Saturday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*Re the war: Egypt has agreed to allow safe passage of fleeing Gazans out of the Strip, but the time window is narrow.

A senior State Department official said that the Israeli and Egyptian governments have agreed to allow American citizens to cross from Gaza into Egypt between noon and 5 p.m. local time on Saturday. The crossing from Gaza, which is under an Israeli blockade backed by Egypt, has been closed.

I’m hoping that it will be opened more often, and glad that there is an escape route negotiated by Egypt and Israel.

*There is still no Speaker of the House and Republicans are causing chaos by “bickering among themselves.”

House Republicans. . . . are consumed with an extended struggle of personal grievance, petty beefs, political payback and rampant attention-seeking that on Thursday night forced Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana to withdraw as his party’s candidate for speaker. The tumult has sidelined Congress at a critical moment and rendered the Capitol a bastion of G.O.P. dysfunction. The spectacle of their infighting is even more glaring at a moment of international crisis, a fact not lost on Republicans themselves as they remain unable to settle on a speaker who could put the House back in business. “We are living in a dangerous world; the world’s on fire,” Representative Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday after leaving a closed meeting where Republicans groped unsuccessfully for a path out of their stalemate. “Our adversaries are watching what we do — and quite frankly, they like it.” “I see a lot of threats out there,” he added, referring ominously to the ongoing disarray among his own colleagues unfolding in the Capitol basement. “One of the biggest threats I see is in that room, because we can’t unify as a conference and put the speaker in the chair together.”

Now Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a hyperconservative beloved by Trump, has made a bid for the speakership, which might have worked but he is being challenged by another mainstream conservative:

A little-known Republican emerged on Friday to challenge Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio in the raucous party feud over selecting a new speaker, underscoring the divisions that have left the House leaderless and paralyzed for more than a week. Representative Austin Scott of Georgia, a mainstream conservative and ally of the ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said he would seek the nomination. He effectively was putting himself forward as a protest candidate against Mr. Jordan, a hard-right Republican who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. The surprise move promised to prolong the infighting that has raged among Republicans since a hard-right faction of Mr. Jordan’s supporters forced out Mr. McCarthy last week and then refused to back the party’s chosen successor, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for the post.

I’d rejoice in this fracas if it weren’t important to have leadership right now, especially with another shutdown looming. On the other hand, I suppose a Democrat could become Speaker, but that’s unlikely.

UPDATE: I just heard this morning that although Jordan was picked as the nominee yesterday, things aren’t settled yet:

It’s not clear how the current speaker drama will end; Republicans left Washington on Friday after nominating their second candidate for speaker of the week, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, with plans to return on Tuesday for a vote but no certainty that he could be elected.

*In view of the IDF’s warning to Gazans to flee south to Wadi Gaza, meaning “get out because we’re coming,” thousands of Gazans have taken that advice and headed south.

Frightened Palestinians, heeding Israel’s warnings to abandon their homes in northern Gaza, raced on Friday to flee to the south of the blockaded coastal strip, as aid groups warned that the evacuation of more than a million civilians would have “devastating consequences” and an ongoing siege pushed Gaza’s medical system to the brink of collapse. There was a palpable sense of crisis in Gaza on Friday, as a buildup of Israeli soldiers near Gaza fueled concerns that Israel is preparing to invade the Hamas-held territory. Many Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza are reluctant to leave their homes for the south, which has even fewer resources, across routes that have already been damaged by a week of Israeli strikes. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Friday that airstrikes had killed at least 40 Palestinians who were attempting to flee northern Gaza by car on a main highway. Aid groups warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe and said that the Israeli order to evacuate was illegal under international law. The United Nations also warned that moving more than a million people across Gaza would lead to “devastating consequences,” saying that its priority was negotiating with Israel to allow the opening of a humanitarian channel for deliveries of essential aid, including water. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes since Saturday, when Hamas’s incursion into Israel killed more than 1,300 people, have wiped out entire neighborhoods. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Friday afternoon that at least 1,799 Palestinians had been killed since the war began.

Two more bits:

The U.S. government is talking with Israeli and Egyptian officials about getting safe passage for American citizens, including Palestinian Americans, and other foreigners out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

The U.S. secretary of defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, said on Friday that American security assistance “is already rapidly flowing into Israel” as he met with the Israeli defense minister in Tel Aviv.

Given that Israel must eliminate Hamas, a ground assault with warning to civilians seems to me the best way to go about achieving Israel’s aims: it gets civilians out of the way so that there will be fewer non-intended deaths. (I’m still opposed to a siege.) An even better thing to do, but something that Egypt is resisting, is creating a corridor so Gazans can leave their strip. Here’s a map from the NYT. Wadi Gaza isn’t far: only about 6 miles from Gaza City—not a huge distance to travel. It’s possible that the ground war is a ruse and that an evacuated northern Gaza will simply be bombed flat, but that’s not only bad for civilians, but would surely lead to the death of many hostages, who will not, of course, be allowed to flee south.

But whatever Israel does, you can be sure that the MSM and “progressive” Democrats will blame only Israel for whatever deaths ensue. What would satisfy them, I think, is for Israel to do nothing, allowing more Jews to be killed by terrorists. It’s puzzling that Western governments are firmly on the side of Israel, while Western citizens are largely anti-Israeli (the U.S. is one example).

*As always, I’ll steal three items from Nellie Bowles’s Free Press weekly news summary, this week called “TGIF: Hot takes on terrorism.” It’s a bit snarky but deadly serious about the Hamas butchery, and the column deals solely with the war in the Middle East. There’s simply too much to summarize, so go read it all. Again, three items:

→ But were all 40 babies beheaded, or just a few of them? The misinformation police were very busy. There was a lot of misinformation. For example, after first responders and then journalists saw a scene of around 40 dead babies and children, some of whom were beheaded, the misinformation reporters became obsessed with making sure that people were clear: some babies were not beheaded. Words matter! Traumatized witnesses to the scene were not being clear, you see, about exactly how many beheaded babies they saw. A Washington Post reporter, reminding readers that some of the dead babies still had heads, said this is “how misinformation spreads.” It was all “unverified,” everyone was quick to say. A Bloomberg reporter called the beheaded babies a “rumor, which has gone viral” and added: “Journalists carry a far bigger responsibility in this moment. Let’s not fail the profession.” (She’s since deleted the tweet.) One of the hosts of socialist podcast Chapo Trap House called it a lie, as did a Huffington Post writer, who did a great job showing what Holocaust denial looks like in real-time when he wrote: There was no beheading of a single baby, let alone 40. There was no massacre of 260 Israelis at a rave. There has been no mass rape of Israeli women or the targeting of elderly. All the above are lies. The beheadings were indeed confirmed. But as The Guardian’s Jerusalem reporter was quick to explain regarding those babies: “It’s not about the manner in which children were killed. It’s about the racist stereotyping of Arabs.” Or as Bernie Sanders’ former spokeswoman and media star Briahna Joy Gray said, when criticized for denying the killings: “These craven idiots are still spreading a lie to justify the indiscriminate murder of Palestinians. I will NEVER back down.” → BLM × Hamas collab: In retrospect, we probably should have paid a little more attention in 2015 when Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of Israel. “Palestine is our generation’s South Africa,” she said. “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.” Okay, so she is saying we need to end the project called Israel. Like it’s some doomed tech company initiative (Google Glass, lookin’ at you). Okay, so disband the one Jewish state. I suppose when Patrisse asked me to chant “Death to Jews,” I might have asked for more information. But at the time it felt metaphorical, you know? Anyway, here is BLM this week, while Hamas forces were still tearing through Israel killing unarmed civilians: → What’s the UN up to? Must be a busy week, no? This is what we got from them this week.

From my home to yours, happy International Trans #LesbianDay.

Nellie is of course a lesbian.

*In the NYT, David Brooks writes a column that all those damning Israel now should read, “The missed chance for peace,” referring to Clinton’s efforts to get Ehud Barak and Yasir Arafat to agree on a two-state solution. The Israeli offer was generous; Arafat turned it down. Do people not know that this was one of many chances for peace, and their own state, that the Palestinians rejected? It’s an unusually good column for Brooks, but of course I’m biased.

*The Daily Fail describes how the BBC refuses to call groups like Hamas or ISIS “terrorists”, which led to the resignation of a Jewish sports reporter. Meanwhile, as the BBC graces Hamas with the name of “militants”, both King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have issued statements either calling Hamas “terrorists” or decrying out the “terrorism” inflicted on Israelis. Go figure. Is the BBC as anti-Israel as the NYT?

