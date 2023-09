PCC(E) is in Israel, recovering from his journey.

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplating the changing seasons:

Hili: We are entering into a season of falling apples.

A: Does it scare you?

Hili: No, but I’m checking whether anybody is sitting under the tree.

In Polish:

Hili: Znów wkraczamy w sezon spadania jabłek. Ja: Straszą cię? Hili: Nie, ale sprawdzam czy nikt nie siedzi pod drzewem.