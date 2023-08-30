9 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ shame

  1. Another great one.
    I just noticed that in the last panel Mo blinks. I don’t recall ever seeing any animation in previous strips.

    1. Good. It’s not just my eyes going funny.
      Look at the link/ image name : it’s a GIF, not The Author’s normal PNG. Both are good for line-art – indeed designed for the style. But GIF was designed with the capability of animation in it too. Which is why the “meme culture” thing often talks about including a GIF in your devastating bit of meme sharing. [eye-roll.GIF , hair-tearing-out-frog.GIF].
      I’d have to get a book back from a now-dead person to refresh my memory, but the animation capabilities of GIFs can be quite sophisticated. You know Randall Monroe – the XKCD writer? He’s done some seriously sophisticated GIF-art, so I suspect he’s RTFM quite attentively.
      Given that The Author knows he’s a terrible artist, I’m not surprised to see he’s trying to learn GIF-animating. It suits his style. (Ditto Randall and his stick-men.)

  3. I am not sure I ever thought of that before….

    Ban this comic!

    ^^^I kid I kid! Just illustrating the “ban” reflex. Ban Culture, perhaps.

