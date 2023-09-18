Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, September 18, 2023, and National Cheeseburger Day. That reminds me of this SNL sketch, modeled on Chicago’s Billy Goat Tavern:

There are lots of deals on cheeseburgers today (see here), including McDonald’s offering a double cheeseburger (no chips, fries) for only 50¢!

It’s also Rice Krispies Treats Day (I love ’em!), First Love Day (Devan Powell, 6th grade), World Bamboo Day, National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, and World Water Monitoring Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the September 18 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Trump goofed up by denouncing Ron DeSantis’s six-week abortion ban, implying that the time limit was not long enough. But of course it won’t hurt Trump:

Former President Donald J. Trump, whose Supreme Court appointments led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, harshly criticized his top rival in the Republican presidential primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, for a six-week abortion ban that he called a “terrible thing.” Mr. Trump issued his broadside — which could turn off socially conservative Republican primary voters, especially in Iowa, where evangelicals are a crucial voting bloc — during an interview with the new host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Kristen Welker, that was broadcast on Sunday morning. Asked whether Mr. DeSantis went too far by signing a six-week abortion ban, Mr. Trump replied: “I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.” . . .In interview after interview since the repeal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Mr. Trump has ducked questions about whether he would support a federal ban on most abortions at 15 weeks — the baseline position of many Republicans, including the leading anti-abortion group, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. With Ms. Welker on Sunday, Mr. Trump again refused to clarify his position. “What’s going to happen is you’re going to come up with a number of weeks or months,” Mr. Trump said. “You’re going to come up with a number that’s going to make people happy.”

But what will make Trump happy is what GOP voters want to know. They’ll never know, but it doesn’t matter. All they really want is a someone to run the country that has a narcissistic personality disorder.

*According to Reuters, new evidence has turned up that Pope Pius XII knew about the Nazi extermination of the Jews, despite the Vatican’s denial:

Wartime Pope Pius XII knew details about the Nazi attempt to exterminate Jews in the Holocaust as early as 1942, according to a letter found in the Vatican archives that conflicts with the Holy See’s official position at the time that the information it had was vague and unverified. The yellowed, typewritten letter, reproduced in Italy’s Corriere della Sera on Sunday, is highly significant because it was discovered by an in-house Vatican archivist and made public with the encouragement of Holy See officials. The letter, dated Dec. 14, 1942, was written by Father Lother Koenig, a Jesuit who was in the anti-Nazi resistance in Germany, and addressed to the pope’s personal secretary at the Vatican, Father Robert Leiber, also a German. Vatican archivist Giovanni Coco told the Corriere that the importance of the letter was “enormous, a unique case” because it showed the Vatican had information that labour camps were actually death factories. In the letter, Koenig tells Leiber that sources had confirmed that about 6,000 Poles and Jews a day were being killed in “SS-furnaces” at the Belzec camp near Rava-Ruska, which was then part of German-occupied Poland and is now in western Ukraine. “The newness and importance of this document derives from a fact: now we have the certainty that the Catholic Church in Germany sent Pius XII exact and detailed news about the crimes that were being perpetrated against the Jews,” Coco told the newspaper, whose article was headlined: “Pius XII Knew”. . . .The letter made reference to two other Nazi camps – Auschwitz and Dachau – and suggested that there were other missives between Koenig and Leiber that either have gone missing or have not yet been found. Supporters of Pius say he worked behind the scenes to help Jews and did not speak out in order to prevent worsening the situation for Catholics in Nazi-occupied Europe. His detractors say he lacked the courage to speak out on information he had despite pleas from Allied powers fighting Germany.

The detractors were right.

*A while back I posted about the cancellation of Carole Hooven, who taught human evolutionary biology at Harvard, and directed that program, but then got into big trouble for speaking the truth. (She recounts this all in an article in The Archives of Sexual Behavior.) A quote from her piece:

While people might have objected to just about anything I said, simply because I said it on Fox, here’s the bit that got me in real trouble: The facts are that there are…two sexes…there are male and female, and those sexes are designated by the kinds of gametes we produce…The ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves or feels their sex to be, but we can treat people with respect and respect their gender identities and use their preferred pronouns, so understanding the facts about biology doesn’t prevent us from treating people with respect (“Harvard lecturer” 2021).

In response to my appearance, a graduate student tweeted out a thread, representing herself in her official capacity as director of my department’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging task force. She said, among other things, that she was “appalled” by my “transphobic” and “dangerous” remarks which allegedly interfered with the task force’s efforts to ensure that the department was a “safe space” for people of “all gender identities and sexes” (Levine, 2021).

The trouble continued, and Hooven was more or less forced out of her department. Now, though, she has been offered a job by the American Enterprise Institute, a job that she and my colleague Brian Leiter announced in these tweets (h/t cesar). Be sure to read the entirety of Carole’s second tweet:

Another scholar has to take a new job for having "incorrect" views about gender. https://t.co/FZnZAy6OyL — Brian Leiter https://universeodon.com/@BrianLeiter (@BrianLeiter) September 16, 2023

Thank you Moti. I really would like to see anyone downplays what happened to me go through it themselves and describe it as no big deal. It is hard to explain how painful and disorienting it is to give everything you have to an institution for 20 years, do pretty much… — Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) September 17, 2023

Harvard treated her execrably, and I’m ashamed of my alma mater. It was all due to wokeness, of course: her department didn’t support her speaking simple but unpalatable biological truths. Best of luck to her.

*In about two weeks, students will have to start repaying their loans after Biden’s suspension of repayments, and forgiveness of some debt, was overturned. Although I think that decision was fair, the WSJ points out a down side.

The restart of student-loan payments could divert up to $100 billion from Americans’ pockets over the coming year, leaving consumers squeezed and some of the nation’s largest retailers fearing a spending slowdown.

Starting Oct. 1, tens of millions of student-loan borrowers will need to make payments averaging between $200 and $300 each month. The payments will mark the first time that borrowers have had to make good on their loans since the Education Department instituted a pause in March 2020. In the interim, they spent the money on televisions, travel, new homes and thousands of other products. That spending is one reason the economy has remained resilient in recent years, despite a surge in interest rates. . . .What the resumption of loan payments means for the broader economy, however, is up for debate, and at least two groups watching closely disagree. Target, Walmart and other retailers that depend on discretionary spending are concerned. Economists, on the other hand, say the renewed payments are a relatively small problem for the more than $18 trillion in annual U.S. consumer spending. Inside Americans’ homes, the debate doesn’t matter. Borrowers say they are curtailing their spending in meaningful ways. Making the payments will add another financial obligation to rising credit-card bills, gasoline prices and other costs, and they say uncomfortable cuts will be necessary. I’m with the economists; it seems like the reduction in discretionary spending will be small. But what do I know? I’m just a poor evolutionary biologist from the country.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s having a good dream:

A: Are you asleep? Hili: Yes, I’m dreaming about better times.

In Polish:

Ja: Śpisz?

Hili: Tak, śnię o lepszych czasach.

*******************

From Divy, Kitten School (cartoonist not indicated):

Nice photo, but pity about the two incorrect apostrophes. . . .

From the Absurd Sign Project:

Masih notes the widespread protests across Iran on the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini:

Brave Iranians are marching in the city of Rasht tonight chanting "death to Khamenei" on the anniversary of #MahsaAmini's murder in the hand of morality police.

People took back to the street in many cities today chanting against the regime.#مهسا_امينی‌‌ pic.twitter.com/bqsZojDCIR — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2023

Titania is tweeting again:

Every single person should be forced to wear these colours to show that we live in a diverse society. pic.twitter.com/MbXZwSq0WH — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) September 17, 2023

From Malcolm; look at the tummy (and face) on that kitten!

He ate too much pic.twitter.com/N8WR4FpatS — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 30, 2023

From Simon:

BREAKING: DOJ launches investigation of Denver theater for discrimination against sex workers.https://t.co/sf4pvfX4yt — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, two today. First, a girl murdered on arrival; she was only ten:

18 September 1932 | A French Jewish girl, Rosa Farber, was born in Paris. On her 10th birthday she was deported from #Drancy to #Auschwitz. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/1dopnJ89w2 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 18, 2023

And a man who lived but nine days after arrival:

18 September 1895 | A Polish Jew, Markus Landau, was born in Chrzanów. In #Auschwitz from 26 February 1942.

No. 25371

He perished in the camp on 7 March 1942. pic.twitter.com/J4sQfkoE7M — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 18, 2023

Tweets from Herr Doktor Professor Cobb. Snow leopards are still endangered by poaching and habitat loss; about 10,000 remain in the wilds of Asia.

310 camera stations, 70 rangers, 5 PAs and 2 territorial divisions and several months of fieldwork- the second national snow leopard survey 2022-2023 estimates 134 snow leopards in Bhutan, up from 96 in 2015. What a journey! @WWFBhutan @bhutanforlife

📸: DoFPS, Bhutan pic.twitter.com/lExsC4UpcA — Tashi Dhendup 🐾 (@_tashidhendup) September 16, 2023

I quote-tweeted this one sent by Matthew:

This goes double if the beer is Timothy Taylor Landlord from the UK. https://t.co/yy1eJCoGi1 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) September 17, 2023

The comments take issu with Hemingway’s own claims: have a look. (I tend to believe Hem.)

Ernest Hemingway on this day in 1952, shortly after publication of The Old Man and the Sea. pic.twitter.com/3A1kyulxpQ — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) September 13, 2023