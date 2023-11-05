Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, the Sabbath for goyische cats: November 5, 2023, and National Donut Day, Here’s the largest donut I’ve ever seen: the “Big Dat” from Dat Donuts, not far from the University of Chicago. I’ve eaten a whole one:

*This morning’s war news from the NYT.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, and other Palestinian leaders. The top American diplomat’s visit to the West Bank city of Ramallah followed talks with Israeli and Arab leaders in Tel Aviv and Amman, Jordan, that have focused on preventing Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip from spreading and on convincing the Israeli government to do more to limit civilian casualties in the enclave. In Israel, Mr. Blinken had urged protections for Palestinian noncombatants and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, even as he supported Israel’s right to defend itself. The Gazan Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government, says that Israeli attacks have killed more than 9,400 people in the territory, a toll that has provoked outrage around the world — and in the West Bank. Mr. Blinken and Mr. Abbas last held talks three weeks ago in Ramallah, days after Hamas extremists from Gaza launched a surprise attack that killed about 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians. On Sunday, Mr. Blinken told Mr. Abbas that the United States was committed to the delivery of aid and essential services to Gaza and “made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced,” the State Department said in a statement. The two men discussed efforts to restore calm in the West Bank — where strikes by the Israeli military and deadly attacks by armed Israeli settlers have surged since the Oct. 7 assault — and stop extremist violence against Palestinians.

I wonder how Abbas will guarantee that the humanitarian aid will go to Gazan civilians and not Hamas (this week Israeli inspectors found oxygen concentrators for Hamas’s tunnels hidden in a batch of cookies that were supposed to constitute “humanitarian” aid). Even food and medicine will go largely to support Hamas, but I wonder if people care. (That, of course, doesn’t mean I don’t support genuine humanitarian aid, which I do.) Fuel is also banned, though there’s this:

Israel has thus far rejected growing calls to allow in fuel, expressing concerns that Hamas will divert it to power its tunnels. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Thursday that Israel would allow fuel to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing should it determine that hospitals have run out of fuel.

You have to admit that Blinken is working his tail off trying to limit damage from the war. And so far Biden’s done a great job, too.

*A billionaire is leading a donors’ revolt against the University of Pennsylvania for being soft on Hamas and harboring a campus supposedly full of antisemitism.

When Marc Rowan’s father died while he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania and the family could no longer afford tuition, the school told him he could finish paying whenever he was able. Rowan sent the university the money a few months after graduation, using his first bonus from his job as a junior investment banker at Drexel Burnham Lambert. Grateful for its generosity, he kept giving to Penn as he climbed to the pinnacle of Wall Street power. He donated $50 million to its Wharton school in 2018, the largest gift the business school had ever received at the time. But after Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7, Rowan, the chief executive of private-equity giant Global Management, went on television and said he is halting donations to his alma mater over its response to the conflict and antisemitism on campus. He is at the center of an alumni revolt against the school and has called for Penn’s president and the chair of its board of trustees to step down. What set off Rowan and other major donors was Penn’s response to the violence in Israel. On Oct. 10, Penn President Liz Magill called the assault “horrific” but didn’t explicitly condemn Hamas. The donors had already been upset about what they saw as growing antisemitism on campus and the school’s response to it. “I don’t think the intent was for it to be forceful,” Rowan says of the response to the attacks. “I don’t think the university gives a crap, to be candid.” Rowan watched President Magill post on Instagram about her dog. Three days after the attacks, she said: “We are devastated by the horrific assault on Israel by Hamas that targeted civilians and the taking of hostages over the weekend.” Rowan fired off an op-ed to the Penn school newspaper. He wrote that he regretted not doing more to change the direction of the school as a trustee. The paper didn’t publish it immediately, so he went on CNBC. “Microaggressions are condemned with extreme moral outrage and yet violence, particularly violence against Jews, antisemitism, seems to have found a place of tolerance on the campus,” Rowan said on the air.

It’s clear that Rowan didn’t like the nature of speech that Penn was allowing to occur (like a Palestinian literary festival), and that I’m not keen on. But given that Penn had made political statements before, it was weird that the President wrote about her dog and waited three days to condemn Hamas. Still, I think Rowan overreacted a bit; the President has now issued four statements about the war. All this could have been avoided, of course, if Penn adopted Chicago’s Kalven principles of institutional neutrality. Which all schools should!

*From the NYT: Rashida Tlaib released a video calling out Biden for fostering the genocide of Palestinians.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan and an outspoken voice for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, released a video on Friday that accused President Biden of supporting the genocide of Palestinians. “Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” Ms. Tlaib says in the video. “We will remember in 2024.” After she speaks, the screen goes dark and a message appears in white lettering stating: “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a cease-fire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.” Ms. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has been on the leading edge of a group of progressive lawmakers criticizing Mr. Biden’s embrace of Israel since the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, saying his actions have helped enable the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Israel’s response. She already beat back an attempt to censure her in the House this week over her comments on the war and is facing attack ads from a Democratic pro-Israel group. But accusing Mr. Biden of supporting genocide marks an extraordinary broadside against the president by a lawmaker from his own party.

This odious woman just can’t keep her gob shut (see below), and I hope she loses support of both Congress and her constituents. She threatened Biden: “Do what I want or you’ll lose votes.” Sadly, she lied in her video, which I had a hard time finding online.

The Hill was one of the few places that had a link to the video— in this text:

Tlaib posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday showing pro-Palestinian marches around the country with tens of thousands of participants, adding a message for the president. “Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” she said. “We will remember in 2024.”

Note that the video, in the first of her pair of tweets below, claims that most Americans don’t stand with Biden on this issue (that’s a lie); uses the “From the river to the sea” genocidal trope (Tlaib lies about its meaning in the second tweet), and threatens Biden that he won’t be elected unless he caters to her wrongheaded view Here’s her tweets; the first one has the video:

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

As I wrote in my own retweet of her “river to the sea” obfuscation:

Yes, and "jihad", as used by Palestinians, simply means "a struggle". Here, as Orwell noted in "Politics and the English Language", phrases are softened to cover up their real meaning. If it's simply a humane aspiration, what does "from the river to the sea" mean? https://t.co/qIWBSAiIBr — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) November 4, 2023

*Here’s a piece from the Daily Fail about the clash between the Palestinian flag and the LGBTQ+ flag, which do look sort of similar although the latter flag keeps getting more complicate(click on screenshot below):

An excerpt:

Israel has responded to a video showing a combined LGBTQ and Palestinian flag being flown at a protest in New York as activists marched through London. Israel‘s X account shared a post accompanied by a video that read: ‘A combined LGBTQ + Palestine flag in New York protest today. Why are there so many ‘queers FOR Palestine’, but absolutely no ‘queers IN Palestine’?’ The shared post carried the message from Israel: ‘Looking forward to seeing Hamas raise the rainbow flag across Gaza as a thank you for your solidarity.’

Here’s the tweet; let nobody say that the Jews, even in this dark time, don’t have a sense of humor:

Looking forward to seeing Hamas raise the rainbow 🌈 flag across Gaza as a thank you for your solidarity.#LGBTQ https://t.co/zxUe53RO9V — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 29, 2023

Note the resemblance of the gay pride flag to the Palestinian flag (below), especially the red triangle at the flagpole end and the horizontal stripes:

It amazes me that gay people, transpeople, and nonbinary people celebrate a country where any deviation from the “cis” sexual norms is demonized. To wit:

This could be used as an illustration for the dictionary definition of “cognitive dissonance”. It defies belief.

And of course, given the Internet, this hypocrisy has produced memes like this:

More from the Fail story:

New York media and AFPTV estimated the crowd at thousands of demonstrators, who waved ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘By any means necessary’ placards. And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez was spotted carrying a trans rights flag as they joined thousands of protesters at a ‘free Palestine’ rally in Brooklyn on Saturday. The 48-year-old non-binary actor wore a keffiyeh – a monochrome patterned scarf which is a patriotic symbol of Palestinian identity – with a black North Face jacket, cap and dark sunglasses as they marched through the Bay Ridge neighbourhood. Ramirez posted an Instagram story of the protest on Saturday with the crowd chanting the age-old rallying cry: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’, while the demonstrator in front carried a sign demanding a ‘ceasefire’.

If you want to see photos of Rameriz waving a gay pride flag while marching for Palestine, go here.

But of course there are always issues that can arise:

Admiration isn’t always mutual. A group baring the Palestine flag tackle down an LGBT+ progress flag and trample it on the ground, sparking conflict during today’s demo in London: pic.twitter.com/S2Ot5UVrl1 — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) October 21, 2023

*I mentioned to a friend this week that Hamas has been accused of shooting Gazans trying to flee to the south to escape Israeli attacks and bombs. My friend was appalled and could hardly believe it was true. Well, here’s a video from reddit that purports to show those killed by snipers. There are many, they don’t seem to be killed by a bomb or explosion, and there are many white flags. The caption:

Breaking News: Hamas snipers have reportedly killed dozens of children and women on the streets, targeting those attempting to travel from north to south Gaza and those displaying white flags as a sign of peace.

If this is blurred, go watch the video at the reddit site.

More evidence from the Times of Israel, including a recording of an IDF official talking to a Gazan, trying to urge him to get the hell out of Gaza. The Gazan says he tried, but Hamas was turning people back with guns:

The Israel Defense Forces releases an audio recording of an officer in the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 — which specializes in HUMINT — speaking to a Gazan man, during which he describes how Hamas is preventing people from evacuating from the northern part of the Gaza Strip and even shooting at them. The IDF says Unit 504 soldiers have been calling up Palestinians in northern Gaza in recent days, instructing them to leave the area for their safety, as the military intensifies strikes in the Gaza City area ahead of an expected major ground incursion. In the newly released call, the IDF officer can be heard calling on the man to head toward Khan Younis in southern Gaza, but the Gazan responds by saying Hamas is blocking all the roads and even shooting at people The audio in a tweet. Make of this what you will, but I don’t think it’s at all beyond Hamas to act like this. After all, they need their human shields; IDF releases an audio recording of an officer in the Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 — which specializes in HUMINT — speaking to a Gazan man, during which he describes how Hamas is preventing people from evacuating from the northern part of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VgMJO3SzVo — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 26, 2023

Finally, there’s video evidence that Hamas is using the humanitarian “pauses” to attack Israeli forces with mortar fire and anti-tank missiles (there’s also video and audio evidence). No wonder Israel’s somewhat reluctant to allow these pauses.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is gulping down coffee as if there’s no tomorrow, and Hili’s keeping score.

Hili: You are drinking your fourth coffee since this morning. A: None of your business.

In Polish:

Hili: Pijesz czwartą kawę od rana. Ja: Nie twój interes.

And a picture of Baby Kulka helping Malgorzata at work:

