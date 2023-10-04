We now have a tech guy who may be able to fix the issues readers are having with this site. If you don’t mind (you’ve probably done this before), please recount in the comments the problems you’ve had reading or posting on this site. We’ll do our best to try to fix them.
30 thoughts on “Comment on your technical problems with this website”
It’s not a problem, but an annoyance of sorts. Every time I come to your site, a pop-up tells me to subscribe, or click the Continue Reading, which is what I do.
It is a problem. I hate popups on sites like this. I put in bad emails every time so they get added to the mailing list. The nag once would be ok, but every time I go to the site is terrible.
I am getting the same message even though I am a long time subscriber and get my emailed posts every day.
Me too. Long time subscriber (natch). The pop up is a giant, time consuming nuisance and extremely slow to disappear after i click “continue reading”. Often have to click a half dozen times. I use safari both on ipad and iphone.
Me, too. And the message doesn’t go away until I click (tap) the Continue link several times. And even then, the page reloads completely and navigates back to the top when I’m inevitably at the bottom to enter a comment.
What I find annoying about that pop-up is that I am redirected to the beginning of the post after clicking continue reading. Especially with Hili posts that can be quite a task.
the subscribe-to-post function would be nice.
Yes, this function stopped working many months ago. While posting, I requested receiving emails of all posts. I don’t have time to keep checking back to read other posts.
After reading a post, like this one and clicking on comments a subscribe window come up. This happens all the time. I usually just hit “continue reading” and it goes back to the top of the post so you must scroll down to the comments. It is just kind of a pain in the ass you don’t need. After adding a comment you must enter the email and name every time. This has always been required but it already knows my name and email. Very odd.
I just get “Write a comment” and a picture of my WordPress avatar.
Most of the time, I write the comment and it disappears for a few minutes as if it is in the moderation queue.
I haven’t been able to comment at all for a week or so, and I have not received any comments for about a year🙈
A stop-gap is to go directly to the dedicated web page on the WordPress site. https://wordpress.com/read/feeds/106437183
I have an account (though no bl*g), and for me it autoloads my credentials and lets me comment. The problems likely occur when viewing on your current bookmarked web page.
I’ve seen you post “Testing” a couple days times recently, Merilee (including below today’s Hili).
I think the occasional confusion between replying to a commenter’s previous post and adding a new, separate post might be clearer if the word “reply” were not used for both. Perhaps if “Leave a Reply” was changed to “Leave a New Comment” fewer posts would be misplaced. But I don’t know if this is an easy change in WordPress.
And I’m still getting the “subscribe” popup even though I’ve repeatedly subscribed via email.
And, I don’t get an opportunity to edit my post.
When replying, I’m asked for my name. I wish it were clear whether this means my full name, as Jerry prefers, or my screen name, which I prefer.
Lots of people don’t want to build up an online presence, about their views, etc. under their real name. It’s a privacy issue, and the info might be used in ways you don’t want.
And there’s no going back, once you do put info about yourself online under your real name.
Ditto on the popup. Another annoying aspect of it is that it appears after I’ve been reading and scrolling a bit, and after I dismiss it with the “Continue reading” link, the window jumps back up to the top of the page, so I have to scroll back down to find where I was at when it so rudely interrupted.
I get the pop-up, but it disappears when I click on the screen (outside of the pop-up box) and I stay in the same place in the post that I had already reached.
I will have to try that. Perhaps the pop-up is put in the back? Fine with me.
I feel left out. Haven’t really had any problems.
Not a big deal, as one click removes the pop-up asking me to subscribe.
It would really help to be able to edit one’s comments.
And yes, the popup is a bit of unnecessary noise.
What others said about the pop-up. Like most, that occurs on every post.
But I would add that the login area has changed its appearance, and this new design won’t just autoload my email and name like it used to. I have to click on the Email line and choose an email. Then I click on the Name line and choose to have it load my name. So several clicks now when it used to be zero clicks.
On my computer, exactly the same inconvenient change occurred a week or two ago. The previous login design, with its autoloading of email and name, was better. [The new comment page also has a mysterious limitation on use of the space bar.]
Every .single .time . I write a comment I now have to “Log in to leave a reply.” This means a drop down menu, then type in my email address, then type in my nym. It’s tedious. I’ve no idea why the site fails to recognize me.
Also the pop up.
And the edit function is seldom and far between.
Don’t know if this is possible, but I still miss the little icon (WordPress?) that allowed me to see if anyone had replied to something I’d written, and would love to see it return.
If you’re logged into WordPress, it will autofill for you.
I complained perhaps 6 months ago that the text for the WEIT posting did not fit on my computer screen … that I would have to slide back and forth to the right and then the left to follow the text. And the pictures were HUGE! I got no response so over time I just quit looking at the postings unless the first topic interested me. Today, however, the entire text fits in my screen, so it appears to me that one problem … my problem … has been fixed. Thank you.
I haven’t had any technical issues. Whether or not one likes it, the pop clearly is a function not a technical error of the site.
I prefer reading at the website, and would not email subscribe.