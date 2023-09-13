Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “huge,” clearly shows that Mo has become uber-woke. His project is especially difficult because it’s going to be done almost entirely by academics! (Not to mention that it’s impossible.)
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ decolonization
September 13, 2023 • 8:15 am
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ decolonization”
“we” and the Iron Law of Woke Projection
It’s funny but it’s not
J n’ M better get in on some stakeholder capitalism before it’s too late… although, who knows – that might work out better for them. I mean we. I mean they.
Why not just call DeSantis?
The question will be if the ‘whole world’ is decolonised what will the next target be? The Social Justice Monster needs to be constantly fed.