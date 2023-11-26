Our latest department and its social-justice obscurantism

Last year the University of Chicago established a new department, The Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity (RDI). The vote for this department by the Council of the University Senate was overwhelmingly positive.

This is the mission statement on its homepage:

Now the first thing you notice is that this statement is laden with the jargon of Critical Social Justice ideology. The second thing you notice is how poorly written it is—perhaps a reflection of postmodern obscurantism. While I initially hoped that the department would allow a free discussion of the issues for which it was named, if you go through the website you (or at least I) get the impression that the department is devoted not to free and open discussion about race, disasporas and indigeneity, but to purveying the current progressive version of Social Justice. That is, it may possibly propagandize its students and squelch those whose views are inimical to the “mission” of the department. That shouldn’t happen at the free-speechy University of Chicago, but a number of our faculty worry that this is a Department with a Mission. Yes, other departments are full of woke people who want to fill their students with their own take on political and ideological issues, but this is an entire department that may be dedicated to that business. I have made a few comments in bold on the statement, which I reproduce below.

The Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity (RDI) is dedicated to investigating, interrupting, and challenging the historical and social processes [HOW DOES ONE INTERRUPT AND CHALLENGE A PROCESS? FURTHER, INTERRUPTING ALREADY GIVES THE DEPARTMENT A SPECIFIC MISSION.], the cultural and political practices, and the formations of identity and community that are integral to these three concepts. Our project is committed to knowledge-making founded in the dynamism of social life and resistance to bondage, exploitation, and dispossession. [HERE WE HAVE THE MISSION STATED EXPLICITLY: TO FIGHT AGAINST THE DEPARTMENT’S IDEA OF OPPRESSION.] The ambition of the department is to foster a breadth of vision, new aesthetic imaginaries, conceptual rigor, innovative pedagogical approaches, and deep engagement within and beyond the university that will enable communities to tackle some of the most challenging issues of the current historical moment in ways that defy intellectual, disciplinary, and geographic orders. [AGAIN, ONE GETS A HINT HERE THAT THE DEPARTMENT WAS CREATED NOT TO MAKE PEOPLE THINK, THOUGH THEY DO SAY THAT, BUT TO ENGAGE IN SOCIAL ENGINEERING.]

I invite readers to try to further decipher this mission statement, which is a dreadful piece of prose that could have been written much more clearly. But perhaps the lack of clarity is meant to obscure what its mission really is.

I worry now that this department was created to foist a specific ideology on its students, and thereby send those students into the world to fulfill social goals. I may be wrong (this is, after all, my cynical take on the department), but only time will tell. But no matter what happens, this department is here to stay, and it makes the University of Chicago, regarded as a beacon of free and open thought, seem just like every other school, responding to transitory political currents by changing its curriculum.

That is also implied on the Department’s History page—it uses cookies, something no other department I know of does—a page that makes the obligatory mention of George Floyd:

Decades before the February, 2022 vote in the Council of the Faculty Senate that brought the Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity into existence, students and faculty at the University of Chicago, like others across the country, had called for the creation of a department, with appointive powers, focused on race and its allied concepts. While such calls met with success at most colleges and universities across the United States, that was not the case at the University of Chicago. For the last 25 years, the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture (CSRPC) has been the only formal unit on campus exclusively devoted to research and pedagogy related to race. The mobilization and uprisings across the country following the murder of George Floyd gave new energy to pursue that goal. During the summer of 2020 a group of colleagues affiliated with the CSRPC launched the #MoreThanDiversity campaign, which sought, among other things, to expand conversations about, and increase institutional support for, diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Chicago. Some of the faculty involved in that campaign formed a committee to explore possible models for an academic unit dedicated to the study and teaching of race and related topics. In the fall of 2020, that group invited some undergraduate and graduate students with expertise in this subject area to join in the work of determining what form the unit should take and where in the University it should reside.

In other words, we must have a department centered on race because all the other schools do, too. This is not diversity, but conformity. And it was apparently the murder of George Floyd, as averred above, that eventually gave birth to the RDI Department. The second paragraph, with its implication that the new department will help “increase institutional support for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Chicago,” again shows that it was born with an ideological mission. This is more evident with the contentious calls for “equity”, i.e., representation of all groups in proportion to their presence in the general population, disregarding group differences in culture or preference as causes of inequities.

As I told a colleague who also criticized this department, and especially its opaque mission statement above, “This may be the only department on campus that violates the Kalven report.” (The Kalven Report, of course, is our “foundational principle” that commits the University to institutional neutrality on issues of ideology, politics, and morality.)

While individual faculty are encouraged to express their personal opinions, they don’t have completely free speech in class (a biology course, for example, cannot teach creationism), but, more important, an entire department—a unit of the university—cannot purvey an ideological viewpoint that doesn’t permit and welcome, dissent. Will the new department, for example, teach that “race is a social construct without any biological foundations”? As I’ve argued in a paper with Luana Maroja, that is simply untrue. Can a student agree with us without being penalized or shouted down? Again, we shall see. And would this department, for example, hire heterodox black scholars like John McWhorter or Coleman Hughes? Have they hired such people already? I have no idea.