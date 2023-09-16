Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to
CaturSaturday, September 16, 2023, shabbos AND Rosh Hashanah for Jewish cats. It will be a very quiet day in Jerusalem as it’s both shabbos and the holidays, so many things will be closed and there will be no public transportation. I hope I can find some food.
In the US it’s National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, a treat my mom used to give me for breakfast (another was French toast).
It’s also National Guacamole Day, Batman Day, International Day for Preservation of the Ozone Layer, National Gymnastics Day, International Eat an Apple Day, Mexican Independence Day (“Cry of Dolores“), National Dance Day, International Red Panda Day, and National Stay Away from Seattle Day (once meant to keep people out of a lovely city, but now there are other reasons). They should include Portland in there, too.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the September 16 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*It once looked as if Hunter Biden would get off unindicted, but that’s gone now, as he’s just been indicted on three felony gun charges, one involving lying:
Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was charged on Thursday by federal prosecutors with lying about his drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018 and with illegally possessing the weapon, setting up the potential for a trial coinciding with his father’s re-election campaign.
The indictment came as House Republicans stepped up their efforts to use Hunter Biden’s work abroad to build a case for impeaching President Biden. And it puts the Biden Justice Department in the remarkable position of prosecuting cases against both the president’s son and former President Donald J. Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.
The gun charges are related to whether Mr. Biden had lied on a federal government form that he was required to complete when he purchased a .38 handgun in Delaware in 2018.
In response to a question on the form about whether he was using drugs, Mr. Biden had said he was not — an assertion that prosecutors concluded was false. Mr. Biden has publicly acknowledged his struggles with addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol and had been in and out of rehab around the time of the gun purchase.
The indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Wilmington, Del., charged Mr. Biden with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the federal firearms application used to screen applicants and possession of an illegally obtained gun for 11 days, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, 2018.
CNN has an annotated version of the indictment here. Again, I have no canids in this fight; the canons of justice should apply to all Americans, including Trump, too.
*Once again I’m stealing three items from Nellie Bowles’s weekly news summary at The Free Press, called this week “TGIF: Stranger things,”
→ Working really hard to spin this: The New York Times is working very hard to somehow spin the migrant situation in New York and Chicago into being a problem Republicans caused. It’s hard. Biden is president and in charge of the border. These cities are all run by Democrats. But. . . there must be a way that Republicans created this. We got it! They hoped it into existence:
I hope you’re happy, GOP, with all the families sleeping in gyms in Staten Island, just like you planned.
→ There was no 2007: In Toronto public schools, to make it easier to ensure the books are equitable, everything written in 2008 or earlier has been removed from shelves. For real. It’s just too risky to have old books that might have old ideas written by the wrong type of author. And so, to make the so-called book “weeding” process easier, we’re not even looking past 2008. Goodbye to The Very Hungry Caterpillar and goodbye to The Diary of Anne Frank (I’m sure there are others, but really, are there?). The world began in 2009. We have no knowledge of what came before that year. Why are you asking about it? Why do you need to read a book from before then? Is it your homophobia? Is it that you hate Latinos? I’m just taking notes because it’s interesting that you’re so interested.
The linked article says the removal was done in the interest of “inclusivity”. Has Nineteen Eighty-Four arrived in Canada?
→ Free Press makes a big impact: There’s been a lot of fallout since whistleblower Jamie Reed’s groundbreaking essay on what was going on inside a Missouri pediatric gender clinic. Now: The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital will stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children, a method of care that, if started early enough, can prevent a child from ever reaching sexual maturity, from ever having an orgasm, and certainly from ever having children. Some gender-nonconforming tween in Missouri will have kids one day and they won’t even know that there was a time when the local clinic would have looked at their “unusual” behavior (wearing. . . PANTS? Playing with. . . TRUCKS?) and said: okay let’s do it, give me your arm. Meanwhile, in Nebraska, a detransitioner who had a double mastectomy at 16 is suing the hospital. Literally, all these clinics need to do is wait until the kid turns 18.
*In his main article on this week’s Substack, “The nihilism of Trump’s GOP,” Andrew Sullivan calls out Republicans for impeachment mania born solely of th view that the Democratic Party is illegitimate:
This week’s launching of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden when there is no solid proof of a “high crime” anywhere in sight is also far outside Constitutional norms. Investigate the Biden family’s lobbying connections? Sure. Search for any indication that the president was secretly on the take from foreign sources? Absolutely. Make Biden pay a political price for staying too close to his sleaze-ridden grifter son, Hunter? Go for it.
But impeachment? On the basis of evidence yet to be found? On the tenuous principle that “courts have historically proved more willing to honor congressional demands when they are made as part of an impeachment inquiry”? That’s a recipe for routine impeachment for routine congressional oversight. It makes Newt Gingrich look like Howard Baker.
It’s not just in Washington. In Wisconsin, a crucible for partisan insanity, the state GOP appears intent on impeaching a recently elected state Supreme Court justice, Janet Protasiewicz, before she has even issued a ruling! Her alleged high crime is to have expressed an opinion about the grotesquely gerrymandered congressional maps that Wisconsin Republicans have constructed to give them a super-majority in state government out of all proportion to how they do in the actual vote. The charge is that having expressed an opinion during an election campaign, she is required to recuse herself from voting on the constitutionality of the gerrymander.
. . . The theme that connects all these dots is simply a refusal to grant legitimacy to the Democratic Party — even if that party wins a majority of the votes, even if they play by the rules, even if this means flouting the obvious democratic wishes of the voters. That’s also the underlying rationale behind Trump’s grotesque attempt to overthrow the results of the last presidential election — with no evidence of malfeasance. It is that no Democrat has a right to be president; and if they are elected, it must be because they cheated.
. . .As a Republican Senator told Romney as he settled in, their view is that the first consideration in voting on any bill should always be: “Will this help me win re-election?”
There’s no definitive moment in the collapse of a republic, but that quote comes close. If all you care about is your own grip on power, regard the opposing party as ipso facto illegitimate, and give zero fucks for the system as a whole, a liberal democracy has effectively ceased to exist. A single major party, captured by radicals and nihilists, can do that.
And yet I still see online claims that Sullivan is a dihard Republican. It ain’t so, Joe! At best he’s a centrist leaning right.
*The University of Pennsylvania is holding an anti-Israel festival right after Rosh Hashanah, a festival featuring some odious antisemites:
Once again, American university campuses are at the forefront of hostile anti-Israel and antisemitic activity bordering on the absurd. On September 22-24, in the midst of the Jewish High Holidays, the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) is hosting the Palestine Writes Literature Festival with known anti-Israel, pro-terror, and antisemitic speakers such as Roger Waters, Marc Lamont Hill, Noura Erekat and representatives from U.S.-designated Palestinian terror groups such as the PFLP, as well as representatives from their affiliates.
Among the featured speakers are PFLP militant Wisam Rafeedie, Salman Abusitta from the UK Hamas-affiliated organization Palestine Return Center (PRC), Marc Lamont Hill, American journalist who was fired from CNN for his antisemitic comments and has praised the likes of Louis Farrakhan and convicted PFLP terrorists, Roger Waters, known for his anti-Israel and antisemitic stunts, and Noura Erekat.This same festival in 2020 awarded notorious pro-terror Palestinian activist Mohammed el Kurd with its Emerging Writer Award. El Kurd has spread antisemitic blood libels on social media accusing Israel of “trafficking Palestinian organs.”The primary festival organizer, Susan Abulhawa, also has a colorful track record of support for PFLP terrorists such as Ghassan Kanafani and Dalal Mughrabi, as well as comparing Israel to Nazis. Abulhawa’s events in Australia have previously been canceled due to her pro-terror stances and extremist associations.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has another question for Andrzej:
Hili: Does logic help to understand the world?A: Undoubtedly, but it’s always worth it to check what studies say about our premises.
Hili: Czy logika pomaga zrozumieć świat?Ja: Niewątpliwie, ale zawsze warto sprawdzić, co mówią badania o naszych przesłankach.
*******************
These may be old memes, but so be it:
From Science Humor:
From Nicole:
From Merilee:
Masih has received several dozen credible threats on her life. She won’t go into hiding for sure.
The White House warned me that there have been more than 31 threats against me on US soil. In an email, they advised me to go into witness protection.
It means I have to change my name, social security number & disappear. This is what the regime wants. pic.twitter.com/53svtzn6bl
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 14, 2023
. . . and she calls out America’s reaction to the Iranian protests (read her new WaPo editorial, her piece in The Free Press, and there’s a lead article in the WaPo by another writer).
No, Secretary Blinken! Unfortunately, the US government didn’t take appropriate actions against the killer of Mahsa Jina Amini: It is heartbreaking that right on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s murder at the hands of the morality police, America has given a gift to the gender… https://t.co/oYuZGoCMGh
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 15, 2023
All of a sudden my website traffic nearly tripled yesterday. And then I got an email explaining why: Richard Dawkins had tweeted my post on two people’s self-proclaimed genetic superiority of the Māori (see below). But the sad part is that most of the commenters just weighed in with off-the-cuff and often nasty comments without reading the article. Ricky Gervais is right: Twitter (now “X”) truly is a cesspool.
Just imagine if a white NZer said that white people were genetically superior to Maori! But when a Maori leader says the equivalent, where are the protests against the blatant racism? That is what is known as “the soft bigotry of low expectations.”https://t.co/3m7BvCirC3
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) September 15, 2023
On the vaping Boebert:
ON LAUREN BOEBERT’S UNDYING DEDICATION TO TRASHNESS pic.twitter.com/8MKbSQN7YS
— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) September 13, 2023
From Simon, whose only comment is “indeed!”:
Imagine not meeting Trumps standards for family values https://t.co/0dp5awL1O7
— Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) September 15, 2023
From the Auschwitz Museum; gassed upon arrival at age six:
16 September 1936 | A French Jewish girl, Suzanne Mol, was born in Paris.
She arrived at #Auschwitz on 21 August 1942 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from Drancy. She was among 817 of them murdered in gas chambers after the selection. pic.twitter.com/ZteFo5TvnZ
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 16, 2023
From Dr. Cobb; look at the markings on this cat!:
Little bandit.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/8SYyOq8iOD
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 15, 2023
Re the tweet below, Matthew says, “Put the date in your diary! (See linked tweet for explanation). I didn’t look up the Bible quotes, but at this time I’ll be waiting to take off at the Tel Aviv airport. Our plane will be raptured in Israel!
Which time zone is that? I don’t want to miss it… https://t.co/tSeBN1X4wJ
— Kevin Mitchell @WiringtheBrain@ mstdn .social (@WiringTheBrain) September 14, 2023
The wall paintings are in terrific condition (have they been retouched?). Sound up:
#Tomb of #Nefertari – A quick walkthrough:
Location: Thebes/#Egypt
Burial: #Valley of the #Queens (QV66)
Name: Nefertari #Meritmut
Title: #Queen & 1st of the Great Royal Wives of #Ramesses the Great (#Ramses II)
Dynasty: 19th of Egypt 🇪🇬
Died: ca. 1255 BC#Thebes #Luxor #QV66 pic.twitter.com/A25syysDqy
— Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones, Jr. 🤠 (@MC_Floh) September 13, 2023
12 thoughts on “Saturday: Hili dialogue”
“Ricky Gervais is right: Twitter (now “X”) truly is a cesspool.”
I have been saying that for years.
Sub. There has always been more offal than nourishment in the Twitterverse. Now, as X, it’s approaching total offal.
On this day:
1620 – A determined band of 35 religious dissenters – Pilgrims set sail for Virginia from Plymouth, England in the Mayflower, jubilant at the prospect of practicing their unorthodox brand of worship in the New World.
1701 – James Francis Edward Stuart, sometimes called the “Old Pretender”, becomes the Jacobite claimant to the thrones of England and Scotland.
1822 – French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel, in a “note” read to the Academy of Sciences, reports a direct refraction experiment verifying David Brewster’s hypothesis that photoelasticity (as it is now known) is stress-induced birefringence.
1908 – The General Motors Corporation is founded.
1920 – The Wall Street bombing: A bomb in a horse wagon explodes in front of the J. P. Morgan building in New York City killing 38 and injuring 400.
1955 – A Soviet Zulu-class submarine becomes the first to launch a ballistic missile.
1956 – TCN-9 Sydney is the first Australian television station to commence regular broadcasts.
1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.
1961 – The United States National Hurricane Research Project drops eight cylinders of silver iodide into the eyewall of Hurricane Esther. Wind speed reduces by 10%, giving rise to Project Stormfury. [The hypothesis was that the silver iodide would cause supercooled water in the storm to freeze, disrupting the inner structure of the hurricane, and this led to seeding several Atlantic hurricanes. However, it was later shown that this hypothesis was incorrect. It was determined that most hurricanes do not contain enough supercooled water for cloud seeding to be effective. Additionally, researchers found that unseeded hurricanes often undergo the same structural changes that were expected from seeded hurricanes. This finding called Stormfury’s successes into question, as the changes reported now had a natural explanation.]
1970 – King Hussein of Jordan declares war against the Palestine Liberation Organization, the conflict came to be known as Black September.
1976 – Armenian champion swimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan saves 20 people from a trolleybus that had fallen into a Yerevan reservoir. [Brave guy!]
1979 – Eight people escape from East Germany to the west in a homemade hot air balloon.
1982 – Lebanon War: The Sabra and Shatila massacre in Lebanon takes place.
1987 – The Montreal Protocol is signed to protect the ozone layer from depletion.
1992 – The trial of the deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega ends in the United States with a 40-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.
1992 – Black Wednesday: The British pound is forced out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism by currency speculators and is forced to devalue against the German mark.
1994 – The British government lifts the broadcasting ban imposed against members of Sinn Féin and Irish paramilitary groups in 1988. [The ban was ridiculous. According to Wikipedia, “Broadcasters quickly found ways around the ban, chiefly by using actors to dub the voices of banned speakers. The legislation did not apply during election campaigns and under certain other circumstances. The restrictions caused difficulties for British journalists who spoke out against censorship imposed by various other countries, such as by Iraq and India”.]
2007 – Security guards working for Blackwater Worldwide shoot and kill 17 Iraqis in Nisour Square, Baghdad.
Births:
1651 – Engelbert Kaempfer, German physician and botanist (d. 1716).
1666 – Antoine Parent, French mathematician and theorist (d. 1716).
1725 – Nicolas Desmarest, French geologist, zoologist, and author (d. 1815).
1812 – Anna Louisa Geertruida Bosboom-Toussaint, Dutch novelist (d. 1886).
1823 – Ludwik Teichmann, Polish anatomist (d. 1895).
1827 – Jean Albert Gaudry, French geologist and paleontologist (d. 1908).
1846 – Anna Kingsford, English author, poet, and activist (d. 1888).
1853 – Albrecht Kossel, German physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1927).
1861 – Miriam Benjamin, African-American educator and inventor (d. 1947).
1880 – Clara Ayres, American nurse (d. 1917).
1888 – W. O. Bentley, English race car driver and engineer, founded Bentley Motors Limited (d. 1971).
1891 – Stephanie von Hohenlohe, Austrian-German spy (d. 1972).
1893 – Alexander Korda, Hungarian-English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1956).
1915 – Cy Walter, American pianist (d. 1968).
1920 – Sheila Quinn, English nurse and educator (d. 2016).
1921 – Ursula Franklin, German-Canadian metallurgist (d. 2016).
1922 – Guy Hamilton, French-English director and screenwriter (d. 2016).
1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014).
1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1999).
1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015).
1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (d. 2011).
1942 – Susan L. Graham, American computer scientist and academic.
1948 – Julia Donaldson, English author and playwright. [I could probably recite some of her children’s books.]
1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor. [Real name David Seth Kotkin.]
1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer.
1984 – Katie Melua, Georgian-English singer-songwriter and guitarist.
When that churl Death my bones with dust shall cover:
1736 – Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit, Polish-Dutch physicist and engineer, invented the thermometer (b. 1686).
1803 – Nicolas Baudin, French explorer, hydrographer, and cartographer (b. 1754).
1946 – James Hopwood Jeans, English physicist, astronomer, and mathematician (b. 1877).
1965 – Fred Quimby, American animator and producer (b. 1886).
1976 – Bertha Lutz, Brazilian feminist and scientist (b. 1894).
1977 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1947).
1977 – Maria Callas, Greek operatic soprano (b. 1923).
1980 – Jean Piaget, Swiss psychologist and philosopher (b. 1896).
1984 – Louis Réard, French engineer and fashion designer, created the bikini (b. 1897).
2005 – Gordon Gould, American physicist and academic, invented the laser (b. 1920).
2016 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (b. 1928).
2021 – Clive Sinclair, English entrepreneur and inventor (b. 1940).[I remember a review of one of his programmable calculators saying that it was good provided that you had a trained stick insect to operate it – the buttons were tiny!]
It’s my understanding that the “impeachment” is simply to appease tRump. The GQP’s orange Fuhrer was impeached twice and he’s angry, so he has ordered his faithful minions to do the same to Biden, despite the fact there was no evidence found for impeachment after 5 months of hearings. The GQP whistleblowers all appear to be criminals on the run or have outright contradicted the innuendos and slander that imply Joe Biden participated in his sleazy son’s doings. Pure political posturing from the clownish GQP. Heaven forfend that there be any actual “evidence” like there was with tRump’s two impeachments. SMH.
I’ve only been looking in on this issue from afar, but isn’t it the case that there is good evidence — including from words attributed to Hunter himself — that Biden Snr used his position and influence to assist Biden Jnr’s business dealings, and that as a consequence Biden Snr received payments, likely in the millions — or is that a wrong assessment?
No.
https://www.factcheck.org/2023/08/republicans-oversell-archers-testimony-about-hunter-and-joe-biden/
“In the US it’s National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, a treat my mom used to give me for breakfast (another was French toast).”
Try making French toast using cinnamon raisin bread. It’s really good.
L
I have just looked at my own photos from tombs in Luxor (not Nefertari’s, but from the same time) and I do not think that those wall paintings have been retouched. My photos are not as good, and not as good as the real thing, but casual photographers are not allowed to use flash, and the lighting is relatively subdued to ensure minimal effect on the colours. What I suspect is that for the photos above better lighting was allowed.
Hunter Biden is a classic example of selective prosecution. There seems to be a consensus among experts that such a prosecution on the gun charges is very rare, especially when no violence was involved. There must be thousands of people that have lied on the form as Hunter did, yet most are never found out, and, if so, get no more than a slap on the wrist.
Selective prosecutions by the government are not unusual, indeed, seem the norm. One need only look at the enforcement of tax laws. There are hundreds of thousands of people each year that willfully do not file their tax returns or pay what is due. Does the IRS recommend to the DOJ that this teeming multitude be prosecuted for criminal violations, although technically they could? Of course, not. Rather, the IRS goes chasing after the malefactors using civil means to bring them into compliance. The reason for this is that both the IRS and the DOJ do not have the resources to enforce criminally the tax laws against many thousands of people. Hence, only a minuscule percentage of people are criminally prosecuted – those that the government hopes will serve as a deterrent to violation of the tax laws. The IRS can make life miserable for violators and one is a fool to go through the grief, but jail time is rarely in the cards.
In both his gun and tax violations, Hunter Biden is such an example that the government wants to make. In addition, his indictment is an attempt by the DOJ to show that it is not biased against Trump.
There is quite an irony in the Hunter Biden gun violation case. The charges against him may not hold up because they may violate the second amendment as interpreted by the Supreme Court. Thus, Hunter may be let off the hook and the staunch defenders of the second amendment, the Republican Party, may lose their whipping boy.
If Hunter Biden has violated our criminal laws, let justice be done though the heavens may fall. The same goes for Joe Biden himself, should it be shown that he has violated the law (something I’ve yet to see any evidence of at all).
Unlike the Trumpist Republicans, I don’t believe in putting party or personages or politics over country.
Biden wasn’t even president when this stuff was going on. They have been investigating this crap for 5 years or more. Like everything else with the republicans, it is a joke. If they wanted to investigate a relative they should have gone for Trumps son in law. His stealing 2 billion from Saudi Arabia was done right at the end of Trump’s term.
Back in the early 1940s, there were publicity-rich “scandals” about the involvement of FDR’s son Elliott, then an Air Force officer, in an air mail contract, and in the ordering of certain military aircraft from Howard Hughes’ company. Can we not look forward to today’s Republican Congress re-investigating these matters, as part of a retroactive impeachment of FDR? After all, if FDR could be retroactively impeached for his son’s misconducts, maybe that would permit a GOP Congress to repeal the entire New Deal enacted during FDR’s presidency.