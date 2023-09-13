3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ decolonization

  1. “we” and the Iron Law of Woke Projection

    It’s funny but it’s not

    J n’ M better get in on some stakeholder capitalism before it’s too late… although, who knows – that might work out better for them. I mean we. I mean they.

  3. The question will be if the ‘whole world’ is decolonised what will the next target be? The Social Justice Monster needs to be constantly fed.

