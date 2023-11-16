Post a joke

I’m feeling low today, perhaps because of bad news everywhere combined with the fact that I’m still not over jet lag and have been waking up at 2 a.m. So, in hopes that I’ll inspire some laughs to cheer me and the readers up, I’ll proffer a joke and ask readers to do likewise. Here’s the joke, or, as Anne Elk would say, the joke is coming now. Are you ready for the joke? Here is the joke, which is mine. The next thing I’m going to say is my joke:

A Jewish man lives into a Catholic neighborhood. Every Friday the Catholics are driven crazy because, while they’re morosely eating fish, the Jew is outside barbecuing steaks. So the Catholics work on the Jew to convert him to Catholicism. Finally, after many threats and much pleading, the Catholics succeed. They take the Jew to a priest who sprinkles holy water on the Jew and says, “Born a Jew, Raised a Jew, Now a Catholic.” The Catholics are ecstatic. No more delicious but maddening smells every Friday evening. But the next Friday evening, the scent of barbecue wafts through the neighborhood. The Catholics all rush to the Jew’s house to remind him of his new diet. They see him standing over the cooking steak. He is sprinkling water on the meat and saying, “Born a cow, Raised a cow, Now a fish.”

p.s. Jokes must be family-friendly. A little risqué is okay but nothing too salacious or filthy.