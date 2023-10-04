Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day (“कूबड़ के दिन बा” in Bhojpuri): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and National Crunchy Taco Day (yesterday was Soft Taco Day).
*House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted after a motion to remove him was proposed by GOP representative Matt Gaetz, and then a vote to table the motion has failed. For the first time in modern history, the Speaker of the House has been deep-sixed, and for being bipartisan. Nor did the Democrats try to save his sorry butt; they want this division and chaos.
The House on Tuesday voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, a move without precedent in modern history that left the chamber without a leader and plunged it into chaos.
Democrats joined with a small group of hard-liners in Mr. McCarthy’s own party to strip the California Republican of the speaker’s gavel in a 216 to 210 vote. It was the culmination of bitter Republican divisions that have festered all year, and capped an epic power struggle between Mr. McCarthy and members of a far-right faction who tried to block his ascent to the speakership in January. They have tormented him ever since, trying to stymie his efforts to keep the nation from defaulting on its debt and ultimately rebelling over his decision over the weekend to turn to Democrats for help in keeping the government from shutting down.
Note that there is no obvious successor, as I believe it took 16 votes to elect McCarthy in the first place. Any replacement has to be chosen well before six weeks from now and be savvy enough to keep the government from being shut down. Note that the Republicans are in a huge kerfuffle:
-
There is no clear replacement for Mr. McCarthy. “I think there’s plenty of people who can step up and do the job,” said Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee, one of the rebels who voted to push Mr. McCarthy out, adding that he did not know who he had in mind for the job instead.
-
Ahead of the vote, a surreal Republican-against-Republican debate played out on the House floor. Members of the hard-right clutch of rebels disparaged their own speaker and verbally sparred with Mr. McCarthy’s defenders, who repeatedly accused the hard-liners of sowing disarray to advance their own political interests and hoard attention. Democrats sat and watched silently. “He put his political neck on the line knowing this day was coming,” said Representative Tom Cole, Republican of Oklahoma and a McCarthy ally who sought unsuccessfully to kill the move to oust him. “Think long and hard before you plunge us into chaos,” Mr. Cole implored the speaker’s detractors, “because that’s where we’re headed if we vacate the speakership.”
. . . Soon after, Mr. McCarthy told Republicans behind closed doors that he would not seek to reclaim the post, ending a tumultuous nine months as speaker. Republicans said they would leave Washington until next week, with no clear path to finding a new speaker of the House.
“I don’t regret standing up for choosing governance over grievance,” Mr. McCarthy said at a news conference after the meeting. “It is my responsibility. It is my job. I do not regret negotiating; our government is designed to find compromise.”
It is thus possible that if the Democrats stick together, we could have a Democratic speaker of a Republican House, which is apparently kosher! But the whole thing is an ungodly mess.
*David Mills at the NYT tells us “Why science is losing Americans’ trust.” The answer apparently is, “It’s covid, Jake.”
[Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the CDC] has her work cut out for her. According to new survey data, 69 percent of Americans this past May said they had confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interest, compared with 86 percent of Americans who told the Pew Research Center in a similar survey that they had confidence in scientists in January 2019. Meanwhile, vaccine skepticism has become one of the most divisive political issues of our time.
. . .Americans’ changing attitudes toward science in recent years reveal a rather different — more complex and, frankly, unsettling — picture.
It is not simply that Americans disagree about particular pandemic policies or that some distrust particular expert institutions. Instead, many Americans, especially but not only conservatives, have grown highly distrustful of institutions of all kinds, creating fertile soil for conspiracies and other extreme views to take root.
This, in turn, raises the disturbing prospect of a new politics polarized not so much around public policies but around trust itself — and the public figures who successfully mobilize trust or distrust. Restoring faith, therefore, may prove vital for a functioning society. To get there, experts must consider how and why so many Americans now consider them and the institutions they represent to be unworthy of their confidence.
In response to data showing the Republicans are more skeptical of science than are Democrats, Mills says this:
Yet conservative attitudes toward science since the pandemic do not look like an expression, however exaggerated, of traditional small-government conservatism. Instead, they look like a thoroughgoing skepticism of societal institutions writ large, a skepticism that is neither pro-government nor simply anti-government.
. . . as it turns out, it is not just Republicans who have grown more distrustful since the pandemic. The drop in the number of Americans who express confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interestincludes Democrats, although it is most significant among Republicans. In 2019, 82 percent of Republicans told Pew that they had confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests. The Survey Center on American Life found that in May, just over half of Republicans expressed a similar sentiment. Yet partisanship is not the only factor shaping attitudes toward science. Religious Americans generally express more distrust in scientists — with white evangelical Protestants the least trusting — while secular Americans are among the most trusting overall.
And so we get to Mills’s theory, which is his (he also floats the idea of an increasing polarization between Democrats and Republicans, but doesn’t explain why it’s happening):
The Covid-19 crisis simultaneously laid bare our dependence on abstract systems and shook many Americans’ confidence in them. From this point of view, expert institutions lost the public’s trust not only because of unpopular policies but also because prominent representatives of these institutions either were or were perceived as being self-interested rather than disinterested, politically motivated rather than dispassionate. In this way, the experts appeared to many Americans to be violating the very standards of behavior on which their authority depended.
And how to fix it? A lame answer:
Restoring public trust — as Dr. Cohen of the C.D.C. aims to do — is therefore necessary for not only expert institutions but arguably also democratic society itself. But trust is a two-way street. Restoring it will require careful and perhaps even painful self-scrutiny on the part of those institutions to learn why they lost the confidence of so many Americans during the past four years.
One reason, of course, was the constant vacillation on the part of officials about covid. I attribute that not to lying, but in part to trying to cover one’s butt and in part because good data were simply hard to get. I guess the solution (for me) is for officials, when they don’t know an answer, to just admit it.
*OMG! (Or should I say OMCC!?). The WaPo has a blatant pro-atheist op ed by columnist Kate Cohen (an atheist Jew, though she may not accept that monicker), “America doesn’t need more God. It needs more atheists.” (h/t Kevin). It’s from an upcoming book:
This essay was adapted from “We of Little Faith: Why I Stopped Pretending to Believe (and Maybe You Should Too),” by Kate Cohen, published Oct. 3 by Godine,
An excerpt; first, she gives some common reasons for rejecting gods:
1. The Greek myths are obviously stories. The Norse myths are obviously stories. L. Ron Hubbard obviously made that stuff up. Extrapolate.
You could add Joseph Smith and the bogus tale of Mormonism.
2. The holy books underpinning some of the bigger theistic religions are riddled with “facts” now disproved by science and “morality” now disavowed by modern adherents. Extrapolate.
3. Life is confusing and death is scary. Naturally, humans want to believe that someone capable is in charge and that we continue to live after we die. But wanting doesn’t make it so.
4. Child rape. War. Etc.
These are all obvious—and should be dispositive—to any rational person, but of course 75% or so of Americans still believe in God. Cohen kept quiet about being an atheist as it seemed to be a lot of trouble (it isn’t) and she didn’t want the ostracism. What made her “come out” was having kids:
Given all this, it’s not hard to see why atheists often prefer to keep quiet about it. Why I kept quiet. I wanted to be liked!
But when I had children — when it hit me that I was responsible for teaching my children everything — I wanted, above all, to tell them the truth.
. . . Religion offers ready-made answers to our most difficult questions. It gives people ways to mark time, celebrate and mourn. Once I vowed not to teach my children anything I did not personally believe, I had to come up with new answers. But I discovered as I went what most parents discover: You can figure it out as you go.
The benefits:
Establishing a habit of honesty did not sap the delight from my children’s lives or destroy their moral compass. I suspect it made my family closer than we would have been had my husband and I pretended to our children that we believed in things we did not. We sowed honesty and reaped trust — along with intellectual challenge, emotional sustenance and joy.
Those are all personal rewards. But there are political rewards as well.
My children know how to distinguish fact from fiction — which is harder for children raised religious. They don’t assume conventional wisdom is true and they do expect arguments to be based on evidence. Which means they have the skills to be engaged, informed and savvy citizens.
. . .We need Americans who demand — as atheists do — that truth claims be tethered to fact. We need Americans who understand — as atheists do — that the future of the world is in our hands. And in this particular political moment, we need Americans to stand up to Christian nationalists who are using their growing political and judicial power to take away our rights. Atheists can do that.
Fortunately, there are a lot of atheists in the United States — probably far more than you think.
There’s a lot more, including statistics, data showing that atheists vote more often, citation of the bad societal effects of religion, and so on. There’s really nothing new here for us atheists, but Cohen is aiming at those on the fence, which is great. What surprises me is that the Post published this at all!
*The Wall Street Journal has created a list of what it considers America’s best colleges, and put them on a reddit “ask me anything” site. Here are the top 20 schools in decreasing order of quality.
Princeton University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Yale University
Stanford University
Columbia University
Harvard University
University of Pennsylvania
Amherst College
Claremont McKenna College
Babson College
Swarthmore College
Georgetown University
Vanderbilt University
Lehigh University
University of Florida
Duke University
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
California Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Brigham Young University
I’d never heard of Babson College which turns out to be a business school in Wellesley, MA., nor of Rose–Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT), which is “aone of the United States’ few undergraduate-focused engineering and technology universities.” And Brigham Young University, a Mormon school with no distinction in the sciences? Well, yes, these schools are highly rated, but for several reasons I find the list wonky. Where, for instance, is The College of William and Mary, or Luana’s Williams College, ranked America’s best liberal arts college by U.S. News and World Report? And isn’t the U. of Florida a party school? Oy!
*Reader Richard really liked this two hour (!) interview with Robert Sapolsky on determinism, the subject of his latest book. I'll be reading the book for sure (I've already asked our university library to order it), but since I have no patience with podcasts, especially when they're two hours long, I didn't listen to this one. Given that Sapolsky is thoughtful and eloquent, I'm sure it's good, but I'll get his views from the book.
