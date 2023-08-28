CNN’s guide to “neopronouns”

I’ve always said that in person I’ll call anyone by the pronoun they wish to be called, and I intend to abide by this as a simple matter of civility. But I’m not sure I’d do that when talking about someone who uses a “neopronoun” when they’re not present, because some of those pronouns seem pretty bizarre and would stick in my craw (see below for examples).
Pronouns like “they” for bi-gender people are okay by me, as are “he/him” for trans males or “she/her for transfemales. But when you go on, and look at lists of other ones, it seems like going down the rabbit hole. The article below mentions over 200 different neopronouns!
For your delectation and social harmony, CNN offers “A guide to neopronouns, from ae to ze.” First, what is a neopronoun? The site explains:
The most common third-person pronouns include “she,” “he” and “they.” While “she” and “he” are typically used as gendered pronouns to refer to a woman and a man respectively, “they” can be used as a gender-neutral descriptor for an individual person or a group of people. Celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Emma Corrin and Jonathan Van Ness have each said “they” is a pronoun that works for them. [JAC: I use “they” when referring to a generic person.]
Neopronouns, meanwhile, are less commonly used than those three familiar pronouns. They’re often used by nonbinary, transgender and gender nonconforming people because they offer more freedom of identity. In his book “What’s Your Pronoun?” Baron wrote that neopronouns “expand the ways that people are able to indicate their gender identity to encompass anyone who is trans or nonbinary, as well as those who choose an altogether different term to characterize their gender.”
Per the LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, neopronouns are a “step towards a society where people can more fully express all parts of themselves.”
And here’s a handy list from the article. As I said, I’d use them to a person when encountering them directly, but I’m not so sure if, when talking about such a person to another, I’d use them. In fact, while I’d use them as well in writing about a person, I would probably refer to a neopronoun user by name rather than use these words, which seem awkward. Actually, for most of the examples below, you can use a person’s name instead of their pronoun (i.e. “I asked Sammi to come to the movies. Sammi said yes!”, and so on).
xe/xyr (commonly pronounced zee/zeer)
I asked xyr to come to the movies. Xe said yes!
ze/zir or ze/hir (commonly pronounced zee/zeer or zee/heer)
The teacher graded zir paper today, and ze got an A!
Ze said hirself that I’m hir favorite neighbor.
fae/faer (commonly pronounced fay/fair)
Fae told me that faer best friend is in town this week.
ey/em/eir (commonlypronounced aye/em/air)
I’m taking em to the park today. Ey wants to bring eir camera to capture the garden for emself!
ae/aer (commonly pronounced aye/air)
Ae is my best friend — most of aer’s weekday evenings are spent at my house.
I’m not sure exactly how these pronouns express a person’s identity, beyond reject the familiar “binary” pronouns, but that’s their business, not mine.
The article notes that some neopronouns were introduced in the 1700s, but an expert weighs in on their history. (The expert is “Dennis Baron, one of the foremost experts on neopronouns and their histories and an emeritus professor of English and Linguistics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign”.) Baron notes that
Even though there were dozens of neopronouns that made it into print in the 19th and 20th centuries, most of them didn’t make a huge impact upon their introduction or were lost to time, Baron said. During that time, the public was resistant to language change, and men in positions of power often didn’t take issue with a lack of gender-neutral pronouns, Baron wrote. [I suspect you can’t pin this solely on “men in power”, as these neologisms would seem strange to many people.]
And I don’t think I’ve ever see any used in literature, whether fiction or nonfiction. But times have changed:
Some neopronouns were created by writers as far back as the 18th century, many of whom did not publicly identify as nonbinary, because they wanted a genderless word to describe a person or group of people —only recently have pronouns been used as a political tool for the way they’re used by nonbinary and trans people, Baron wrote.
The “political use”, says Baron, is that ” Understanding and using someone’s pronouns is one way to show solidarity and respect toward trans people.” And that’s why I’ll use these terms to people’s faces, but there’s an element of compulsion about using them otherwise that smacks of virtue signaling and attempts to appropriate power through language change. I’d rather use someone’s name. And really, are you being a good ally when you use the ones below?
Leaf, sun, star — nounself pronouns are neopronouns that use nature and other inspirations as nonbinary or genderless descriptors. Linguist Jason D’Angelo told The New York Times that nounself pronouns were popularized on the social platform Tumblr around 2012 and 2013 and remain in use among members of fandoms who may take their nounself pronouns from the properties they enjoy.
For someone who uses the nounself pronoun “leaf,” that may look like: “I hope leaf knows how proud we are that leaf is getting to know leafself better!” or “Leaf arrived at the coffee shop before me; I was mortified to have been late to meet leaf.”
I don’t think I could force myself to say such things. And I get that someone might have a non-standard identity and want a novel identifier, but who identifies as part of a tree, or as an astronomical body? Really, would you refer to someone as “leafself”?
44 thoughts on “CNN’s guide to “neopronouns””
I like the word “neopronoun”, sounds like “neoplasm”.
A cancer on our vocabulary
If you identify as an autumn Pumpkin Spice Latte, leafself pronouns are a human right!
What a complete load of crap!
Agreed
Mishegoss….you kids get off my lawn!
Which is *exactly* why I refuse to use them.
Also agree
My niece started high school a few weeks ago and students were asked for their pronouns and they were entered into the computer. I’m not sure if that was for one class or for the school. She said that students have already asked to change them. Wouldn’t it be great if the students were changing them every day, driving the activist teachers crazy?
Were they given guidelines for what could be a pronoun? Or can they use anything they like? I would definitely troll a teacher by changing them often and complaining about their improper use.
I’m about 100% sure that they could use anything they want. If “leaf” qualifies, what wouldn’t? I have never seen a pronoun deemed inappropriate.
Ah, it took me a while to find, but here’s a story about a teacher who got upset when a student said his pronouns were “banana” and “rock” when “somehow the concept of pronouns came up.”
“… and they were entered into the computer. I’m not sure if that was for one class or for the school.”
The UN / UNESCO / WEF is using it. They are datamining all students without consent with the objective of growing a society (Mao – bottom up) to fit into the world they are making with their Sustainable Development Goals (Stalin – top down).
They call it “economic forecasting” in the “Psychodata” paper :
Journal of Education Policy
Volume 36, 2021 – Issue 1
Psychodata: disassembling the
psychological, economic, and statistical
infrastructure of ‘social-emotional
learning
Ben Williamson
… they think it will work this time.
Scary!
To the best of recall from a friend in New Brunswick Canada.
This is the subject of a considerable political argument in New Brunswick Canada where the leader of the legislature changed part of the education act to require that children under the age of 16 years in the NB public schools must have parental permission prior to changing pronouns/names required and recorded in school documentation and this must be transmitted to the school and teaching staff by parents. Without this children must be addressed as recorded when initially attending the school.
His actions are apparently driven by belief that parents should be involved in all activities of their children’s education especially wrt the recent concern with juvenile gender dysphoria.
I believe he has had much thrown at him from accusations of “ transphobia” to “fascist “ and worse and also experienced considerable push back from teachers and members of the legislative assembly.
The New Brunswick premier (and those in a couple of other Canadian provinces) is doing the right thing. Social transition is a big deal indicating mental disturbance in children; parents should be alerted when this is going on. It is not like outing a kid who seems to like members of the same sex “that way”. It is more like alerting a parent that a child is “cutting”, acting out, coming to school intoxicated, or inducing vomiting. It should absolutely not be covered up by the school.
I have been saying for some time that I think the attempt to control how people talk about you is nonsensical. For all a person knows, others may refer to him as “that bastard” or with other terms of derision, which is apparently alright in this context. To think you can control that (other than by not being a bastard) is ludicrous. Clearly, this is less about the object of the pronouns and more about cant. If this were truly an issue, why not just use the person’s name, and avoid the pronoun confusion?
Once you have ~200 pronouns, are they any more useful that using someones name?
Precisely. In the sentence “Leaf arrived at the coffee shop before me; I was mortified to have been late to meet leaf” it sounds remarkably like ‘Leaf’ is their name.
In the 70s my older sister had a thing for a teeny celeb whose name was pronounced “Leaf”
Spelled “Leif” (or sometimes “Lief”), a not uncommon Scandinavian name.
GCM
I had as lief not be.
Thought reform is for Mao Zedong’s cultural revolution.
I’m prepared for the struggle session.
“You better free your mind instead”
-John Lennon
“But if you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao / You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow”
Conventional pronouns “evolved” to support unambiguous communication, and so align with large, easily identified groups (male/female, singular//plural). The “new” pronouns don’t serve the same purpose and, on account of their number and applicability only to rare individuals, are hugely demanding in use. I predict they won’t last save to be used by a tiny few, except for maybe “they.” And “they” creates confusion in its overlap of singular/plural. I’ve had this happen more than once in personal experience.
I am not doing this. Period. Full stop. And I will not respect anyone who does. Also period. Also full stop.
Me too
Are you sure that’s the pronoun you want to go with? Don’t come back tomorrow and try to change it on us!
Agreed. Besides, I could never remember them all. I can’t help think that with the dangers the world is facing from climate disaster to the possibility of annihilation by still-stockpiled nuclear arms, these people are worrying about pronouns.
Seems like a lot of work to relearn all my pronouns. I can do it if I have to, but I doubt that these will catch on easily. It’s not hard to use the pronouns that a specific person requests—as in he/she/him/her/they. But neologisms add a lot more friction to the system. It’ll be interesting to see how far this goes.
When writing, I have long adopted a strategy of avoiding pronouns where possible. It’s usually not that difficult. It’s the same with plural possessives. “Our cats’ (or is it cats’s?) bowls are always kept full” becomes “Our cat bowls are always kept full.” Easy peasy.
a “step towards a society where people can more fully express all parts of themselves.”
Sounds good to me. Please refer to all my parts between my belt and my neck as zi/zog, below the belt as pra/prep [except for my genitals which frankly you shouldn’t be talking about anyway] and everything above my neck as ae/%*3.
Recommended reading:
* Byrne, Alex. “Pronoun Problems.” Journal of Controversial Ideas 3 (2023): 1–22.
The paper is freely downloadable from PhilArchive:
https://philpapers.org/rec/BYRPPV
“ABSTRACT: In recent years, pronouns have become a white-hot interface between language and social and political issues. “My pronouns are he/they” signals allegiance to one side in the culture wars, as does “My pronouns are whatever.” But there is surprisingly little philosophical work at this interface; this paper aims to chart the main questions and argue for some answers, with the hope of stimulating more research.”
One point not highlighted enough is that many people are not that good at remembering names and faces (I’m not). To ask them to remember pronouns as well (when appearance doesn’t give sufficient clue) is getting unreasonable. “Neo-pronouns” are way passed unreasonable.
And to highlight how the woke manipulate language:
No-one “uses” “their” pronouns. This means: “… someone who wants other people to use a neopronoun …”. And the difference there is fairly major.
A solid point, but I don’t think reasonableness is one of the criteria being used in formulating these policies.
The so-called “nounself” pronouns are indistinguishable from simply changing your name.
As for using people’s preferred pronouns to their face, surely that is the one situation when the only pronoun required is the 2nd-person “you”.
The English language is historically intolerant of this kind of complexity: it shed both gender and case inflection centuries ago. Why is that important? Because people who have grown up speaking English will not have the patience to expand their 3rd-person pronoun vocabulary applying an if-then logic to their choice of words. Ironically for such an Anglosphere problem, speakers of case-rich languages like Hungarian or Bengali would probably be better equipped for the mental gymnastics involved.
Agree, this is about trying to police how people are referred to when being spoken about in the third person. And your last paragraph neatly summarizes why it won’t catch on. He/she/it (per the comment from Mike below) seems a bit harsh, but it is the way the language has worked during my lifetime. “They” is not difficult, but still feels odd in a singular context.
And, per comments above, Leaf, just sound too much like Lief to avoid jumping to the conclusion that it’s a name.
Ultimately the language will be whatever it settles into – it can’t be forced or policed effectively, so this stuff is all for naught (thankfully)
To avoid insult and doubt I’m now calling everyone “it”.
Lots of people seem to self-identify as stars.
Neopronouns aren’t just an attempt to control how we talk about people; they’re an attempt to control how we think about sex.
In an enlightened society, sexes are reproductive categories which don’t involve personal attributes. What is the difference between men and women? Biology. We don’t separate men from women by personality.
If we did that, we wouldn’t get a society where people can more fully express themselves. We get a society where sex categories have been made so restrictive that we think of them as controlling the way we think and behave. What is now the difference between men and women? Personality. Thus it becomes a necessary act of liberation to throw them off when they don’t “fit.” Create a problem which doesn’t exist — then solve it by way of regressive sexism less than fully expressed.
The “solution” — a million different ways to refer to a person’s sex — points out the problem. Sex isn’t personality. Using a person’s preferred pronouns doesn’t just support stepping backwards, it contributes to their reliance on pseudo-respect.
Bingo.
I use “they/them” for individuals only if they has multiple personality disorder. And I limit
my use of “ze/zir” to zose who speak wiz French or Austrian accents. [Although modern Scandinavian languages don’t contain a “th” sound, Nordics never seem to have trouble with it in English. Does this reflect a muscle memory of the þ in Old Norse?] My own preferred pronouns reflect my self-ID as the rightful Tsar of all the Russias.
When I am speaking with someone, I have always found the pronoun “you” to work perfectly well. Has anyone ever heard of a person objecting to this word?
If this pronoun nonsense were a right-wing craze you wouldn’t find a soul in academia who would countenance it, and the token linguist who was called upon to endorse a political stance would instead be arguing about how pronouns in English are, essentially, a closed class that rarely change.
Is there an added complication in languages like German where every noun has a feminine, masculine or neuter article?
> ”Understanding and using someone’s pronouns is one way to show solidarity and respect toward trans people.”
Not sure if anyone noticed something similar to “concept creep” happening; neo-pronouns now indicate transgenderism?