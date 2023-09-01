Newark airport: cozy, boring, and with extra security for Israel

The Newark Airport (at least the United section) is clean and comfortable, with plenty of electrical plugs and tables to sit, but there’s a dearth of places to get food, and noms are thin on the ground and expensive. Anticipating that I’ll get dinner on the plane, I had only a meager slice of pizza, far inferior to the “slices” across the harbor in Manhattan.

Here’s a panorama of one gate, which is very different from any airport gates I’ve seen before. There are more seats at the many tables than along the walls, and tons of electrical outlets. Q

The gate above is the next gate over from the one where we’re to wait for the plane to Tel Aviv. We were just kicked out of that gate so they could ring it with barriers and put up this sign:

I haven’t yet faced the “additional security screening”, but it looks as if I’d better micturate before I get screened!

I’m screened now. It’s done on two sides of a room. One one you deposit your luggage, which gets inspected and wiped down with the help of a “sniffer machine,” presumably to detect explosives. Then while your luggage is being sniffed, you cross the room (below) to get a thorough inspection with a wand. But no groping! I passed!

I wondered if we’d face extra security going to Israel, and it’s starting here. I’m especially curious about how thoroughly we’ll be grilled when we arrive in the country.

El Al, Israel’s national airline, is famous for successfully screening dangerous passengers (as far as I know, the airline, despite being a juicy target for terrorists, has been hijacked only once: in 1968). But I’m flying on United.