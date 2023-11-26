More scary antisemitism in NYC high-school students

I never thought I’d live to see the day where a headline like this not only appears, but isn’t that unusual. And the pro-Israel action that got this teacher into trouble is pretty innocuous!

You can also see this report at the New York Post, with pictures and videos; Turley links to it in his post. But I’ll begin by quoting Turley:

At Hillcrest High School in Queens this week, a New York teacher had to lock herself in her office as hundreds of high school students rioted after learning that she posted a pro-Israeli statement on Facebook. Dozens of police had to be called to quell the riot, which caused property damage throughout the school. The chaos began shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Monday after students discovered an image on the teacher’s account from a pro-Israel rally showing her holding a poster reading “I stand with Israel.” Hundreds of students reportedly ran into the hallways waving Palestinian flags and destroying property for roughly two hours, including pulling a fountain out of the wall. They posted images on social media with the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free.”

This picture, from a misspelled Tik Tok video shown in the NY Post article, apparently shows the teacher committing her “offense”. You can see why Turley, a big free speech advocate, is reporting on this.

Turley is really upset at the students’ behavior, and well should be. Riots ensued in the school and the students went after the teacher, who had to be locked in her office to protect her!

Students reportedly attempted to breach the teacher’s classroom as school staff fought to block them. They now want the teacher fired for her personal political views. As the teacher was rushed to her office for her protection, roughly 25 NYPD officers rushed to the school. Yet, some students said that they have located the teacher’s home address and family information for further protests. It is a chilling example of the threats faced at schools today. The call for the teacher to be terminated is unfortunately nothing new. For years, many of us have written about this intolerance and intimidation in schools. Yet, the violence and hatred shown in this protest shows why so many feel unsafe in our schools. We have come to the point where teachers are locking themselves in their offices for protection. These students did not just spontaneously learn this behavior. They have been told for years that they do not have to tolerate opposing views. We are now seeing that intolerance graduate into violence.

From the NY Post. who notes that the teacher is Jewish:

Hundreds of “radicalized” kids rampaged through the halls of a Queens high school this week for nearly two hours after they discovered a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally — forcing the terrified educator to hide in a locked office as the teen mob tried to push its way into her classroom, The Post has learned. The mayhem at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in what students called a pre-planned protest over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo showing her at a pro-Israel rally on Queens Oct. 9 holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel.” “The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week. “A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.” Hundreds of kids flooded into hallways and ran amok, chanting, jumping, shouting, and waving Palestinian flags or banners. . . .“They want her fired.” School administrators and the NYPD, which responded to the school at about 11:20 am, got wind of their plans just in time to rush the teacher into an office and lock the door, another educator said. Students recorded the commotion, posting multiple videos, some set to pulsing Arabian music, on TikTok.

Here’s a screenshot from the Tik Tok video, and if you have access, click on the picture to see the action:

“When a protest brakes (sic) out because a teacher stands with Israel,” a caption on one says. Another reads, “Hillcrest high school had a riot because a Health teacher was supporting Israel.” Most comments posted on the videos applauded the kids and jeered the teacher, one calling her a “cracker ass bitch.” . . .Clips showed a water fountain ripped out in the hallway and shattered tiles in the second-floor boys’ bathroom, which students admitted they vandalized. The NYPD not only sent a couple dozen cops to restore order but tapped its counterterrorism bureau to investigate a possible threat against the school, according to City Councilman James Gennaro (D-Queens), citing officials. “Whether it was one student or multiple students who did or said something, whatever the trigger was, something happened. And I know from my many years on the City Council that the counterterrorism task force is not engaged unless they believe it is potentially a serious situation,” Gennaro said.

The teacher issued a statement in which, thank Ceiling Cat, she didn’t apologize for her behavior.

The teacher gave a statement to The Post, which is withholding her name for her own safety. [She was doxxed by the students, who found out where she lived and other information about her family.] “I have been a teacher for 23 years in the New York City public school system — for the last seven at Hillcrest High School. I have worked hard to be supportive of our entire student body and an advocate for our community, and was shaken to my core by the calls to violence against me that occurred online and outside my classroom last week.” “No one should ever feel unsafe at school — students and teachers alike,” she added. The teacher continued: “It’s my hope in the days ahead we can find a way to have meaningful discussions about challenging topics with respect for each other’s diverse perspectives and shared humanity,” the teacher said in her statement. “Unless we can learn to see each other as people we will never be able to create a safe learning community.”

Good luck with that! The NY Post continues:

Yes, here’s that video (the second tweet below). It scares the hell out of me.

Yes, they’re kids, and you can excuse them by saying they don’t know what they’re doing or chanting. But given their age, I doubt that.

I stand with that teacher, but her future in the school seems murky.

All because she held up a sign that said “I stand with Israel.”

And I stand with my friend who sent me the link and added, “Insane. This must stop.”

UPDATE: 5TownsCentral has more information, but I’ll just add this:

Mayor Eric Adams blasted the show of vile antisemitism in a statement: “The vile show of antisemitism at Hillcrest High School was motivated by ignorance-fueled hatred, plain and simple, and it will not be tolerated in any of our schools, let alone anywhere else in our city. We are better than this. NYC is already conducting a full investigation into how this incident took place, and, this week, Project Pivot teams will begin outreach with students at Hillcrest to ensure they understand why this behavior was unacceptable. No student, teacher, or staff member should fear for their safety in our schools.” NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said the following: “The scene at Hillcrest HS was beyond unacceptable — it was terrorism, plain and simple. Terrorism is violence against civilians to achieve a political goal. And that’s what we saw in one of our public schools, against a teacher whose only offense was being Jewish and peacefully expressing her support for Israel on her own time. These terrorist students stalked her online, organized in chat rooms, then sparked a riot and hunted her down. She had to be barricaded in a locker room as the rioters raged in the hallway and attempted to gain access to her. Question: What would have happened to her if they actually managed to get their hands on her? Do you think she’d have survived unscathed? I think we all know the answer to that question, and it’s horrifying. We’ve seen a lot of platitudes from elected officials thus far. A lot of condemnations, and a lot of talk about how ‘this isn’t who we are’. Well, I’ve got news for you — clearly, this is who we’re becoming. Quickly. . . . .

Paladino proposed some changes which you can see at the link.

