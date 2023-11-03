Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, November 3, 2023, and it’s National Sandwich Day. Here’s the biggest sandwich I know of (and it’s good): a large pastrami from Harold’s NY Deli in Edison, NJ. Everything there is huge, but also very good, and it’s right off the N/S Interstate. Look at this puppy (there’s a bread and pickle bar to thin things out!) Remember, you can take the leftovers home to make several days’ worth of sammies.
It’s also American Painters Day, Four Chaplains Memorial Day, (read the story here), Bubble Gum Day, International Golden Retrievers Day, National Carrot Cake Day, National Wear Red Day, The Day the Music Died (story here, song here), and Culture Day in Japan.
If you missed the “Resolved: STEM is Systemically Racist” debate that took place at MIT last night (see my post), go here to hear the YouTube recording.
I will be going to Paris on Sunday for eight days, so posting will be light, though Matthew has promised to keep the Hili dialogues alive while I’m gone. Bear with me; we’ll resume on the 14th and I’ll do my best.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the November 3 Wikipedia page.
Today’s Google Doodle commemorates the life and work of Allan Houser (1914-1994), described by Wikipedia as “a Chiricahua Apache sculptor, painter and book illustrator born in Oklahoma. He was one of the most renowned Native American painters and Modernist sculptors of the 20th century. Click on the Doodle to see the links, and I’ve put one of his sculptures below:
A bronze by Houser, described as “”Legends Begin,” bronze, at Allard Hall Law School building in Vancouver”. For a Google image search that shows much of his work, click here.
Wine of the Day: Readers know I’m a big fan of Spanish white wines, especially Albariño and Rueda. They can be terrific and tasty, and are often great values. This is a high-class Albariño from 2022, so the grapes were harvested about a year ago. It was only $17 for a wine of extraordinary freshness and complexity, straw-colored with a nose of lime, fruit, and flowers (these wines are known for their perfume). I drank it with fettuccine Alfredo with some green peas, and it was a great pairing. In fact, I had to stop myself from drinking more than half a bottle.
A 92-point review from James Suckling:
A vibrant albariño with aromas of waxed lemons, thyme, fresh peaches, white pepper and grapefruit. Crunchy and zesty, with a medium body and delicious mineral undertones. Drink now.
This iis a serious, luscious white that you’ll be proud to serve to your guests. Or to acquaint yourself with this rarely-drunk wine. If you can find it between $15 and $20, and want a white that will go well with food, this is your puppy:
Da Nooz:
*This morning’s war news from the NYT:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in the Middle East on Friday on a complex diplomatic mission in which he will reaffirm the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip while pressing its leaders to take concrete steps to reduce the number of civilian casualties.
The U.S. stance on the war has shifted over the past three weeks. While President Biden continues to declare unambiguous support for Israel, saying the country has a right to defend itself, concern has been growing within his administration about the mounting Palestinian death toll and worsening humanitarian conditions due to Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400.
The Gazan health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government, says that more than 9,000 people have been killed in the territory, provoking outrage around the world. Gaza is also dangerously low on food, fuel and water after Israel cut off access to those necessities.
In meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv on Friday, Mr. Blinken is expected to push what American officials call “humanitarian pauses” in military operations against Hamas in Gaza. Mr. Netanyahu paused the operations last month to enable the release of two American hostages held in the territory, Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17.
The death toll, of course, largely reflects the Palestinians using civilians as human shields, locating military forces, headquarters, and missile launches in heavily-populated areas, or under sensitive sites like hospitals. They’re also preventing Palestinians from moving south to zones that are supposed to be attack free, though I’m not sure if that’s true. I’m also not sure how Israel can achieve its mission of erasing Hamas without a high death toll of civilians, which I abhor. But what can be done. The “humanitarian pauses” work only when a few hostages are released (four so far out of about 250), and, if they turn into cease-fires, which many Americans are calling for, will end with Hamas persisting. The Biden administration has indeed changed its view, and it’s depressing to think about what is to come.
*Secretary of State Blinken is calling for “pauses” in the war, but these are apparently not “cease-fires”:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of brief cessations of military operations in Gaza to allow for hostages to be released safely and for humanitarian aid to be distributed, White House officials said on Thursday.
The message comes as President Biden revealed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had previously agreed to halt shelling briefly on Oct. 20 to allow for the release of two Americans, Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17.
The push for what American officials call “humanitarian pauses” is one of several subjects Mr. Blinken will raise with Mr. Netanyahu and other officials when he arrives in Israel on Friday for another round of diplomacy amid fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, the group that controls Gaza.
White House officials said the request for pauses was far different from an overall cease-fire, which the Biden administration believes would benefit Hamas by allowing it to recover from Israel’s intense bombardment.
Okay, so now we know: “pauses” are very short, and occur only during times when hostages are being released or humanitarian aid arrives. All parties remain in place, a hostage is released, and then hostilities resume. This apparently happened once before. But seriously, we have only four hostages released (and one rescued, with the IDF of course giving no details), and 220 more. Were I (Ceiling Cat forbid) a leader of Hamas, I’d draw out these pauses for negotiation so that my forces could regroup. And, finally, we can have pauses ONLY WHEN HAMAS HAS AGREED TO RELEASE HOSTAGES. So we can’t just say, “Okay, we’ll pause next Tuesday at 2 pm, and you, Hamas, will release hostages.” The negotiations have to be concluded in advance. As for humanitarian aid, it should really all be going to southern Gaza, as an inducement for civilians to get out of the way.
*Good Lord! The Wall Street J0urnal has shown a connection between Russia and Hezbollah: “Russia’s Wagner Group may provide air defense weapon to Hezbollah, U.S. intel says.”
Wagner Group, the Russian paramilitary organization, plans to provide an air-defense system to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia, U.S. officials say, citing intelligence.
The Russian SA-22 system they plan to send uses antiaircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft.
One U.S. official said that Washington hasn’t confirmed that the system has been sent. But officials are monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah and the potential delivery is a major concern to them.
In Syria, Wagner troops played an important role in shoring up the country’s leader, President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The intelligence comes amid broader concerns about Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, opening up a northern front against Israel. The U.S. has positioned an aircraft carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean to try to deter Hezbollah and Iran.
Were I Hezbollah, what with two U.S. aircraft carriers (and their ancillary ships) sitting in the eastern Mediterranean, I wouldn’t try anything, I tell you what. I have little doubt that Biden meant what he said hen he warned Lebanon to keep their missiles in their pants.
*In my life I’ve bought and sold two homes, and was always peeved at the 6% real estate commission you pay when you sell a house. Now, though, a federal jury has ruled this commission illegal because it involves illegal collusion. The realtor agency is going to have to dig deep to pay the fine:
The National Association of Realtors and several real estate companies were ordered to pay $1.8 billion in damages after a federal jury in Missouri on Tuesday ruled that they conspired to artificially inflate brokerage commissions.
Beyond the realtors’ association, defendants in the case include Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeService of America and two of its subsidiaries. The verdict, which came after a two-week trial in federal court in Kansas City, is a potential game changer for how Americans buy homes. It also comes at a time when the U.S. real estate market is stalled, with mortgage rates nearing 8% and existing home sales down double digits from a year ago.
The case centers on the commissions home sellers make to a buyer’s realtor. Those payments are partially governed by NAR rules, which mandate that sellers include a fee offer to the buyer’s agent in listing property. The offer is known by real estate agents representing prospective buyers, but the latter are usually in the dark on those amounts. That can lead agents to steer buyers into deals to maximize their own commissions.
As I recall, the fee paid by the seller is 6% of the offered price, which can be substantial. There’s more:
Michael Ketchmark, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, told CBS MoneyWatch he expects the jury award to be tripled under U.S. antitrust law to more than $5 billion.
. . . xIt cost two to three times as much to sell a house in the United States as it does in other industrialized countries,” said the attorney, citing the practices outlined during the trial that compels the seller to pay brokerage commissions of up to 6%.
It was 6% both times I sold a house.
*The Washington Post passes judgement on the newly released (and partly computer-generated) Beatles song I mentioned the other day: “The ‘new’ Beatles song is perfectly fine. That’s not good enough.”
One day in the late 1970s, John Lennon hit the record button on a boombox at his Upper West Side co-op and sang a new song he had been working on, accompanying himself on piano.
For decades, his Beatles songwriting partner Paul McCartney yearned to transform this raw solo demo into a studio-polished collaboration that could properly serve as the Fab Four’s final song. Finally, some 45 years later, the technology arrived that would free Lennon’s voice from its sonic trap of atmospheric hum and tinny piano so they could blend it seamlessly with his surviving bandmates’ fresh vocals and instruments.
. . . The song comes to us courtesy of the same miracle software program that director Peter Jackson deployed to astonishing effect in 2021’s “The Beatles: Get Back.” For that approximately 470-minute docuseries, Jackson’s engineering team managed to isolate the whispered conversations between John, Paul, George and Ringo from the din of their 1969 rehearsal sessions. But their software, known as MAL, can also create weird temptations.
. . . . And now I sit, a committed Beatles fan, listening to this “new” song for the 10th time on headphones in the dark at 4:13 a.m., willing myself to feel that special thing that would allow me to embrace it, to rave to you about its majestic beauty and poignant perfection.
But I can’t. “Now and Then” is just okay. And that’s not nearly good enough.
I agree with pop-culture editor Geoff Edgers when he says this:
“Now and Then” is not terrible. It starts slow and picks up a little as the rhythm section kicks in. There is a minor-key melancholy in Lennon’s composition. But ultimately, it’s kind of mundane.
No, it’s not terrible, but listen for yourself below. In my book it’s not even in the top 100 Beatles songs. It’s a tedious disappointment:
And from the Associated Press:
“Now and Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by Lennon in the 1970s, which were given to his former bandmates by Yoko Ono. They used the tape to construct the songs “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in the mid-1990s. But there were technical limitations to finishing “Now and Then.”
On Wednesday, a short film titled “The Beatles — Now And Then — The Last Beatles Song” was released, detailing the creation of the track. On the original tape, Lennon’s voice was hidden; the piano was “hard to hear,” as Paul McCartney describes it. “And in those days, of course, we didn’t have the technology to do the separation.”
Here’s that a 12-minute video about how the song was made, including nice video of the Beatles when they were all alive. To be fair, Paul says below that he helped do this because he was sure that John would want the song released:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is wet, on the windowsill, and indecisive:
Hili: It’s raining.A: Come inside then.Hili: And what am I going to do there?
Hili: Pada deszcz.Ja: To chodź do domu.Hili: I co mam tam robić?
And Mishka!
*******************
This statement appears to be true, but it was in 2008, not now:
From Thomas, a Dave Blazek cartoon:
From Scott:
From Masih; the Google translation is this:
The person who sent this video wrote: “This woman who caused trouble due to wearing a veil on her head, and brave girls and women met her with unity and standing up. After the fight, the subway officers threw everyone out of the subway and delayed us for an hour until the next subway came. Please publish it so that everyone understands that the era of these ration-eating, sandwich-eating, ration-eating fossils is over, who sing in the subway and on the streets to disturb the girls and women of the Iranian nation because of hijab and any other issue.”
Apparently too many women were showing their hair. But “sandwich eating”? Sound up.
فردی که این ویدو را فرستاده نوشته است:
«این زنی که چادر سرشه ایجاد مزاحمت بخاطر بدحجابی کرد و دختران و زنان شجاع با اتحاد و ایستادگی حسابش رو رسیدند. بعد از درگیری مامورای مترو همه رو از مترو انداختن بیرون و یکساعت ما رو معطل کردن تا مترو بعدی بیاد. لطفا منتشر کنید تا همه بفهمند… pic.twitter.com/wQNCspvCMw
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 30, 2023
From Titania. She’s doomed!
Simon also sent this, and added, “Given that they are beheading people for being gay in Palestine (I think it was the West Bank yesterday) I fail to see where the alphabet people think they have common cause with and fundamentalist group.”
I have decided to solve the Middle East crisis with a tour of my intersectional LGBTQ+ slam poetry.
If you know of any popular queer venues in Gaza, Iran or Saudi Arabia, DM me.
🇵🇸 🏳️⚧️ 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/fIcSYZU0Sh
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) November 1, 2023
From Simon. Read the long note, too (click on “show more”):
To those raising the Palestinian flag,
Where were you when ISIS was launched and beheaded tens of thousands of Arabs in Iraq, Libya, and Syria in the name of Islam? Why didn’t you take to the streets and raise their flags? Why didn’t you condemn the terror and call for a… pic.twitter.com/wGj56cHxjz
— Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) November 1, 2023
From Barry, a long-term work of art. Be sure to see the artist (click on the photo):
Fifteen years in the making … artist in background pic.twitter.com/08jGsIKyXf
— NotQuiteEdelweiss (@NotEdelweiss) October 20, 2023
From Malcolm. I don’t think the black cat likes this!
"What.. are.. you.. doing bro?"
🎥 Tiktok francake10 pic.twitter.com/8EltsHGXU0
— Cats – Gorgeous & Funny (@Six_Stinky_Cats) October 29, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: an anniversary I reposted:
18,000 Jews murdered in one day (note the European date style: November 3, 1943). That is 12.5 murders a minute. https://t.co/qxg9Yabhcf
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) November 3, 2023
TWO weets from Dr. Cobb, who’s back in gear! First, he loves Stegosaurus, but apparently people didn’t like it so much in the old days:
— Out of Context Dinosaurs (@OOCMesozoicLife) October 30, 2023
GREAT fly photos. Look at that head!
Diptera, unknown species. Due to the size of a fruit fly, I photographed this fly at a scale of 10:1. But since the head was a bit too big and I wanted to include the proboscis in the picture, I needed two picture sections on top of each other. Stack and stitch as they say. Both… pic.twitter.com/mGFh5KC7yA
— Thorben Danke (@sagaOptics) October 30, 2023
10 thoughts on “Friday: Hili dialogue”
Re: commissions paid when selling houses. I asked an estate agent (I’m in the UK) what extra they were doing when selling a house for £500K as opposed to what they were doing when selling a house for £100K. After all, they were getting a lot more money. If they weren’t doing anything extra, how could they justify demanding extra money? I never got a satisfactory answer.
The you tube video of the “Resolved: STEM is Racist” debate is two-hours in length, of which the first hour is the Oxford Union style debate itself and the second hour is q&a. I watched the whole event live last night, specifically because I did not know what was meant by “STEM is racist”… I have seen k12 curriculum content dubbed as anti-racist mathematics over the past few years and asked myself how can math itself be racist? Or is it the STEM enterprise, the pipeline and selection of STEM practitioners that is racist? If you are interested in this issue, please watch at least the first hour of last night’s debate video….oh and cheer on our good friend Luana!
A reference from your friendly neighborhood cybrarian:
https://calculusmadeeasy.org/
I bought two copies of that book some years ago, one for my son and one to lend out to struggling patients who were first year college students. Everyone passed!
Great article by The Economist that lays out the stakes; if peace is what you want, a ceasefire won’t give you that.
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2023/11/02/why-israel-must-fight-on
https://archive.ph/xH5Y6 (without paywall)
I agree about Now and Then. It is … pleasant. Mainly a Lennon-esque wailing song with I think back-up vocals of Paul and George, although those can barely be heard. I do appreciate that there is a definite Beatles sound in there. A most definite flash from the past that I found myself clinging to for a bit.
It would have been a more special song if it could be rearranged so that Paul and George had a movement where their singing could be brought forward, right up front, with a distinct drum bit from Ringo coming in over a break. This would be so that, just for a moment, the 4 could be clearly together again.
I’m confused as to how today can be ‘The Day The Music Died,’ when it was February 3rd, not November 3rd.
No, I don’t get it either. It doesn’t even coincide with the release of Don McLean’s song – the album was released in October, and the single in December, of ’71.
On this day:
1333 – The River Arno floods causing massive damage in Florence as recorded by the Florentine chronicler Giovanni Villani.
1493 – Christopher Columbus first sights the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea.
1534 – English Parliament passes the first Act of Supremacy, making King Henry VIII head of the Anglican Church, supplanting the pope and the Roman Catholic Church.
1793 – French playwright, journalist and feminist Olympe de Gouges is guillotined.
1838 – The Times of India, the world’s largest circulated English language daily broadsheet newspaper is founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.
1868 – John Willis Menard (R-LA) was the first African American elected to the United States Congress. Because of an electoral challenge, he was never seated.
1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.
1920 – Russian Civil War: The Russian Army retreats to Crimea, after a successful offensive by the Red Army and Revolutionary Insurgent Army of Ukraine.
1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected the 32nd President of the United States. [It is also the anniversary of Clinton defeating Bush and Ross Perot, and of Biden beating Trump.]
1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2. On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika.
1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson is elected to a full term as U.S. president, winning 61% of the vote and 44 states, while Washington D.C. residents are able to vote in a presidential election for the first time, casting the majority of their votes for Lyndon Johnson. [Voters in D.C. still can’t elect a senator, IIRC. So much for “no taxation without representation”.]
1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon addresses the nation on television and radio, asking the “silent majority” to join him in solidarity on the Vietnam War effort and to support his policies.
1973 – Mariner program: NASA launches the Mariner 10 toward Mercury. On March 29, 1974, it becomes the first space probe to reach that planet.
1979 – Greensboro massacre: Five members of the Communist Workers Party are shot dead and seven are wounded by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis during a “Death to the Klan” rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States.
1986 – Iran–Contra affair: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports that the United States has been secretly selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.
2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City, replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks.
Births:
1801 – Karl Baedeker, German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (d. 1859).
1854 – Carlo Fornasini, Italian micropalaeontologist (d. 1931).
1887 – Eileen Hendriks, British geologist (d. 1978).
1900 – Adolf Dassler, German businessman, founded Adidas (d. 1978). [His older brother Rudolf founded Puma, leading to rivalry between the citizens of their hometown of Herzogenaurach, where both firms had their headquarters.]
1917 – Annapurna Maharana, Indian activist (d. 2012).
1918 – Elizabeth P. Hoisington, American general (d. 2007).
1919 – Ludovic Kennedy, Scottish journalist and author (d. 2009).
1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (d. 2003).
1927 – Harrison McCain, Canadian businessman, co-founded McCain Foods (d. 2004).
1930 – Mable John, American blues singer (d. 2022).
1933 – John Barry, English-American composer and conductor (d. 2011).
1933 – Jeremy Brett, English actor (d. 1995).
1933 – Amartya Sen, Indian economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate.
1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011).
1945 – Nick Simper, English bass guitarist.
1948 – Lulu, Scottish singer-songwriter and actress.
1950 – Joe Queenan, American author and critic.
1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer.
1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor.
1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Swedish actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and martial artist.
1957 – Gary Olsen, English actor (d. 2000).
1987 – Colin Kaepernick, American football player.
1987 – Elizabeth Smart, American kidnapping victim, activist, and journalist.
Even at our birth, death does but stand aside a little. And every day he looks towards us and muses somewhat to himself whether that day or the next he will draw nigh.
1858 – Harriet Taylor Mill, English philosopher and author (b. 1807).
1900 – Carrie Steele Logan, American philanthropist, founder of the oldest black orphanage in the United States (b. ~1829).
1926 – Annie Oakley, American entertainer and target shooter (b. 1860).
1949 – Solomon R. Guggenheim, American art collector and philanthropist, founded the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (b. 1861).
1954 – Henri Matisse, French painter and sculptor (b. 1869).
1980 – Caroline Mytinger, American painter and author (b. 1897).
1983 – Alfredo Antonini, Italian-American conductor and composer (b. 1901).
1987 – Mary Shane, American sportscaster and educator (b. 1945).
1993 – Léon Theremin, Russian physicist and engineer, invented the Theremin (b. 1895).
1998 – Bob Kane, American author and illustrator, co-created Batman (b. 1915).
2002 – Lonnie Donegan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1931).
2013 – William J. Coyne, American lawyer and politician (b. 1936). [Namesake of our host.]
2015 – Ahmed Chalabi, Iraqi businessman and politician (b. 1944). [A dodgy character, as I noted on Monday when he was on the births list.]
2018 – Sondra Locke, American actress and director (b. 1944).
What is PCC(E) going to feed a bear in Paris – the worlds largest pot of cassoulet?!?
(… I try… but can’t help myself…).