More on the ideological coopting (and erosion) of science

This time it’s a chemistry course at Rice University. Here’s the poster. (The “the study of Black-Life Matter” tells you that this is purely ideological.)
The description.
AFROCHEMISTRY: The Study of Black-Life Matter (CHEM 125) is debuting this Spring ’24. In this interdisciplinary course, students will explore the intersection of racial justice and chemistry. We will approach chemistry using a historical and contemporary African American lens in order to analyze science and its impact. In addition, we will be using chemical concepts to better understand Black life in the US. As we consider not only what science is being discovered, but also ask why, how and by whom, etc., this course will empower students to consider approaches to STEM that enhance community impact. CHEM 125 is open to students from all disciplines, regardless of STEM or African American studies background (and counts towards AAAS minor). Preview the course Wednesday Nov. 8, from 7-8pm at the MCC. Reach out to Dr. Brooke Johnson [email redacted] if you have questions.
Is it even possible now to keep ideology away from science, and to refrain for coopting science to advance your own personal “progressive” principles? Although students get credit for this in the AAAS minor at Rice (African and African-American studies), could one could get science credit as well? I hope not. Regardless, it pollutes science by conflating it with “progressive” activism.
Here’s how the course violates academic principles by urging specific political action:
. . . . . this course will empower students to consider approaches to STEM that enhance community impact.
Now what, do you suppose, does that mean?
And what does it mean to “use chemical concepts to better understand Black life in the U.S.”?
On Brooke Johnson’s faculty page, which describes her as a “preceptor” in the DEI office, it says this:
Dr. Brooke Johnson joined the DEI team as a Preceptor after obtaining her Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University (‘23). Rice alum (‘17) and former Rice track athlete, Dr. Johnson is passionate about the intersection of science and social justice and using her unique experiences to teach, support and inspire diverse students.
I thought about making a satirical version of the poster touting either “Latinochemistry” (actually, “Latinxchemistry”) or “Judeochemistry”, but it’s not necessary. The announcement above doesn’t need satire.
27 thoughts on “More on the ideological coopting (and erosion) of science”
Isn’t Rice university where James tour teachs ?
TL;DR Marxism Trojan Horse.
“Social Justice”
Never is a definition if this sacred language given.
But one thing is clear : the study of law is not required, because that would perpetuate systems of oppression or dehumanization.
“community” : where is this community? When did it form?
Just because people own dogs does not mean dog owners form a Unified community which any given dog owner speaks on behalf of.
“passionate” : radicalized.
“unique experiences” : radical activist adventures
“diverse” : sufficiently radicalized to join the march through the institution.
Right — and just where is the intersection of social justice and science?
Pretty much a null set, I should think.
That poster (from Rice) is madly embarrassing.
It’s also insane.
Gross.
Well, in the spirit of this week’s MIT debate on systemic racism in STEM, I would give Dr. Johnson the benefit of doubt. If the systemic racism is, as it appeared from the debate, simply the society racial attitudes that keep young African Americans from pursuing careers in STEM and not something inherent to the STEM disciplines themselves, Dr. Johnson’s “approaches to STEM that enhance community impact” could simply mean enhancement by getting more kids interested and confident in STEM studies and careers. Her Princeton bio points out that she is a first generation college student and varsity athlete from Houston…local to Rice. This makes her a pretty ideal candidate to talk a out these issues. Discussing what science is being discovered: why, how, and by whom means that she can talk about the full range of scientists historically and today, emphasizing that though under-represented, black scientists are NOT absent from the discipline. “Chemical concepts to understand black life in America”? That one beats me, but if I were in Houston or it were webcast, I would surely be interested. I think it is more likely a good thing than bad and we should encourage Dr Johnson in her efforts.
If that’s true why doesn’t the course title and description just say that? The poster implies that this is a science course, what you’re describing wouldn’t be, it would be sociology and politics.
“If that’s true why doesn’t the course title and description just say that? ”
Because that is how cults work.
Maintain a condition of low information.
Only at the Inner School have the adepts demonstrated sufficient willingness for praxis.
The Queer Family works like this too : usually, they say “be who you are”. We wonder what more there is behind it that only the gnostic wizards can tell us – a few will be “curious” enough to sign up (or whatever).
” “approaches to STEM that enhance community impact” could simply mean enhancement by getting more kids interested and confident in STEM studies and careers. ”
This is Motte and Bailey strategy – by design.
The Motte is easy to defend. The Bailey is Marxist indoctrination – here, possibly Freireian pedagogy – e.g. generative themes like the story of Percy Lavon Julian, or any chemist or scientist – but not to teach history, but to sufficiently conscientize the adepts for radical activism (“community impact”) by emphasizing how dehumanizing society was in the past, and how it must be overthrown.
Bat, I reaize your motives are charitable, but when students get to college, and instead of taking regular chemistry but “football chemistry” to catch up, it’s too late for them to study advanced chemistry, much less to become a chemist. And I strongly doubt that they’re really going to learn much about chemistry per se. How could that fit into all the ideology. Finally, shouldn’t see be exciting students about CHEMISTRY ITSELF instead of this patronizing method of connecting it with one’s race. As a few readers said, I think this is a form of soft bigotry: giving “relatable” and “social justice” to students in lieu of science, assuming the students can’t handle the latter.
The real solution is to get students in the pipeline MUCH earlier, so they don’t come to college science courses completely unprepared.
Rice is a private university so they can do what they want with their donors’ and their undergraduates’ money. But hiring a chemist into a faculty job with little research experience and no postdoc training is taking a big chance.
Jerry wrote earlier about the University of Washington Psychology department hiring a black candidate in 2023 based on race. When I looked at the department web page, the only other black assistant professor is this person (https://psych.uw.edu/people/9602) who joined UW in the same year she received her PhD (2022), had no postdoc experience, and has only 3 published research articles (including no published 2023 articles since taking up her job).
I’m all for fairness and for giving black scientists an equal (even a little more than equal) look in university jobs, grad school admissions, and other opportunities. But not hiring the best person who applied does a disservice to everyone who depends on that person’s job performance, including all the students who will take that person’s courses for the next 30 years. And it has the corrosive effect of denigrating other black people in STEM who didn’t ride the JEDI gravy train and instead earned a faculty job on merit.
Sadly, this is not the first one of the kind — see, for example, here:
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jchemed.2c00293
My favorite quotes from the latter:
The course explores “the development and interrelationship between quantum mechanics, Marxist materialism, Afro-futurism/pessimism, and postcolonial nationalism.” “To problematize time as a linear social construct,” the paper says, “the Copenhagen interpretation of the collapse of wave-particle duality was utilized.”
What is shocking is complacency of the chemistry faculty. How can they allow this farce to go forward?
See?
Marxism.
Anna, I am always critical of that mishigas myself, but I just think that the Rice situation is different. It is an attempt to build the pipeline.
I think ‘doing science on my own terms’ is a great idea. I’ll start with a nice office, a fully stocked lab, and a few million bucks. And tenure, of course…
And in light of the recent massacre in Israel, it is shocking to see a course celebrating BLM — an organization openly supporting HAMAS.
This just reinforces conservative claims about universities practicing liberal indoctrination, arguments which Republicans use to win elections.
Folks: as a preceptor, I think that she is hired as more a dean-type person, not research faculty. I think it it damn good that she can model a first generation college grad with a Princeton PhD in chemistry for the kids back in the ‘hood. I personally hope that after doing a couple of years of this she gets a post-doc or industry position in chemistry because it would increase her profile in modeling success in field (yes i used the f-word). But in any case she seems to be an antidote that Luana and Erec spoke of on the Negative team at the MIT debate.
Thanks Jim. Yes maybe. At Canadian universities a preceptor is a kind of clinical instructor, sometimes a research supervisor (e.g., undergraduate honours theses), but not an administrator. Whatever a preceptor does at Rice, her group identity shouldn’t matter.
If I didn’t know better, I’d swear that Jerry stole this from The Onion.
We are familiar with similar attempts in Germany: they are subsumed under gender curricula.
https://www.gender-curricula.com/en/gender-curricula-startseite
“What does justice look like in chemistry?” Great question. May I suggest another one? “How woke ideology poisons everything?”
This course is in reality an insult to the Black community, In essence it promotes an underlying idea that Black students cannot progress in the disciplines of science because of a bias against them or that science itself is too difficult to master in traditional ways for Blacks. Both ideas are blatantly wrong, factually and morally. For all of us it promotes a corruption of the working science and the scientific method, the main hope civilization has of ever rising up above ignorance and unreason.
“The Study of Black-Life Matter” is a clever title. My first impression is that this course is wacky, but it might be interesting to hear a few lectures as a fly on the wall. What is the good professor actually up to here?
Yes, it might be interesting. But I can’t stop wondering how it is science. If it were an African American Studies class or poly sci or some other humanities type course, who would notice. Calling it science is placing the flag of social justice into the natural sciences. No doubt that is the intention and for me the source of concern.
“…consider not only what science is being discovered, but also ask why, how and by whom…”
That is not such a bad question- science research is costly. Whose proposals get grants and funding, and what values are represented? Who is positioned to make these influential decisions? Is the possible impact on society considered in these decisions? The study of ethics in science is well-established. Science is impacted by politics as are most if not all fields of study.
I don’t claim those issues will be addressed by this class. The term “Afrochemistry” is enough to assume this will not be a science class, as there is no such thing to my knowledge. Do black scientists want to be known as Afroscientists or scientists?
I might take this class if I was scared of science being too difficult but needed science credits to get my degree. There used to be “science for non-majors” classes for undergrads. You didn’t have to compete with future MDs or Phds in natural science. But they were actual science classes with lectures on scientific topics and lab work required. There was no politics involved. Amazed this course is labeled a chemistry class.
“Afrochemistry” – This reminds me of what the economist Ludwig von Mises called “polylogism”, which corresponds to the postmodern logico-epistemic relativism endorsed by the Woke Left.
“Polylogism denies the uniformity of the logical structure of the human mind. Every social class, every nation, race, or period of history is equipped with a logic that differs from the logic of other classes, nations, races, or ages. Hence bourgeois economics differs from proletarian economics, German physics from the physics of other nations, Aryan mathematics from Semitic mathematics. There is no need to examine here the essentials of the various brands of polylogism. For polylogism never went beyond the simple declaration that a diversity of the mind’s logical structure exists. It never pointed out in what these differences consist, for instance how the logic of the proletarians differs from that of the bourgeois. All the champions of polylogism did was to reject definite statements by referring to unspecified peculiarities of their author’s logic.”
(Von Mises, Ludwig. /Theory and History: An Interpretation of Social and Economic Evolution./ New Haven: Yale University Press, 1957. pp. 31-2)
“According to the Marxist conception, one’s social condition determines one’s way of thought. His membership of a social class decides what views a writer will express. He is not able to grow out of his class or to free his thoughts from the prescriptions of his class interests. Thus the possibility of a general science which is valid for all men, whatever their class, is contested. It was only another step for [Josef] Dietzgen [1828-1888] to proceed to the construction of a special proletarian logic. But truth lies with the proletarian science only: ‘the ideas of proletarian logic are not party ideas, but the consequences of logic pure and simple.’ Thus Marxism protects itself against all unwelcome criticism. The enemy is not refuted: enough to unmask him as a bourgeois. Marxism criticizes the achievements of all those who think otherwise by representing them as the venal servants of the bourgeoisie. Marx and Engels never tried to refute their opponents with argument. They insulted, ridiculed, derided, slandered, and traduced them, and in the use of these methods their followers are not less expert. Their polemic is directed never against the argument of the opponent, but always against his person.”
(Von Mises, Ludwig. /Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis./ Translated by J. Kahane. New Haven: Yale University Press, 1951. pp. 28-9)