traits these writers suggested as adaptations to the water actually evolved at different times and in different lineages. What remains of their ideas is the value of fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants to some ancient hominins and other primates. Tool use and extractive foraging techniques like digging enabled some hominin populations to broaden their resource use within both savanna and woodland settings. Marshes, swamps, and shorelines had some valuable foods that were open to clever hominins. Eating fish and shellfish in particular may have facilitated the habitation of coastal areas and islands by some members of our genus.

Scientific American gives more critiques:

All the suggested anatomical and physiological adaptations can be explained by other hypotheses, which fit much better with what we actually know about the ecology of ancient hominins. Hairlessness, for instance, is only a feature of fully aquatic mammals such as whales and dolphins. Semi-aquatic mammals such as otters and water voles are extremely furry. Sexual selection and adaptations to heat loss better explain our pattern of body hair. Sexual selection may also explain our body fat distribution, which differs between the sexes. Voluntary breath control is more likely to be related to speech than to diving. The diet of many of our ancestors certainly included marine resources—where people lived on the shores of lakes or the sea. But this was a relatively late development in human evolution, and humans can also survive and thrive on food obtained entirely on land. Compared with other animals, we are not actually that good at swimming, and our skin leaks as well, letting in water so that our fingers become prune-like after a long bath. What about walking on two legs? That’s something all apes do a bit of—while wading in water, certainly, but also while reaching for fruit, performing aggressive displays or simply moving around in trees. If we evolved from ancestors who already stood up in trees, we don’t need an extraordinary explanation for why we ended up standing on the ground rather than running around on all fours.

And this:

Since Hardy and Morgan’s hypothesis was advanced, many of the gaps in the human fossil record have been filled, with at least 13 new species found since 1987. We have also made great strides in reconstructing the environment in which our ancestors lived. And we know that species as far as part in time as Sahelanthropus tchadensis 7m years ago andHomo erectus 2m years ago all lived in forested or open woodland environments. While some of these woods included wetland, this was just part of the mosaic of habitats that our ancestors learned to survive in, and there is absolutely no trace of a hominin ancestor as aquatic as that described by Hardy and Morgan. We also have evidence our ancestors had to survive periods of extremely dry climate with little or no aquatic resources. Coping with these highly variable, patchwork environments required behavioural flexibility and co-operation, and our large brains and ultra-social nature likely emerged as a result. This flexibility ultimately led to the invention of culture and technology.

I’m not an expert in human evolution, but the failure of an aquatic lifestyle to explain our large brains, our bipedalism and, importantly, the lack of evidence that hominins didn’t live in aquatic habitats during the time that important features of our body developed—all this counts against the Aquatic Ape Hypothesis. However, simply giving alternative scenarios for the lack of body hair of presence of subcutaneous fat based on a terrestrial existence is not in itself strong evidence, but simply a terrestrial “adaptive story”. The decisive evidence seems to me to be where we lived—almost entirely on land—as judged from fossil evidence, as well as the failure of the aquatic ape theory to explain notable features of our bodies: our bipedality and large brains. (These evolved mostly after the time when we were supposed to be living largely in water).

Contrary to reader Stephen, then, the aquatic ape hypothesis is NOT “undeniable,” nor is there evidence that human evolutionists are in some kind of cabal to suppress the “aquatic ape hypothesis” because it goes against the terrestrial “established paradigm.” As far as I can see, scientists did take the aquatic theory seriously, but rejected it based on the preponderance of evidence. The accusation that scientists are suppressing novel and counterintuitive evidence out of a group desire to avoid major paradigm changes in their field is one sign of pseudoscience. In fact, these same accusations have been offered as reasons why scientists reject creationism. But, as you should know (read Why Evolution is True), we don’t reject creationism because we’re sworn to defend Darwin; we reject it because the evidence doesn’t support it! If any cabal existed to reject evidence, it consisted of the creationists who rejected Darwin’s paradigm-changing theory published in 1859. But that cabal couldn’t hold together, for it was crushed by the weight of the evidence for evolution.

One might say (and I suppose this has been said before): at present the Aquatic Ape Hypothesis is dead in the water.