Today’s photos, a mélange, were sent a few months back by Jim Blilie, and I just found them. Jim’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Mount Adams lies directly north of our home. I frequently take its photo since it is the dominant view from our place. These are all taken from our driveway. Our new home will have a similar, though even better, view of Mount Adams. I have climbed Mount Adams three times, always from the opposite (north) side.
The first two images show Adams in mid-winter with a full mantel of snow and just a few days ago, with nearly all the snow melted. We have had a very dry spring and summer, with no significant rain since the first week of May and very little prior to that. Bad fire season this year, though we have actually been quite lucky so far.
The next one shows a morning shot of Adams with some of our resident Black-tailed Deer (Odocoileus hemionus, subspecies of Mule Deer).
The next one is an early morning, winter shot of Adams: Misty morning.
We walk our local (very lightly traveled) road almost every day, if we aren’t doing a proper hike in the hills. This is a shot from a walk this winter with sun bursting through the local ground fog. Iphone 11 photo.
The next one, another winter shot, I call “morning coffee”. I step onto our front porch with my coffee almost every morning to view Mount Adams and Mount Hood. Even frosty mornings.
Next is old structures at Mission San Juan Capistrano. We visited Palm Desert and Seal Beach, California in February.\\\
Next are a couple of shots from Ballard Locks in Seattle. We visited friends in Seattle for a long weekend.
Next is a photo of Mount Hood from the top of Chinidere Mountain.
Next is Ripples in the Deschutes River.
Finally, a very old one. Goat for dinner, Nepal, 1991. Scanned Tri-X-Pan negative.
Equipment:
Pentax K-1000 camera and Pentax M 85mm f/2.0 lens (Nepal photo) iphone 11
Olympus OM-D E-M5 camera (Crop factor = 2.0)
LUMIX G X Vario, 12-35MM, f/2.8 ASPH. (24mm-70mm equivalent, my walk-around lens)
LUMIX 35-100mm f/2.8 G Vario (70-200mm equivalent)
LUMIX G Vario 7-14mm f/4.0 ASPH (14-28mm equivalent)
MEKE 3.5mm f2.8 220 Degree Manual Focus Circular Fisheye Lens (7mm equivalent)
LUMIX G Vario 100-300mm F/4.0-5.6 MEGA O.I.S (200-600mm equivalent)
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Magnificent … breathtaking…
What a fantastic set. And that last one is photography as art.
Beautiful photos, every one. I particularly like the footprints in the frost!
Great photos!
Pure artistry!