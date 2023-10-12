Did you spot the snow leopard in this morning’s post? I had trouble but here’s the reveal (click photo to enlarge):
Here’s the snow leopard!
October 12, 2023 • 11:00 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
2 thoughts on “Here’s the snow leopard!”
very hard
Haha! That’s a tough one. I spotted him/her/them — I thought. I took a brownish rock just to the right of the leopard’s actual head to be it, and I was sure I was right, too!