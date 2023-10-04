Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the bushel

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “shine,” came with the note, “Jesus shows how not to deal with the decline of Christianity.” It’s also a rerun from 2010!

It was a bit puzzling until I found a Wikipedia entry on “Lamp under a bushel”. A bit of it:

The parable of the lamp under a bushel (also known as the lamp under a bowl) is one of the parables of Jesus. It appears in Matthew 5:14–15, Mark 4:21–25 and Luke 8:16–18. In Matthew, the parable is a continuation of the discourse on salt and light in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. The parable also appears in the non-canonical Gospel of Thomas as saying 33.

“And no man, when he hath lighted a lamp, covereth it with a vessel, or putteth it under a bed; but putteth it on a stand, that they that enter in may see the light. For nothing is hid, that shall not be made manifest; nor [anything] secret, that shall not be known and come to light. Take heed therefore how ye hear: for whosoever hath, to him shall be given; and whosoever hath not, from him shall be taken away even that which he thinketh he hath.”

The Jesus and Mo artist clearly knows scripture! (And so does Mo.)