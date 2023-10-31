Today’s photos, a mélange, were sent a few months back by Jim Blilie, and I just found them. Jim’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Mount Adams lies directly north of our home. I frequently take its photo since it is the dominant view from our place. These are all taken from our driveway. Our new home will have a similar, though even better, view of Mount Adams. I have climbed Mount Adams three times, always from the opposite (north) side.

The first two images show Adams in mid-winter with a full mantel of snow and just a few days ago, with nearly all the snow melted. We have had a very dry spring and summer, with no significant rain since the first week of May and very little prior to that. Bad fire season this year, though we have actually been quite lucky so far.

The next one shows a morning shot of Adams with some of our resident Black-tailed Deer (Odocoileus hemionus, subspecies of Mule Deer).