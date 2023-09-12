Tuesday: Hili dialogue

September 12, 2023 • 6:45 am

Greetings on The Cruelest Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and, sadly, I’m nearly halfway through my visit to Israel.

Hili: I think I can see a vegetarian mouse.
A: Come home. I have something tastier for you.
I asked Malgorzata what a “vegetarian mouse” meant, and her reply was, “I have no idea what Hili means by a vegetarian mouse. Andrzej doesn’t seem to know either.”
In Polish:
Hili: Mam wrażenie, że widzę wegetariańską mysz. Ja: Chodź do domu, mam dla ciebie coś smaczniejszego.
A cartoon from Dave Coverly sent by Thomas:

To see the Oddity of the Day; go here.

More later; I’m going to the art museum today, which is said to have a decent collection of Impressionists and post-Impressionists.

From the Auschwitz Museum, a girl gassed upon arrival at age 3.

More hijabless women from Masih:

