Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “simplistic,” once again shows one of the boys demonstrating exactly what he denies. This of course is a recurring theme in the strip.
9 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ shame”
Another great one.
I just noticed that in the last panel Mo blinks. I don’t recall ever seeing any animation in previous strips.
Good. It’s not just my eyes going funny.
Look at the link/ image name : it’s a GIF, not The Author’s normal PNG. Both are good for line-art – indeed designed for the style. But GIF was designed with the capability of animation in it too. Which is why the “meme culture” thing often talks about including a GIF in your devastating bit of meme sharing. [eye-roll.GIF , hair-tearing-out-frog.GIF].
I’d have to get a book back from a now-dead person to refresh my memory, but the animation capabilities of GIFs can be quite sophisticated. You know Randall Monroe – the XKCD writer? He’s done some seriously sophisticated GIF-art, so I suspect he’s RTFM quite attentively.
Given that The Author knows he’s a terrible artist, I’m not surprised to see he’s trying to learn GIF-animating. It suits his style. (Ditto Randall and his stick-men.)
What the – what kind of sorcery is THIS?!
How can we tell why Mo said no?
Because Jeebus can read him (strictly, Mo’s body-double) like an open Koran?
I am not sure I ever thought of that before….
Ban this comic!
^^^I kid I kid! Just illustrating the “ban” reflex. Ban Culture, perhaps.
If you ban culture, you’ll make microbiologists and cheesemakers unemployed. Bakers and brewers too.
Are these intended consequences?
And what about Ray-Bans – who will speak for Ray-Bans?
Bring the ‘Bans.
Mo blinks!