Repaying student loans

On the news two nights ago, they had a segment about how the Supreme Court overturned Biden’s plan to forgive a substantial amount of student loan debt. They then showed several people kvetching about having to pay their debts back because they now had other priorities. One woman, for example, wanted to open a beauty parlor, but couldn’t afford the down payment because she now had to pay her student loans back.

This kind of griping irritates me, because before Biden’s plan everybody had to pay their students loans back. When you take out such a loan, it’s like taking out a mortgage: you are legally obligated to pay, and if you don’t you lose (the house in a mortgage, or getting your wages garnished if you don’t pay back a student loan). Forgiving some students but not earlier ones who borrowed seems unfair. The whole program is couched as a “progressive” initiative, but I don’t see the “progressiveness”.

Anyway, after I saw the news, I wrote this to a reader:

Everybody should repay their student loans. I’m tired of hearing people kvetch about now having to pay.

And I got back this response:

It is infuriating to me – it seems to be celebrated mainly by the elite academics but despised by the working class, most of whom already paid their loans or never attended college. People take loans knowing about the need to repay. If they made bad choices, that is their problem. It is not a taxpayer problem. Politicians looking for votes do not realize that if they “forgive” once, there will be no end to it (it’s the same with “reparations”, by the way). They will have to forgive loans every generation and colleges will become ever more predatory, with ever more predatory majors – never failing to attract students since now college becomes just 4 free years to have fun…

