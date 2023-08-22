Tuesday: Hili dialogue

As I’m just back from Ecuador and jet-lagged, it will take me a while to get up to speed with Hili—and posting in general. And, just when I do, I’m off to Israel, so bear with me. (I do my best.)
So welcome to Tuesday (the Cruelest Day): August 22, 2023, and National Pecan Torte Day.
It’s also National Tooth Fairy Day, National Bao Day (cultural appropriation of China’s great steamed dumplings), International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, and National Eat a Peach Day, referring not to the Allman Brothers’ great double album from 1972 but to eating the fruit. But we shall consider the music:
But what a great album that was! Some of the best songs are “Melissa,” “Blue Sky,” “One Way Out,” “Midnight Rider,” “Little Martha,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” and “Whipping Post.” It’s hard to choose just one, but I love this one because it’s just pure gutsy blues, with Betts on guitar and Greg Allman on gritty vocals and keyboard. (The original from the album is here.)
Oh hell, I can’t resist this one, either, composed and played by Betts. Here he’s at his best, with one of the best guitar solos in the history of rock:
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 22 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
No Nooz today; I need sleep.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,
Hili: This is a new kind of noise.A: Why do you say that?Hili: When you eat it I can hear it from a distance.
Hili: Nowy gatunek hałasu.Ja: Dlaczego tak mówisz?Hili: Jak to jecie to z daleka słychać.
********************
A relevant cartoon by Dave Blazek, sent in by Thomas:
A New Yorker cartoon by Roland High sent by Merilee:
From the Cats FB page:
From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0:
From Masih, the women of Iran fight back against the hijab requirement:
Morality Police occupy every city corner, yet this fearless woman walks unveiled, defies oppressors, and boldly declares, "I’m not wearing a scarf." Iranian women stand determined, battling the totalitarian Islamic regime. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/Kl7PIid2I1
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 20, 2023
Here’s the final scene of the second season of Ricky Gervais’s “After Life”. It makes me tear up (his beloved wife has died previously) and he’s leaving a town fair in which things are put right for other folks. Gervais is a genius.
One of the most thought-provoking and beautiful endings ever.@rickygervais #AfterLife pic.twitter.com/6EOGJL12R4
— Kerry Fowlerどﾉ (@kerryfowler_) August 19, 2023
From Simon, who says, “This one is a sad thought on the time of year – halloween is already in the shops.”
— Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2023
From Cate, the world’s cutest bird:
The Shima Enaga, a Japanese bird who looks like a ball of cotton. pic.twitter.com/fDf4ieRTG1
— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 13, 2023
And a video (it has a dark back and wings). It’s a subspecies of long-tailed tit that lives only on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed upon arrival, age 6
22 August 1938 | Slovak Jewish girl Suzana Itzkovitz was born.
In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/4WU6y0xTUP
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 22, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. Now deep fry that thing for a short while and give it to me with a bottle of Heinz ketchup!
Amazing skill👨🍳👏
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 10, 2023
A specially modified plane ditches in the Pacific Ocean, but the pilot gets out of it okay (the plane, however, is lost). Read the thread for the whole story:
This is probably the best video of an aircraft parachute in action, but the story around how a pilot ended up landing 200miles from Hawaii over the pacific is just as interesting. This was a transoceanic ferry flight to deliver an aircraft to a customer in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/nfTjHu2E8E
— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) August 8, 2023
Translation of tweet below:
Yawning Yawn Spot-billed Duck (youtube.com/shorts/5wWsCaC When sandwiched between two bad sleeping birds.
のびくびあくびカルガモさん✨https://t.co/F7lIALSFpW
↑寝相の悪い2羽に挟まれた場合 pic.twitter.com/X6g52Szweg
— mochi(o (@mochico251) August 9, 2023
Alas, that trip was too short – I was just getting into it. Wonderful!
But welcome back, of course.
On this day:
1485 – The Battle of Bosworth Field occurs; Richard III dies, marking the end of the House of Plantagenet.
1614 – Fettmilch Uprising: Jews are expelled from Frankfurt, Holy Roman Empire, following the plundering of the Judengasse.
1639 – Madras (now Chennai), India, is founded by the British East India Company on a sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers.
1642 – Charles I raises his standard in Nottingham, which marks the beginning of the English Civil War.
1654 – Jacob Barsimson arrives in New Amsterdam. He is the first known Jewish immigrant to America.
1780 – James Cook’s ship HMS Resolution returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage).
1851 – The first America’s Cup is won by the yacht America.
1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention, establishing the rules of protection of the victims of armed conflicts.
1894 – Mahatma Gandhi forms the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in order to fight discrimination against Indian traders in Natal.
1902 – The Cadillac Motor Company is founded.
1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.
1922 – Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, is shot dead in an ambush during the Irish Civil War.
1942 – Brazil declares war on Germany, Japan and Italy.
1953 – The penal colony on Devil’s Island is permanently closed.
1972 – Rhodesia is expelled by the IOC for its racist policies.
1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress, although it is never ratified by a sufficient number of states.
1985 – British Airtours Flight 28M suffers an engine fire during takeoff at Manchester Airport. The pilots abort but due to inefficient evacuation procedures 55 people are killed, mostly from smoke inhalation.
2003 – Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Court building.
2006 – Grigori Perelman is awarded the Fields Medal for his proof of the Poincaré conjecture in mathematics but refuses to accept the medal.
Samuel pierpont Langley, American physicist and astronomer should also be recognized as an engineer who toiled on solving the problems of heavier than air controlled flight contemporaneous with the Wright Brothers. Langley was ultimately unsuccessful, though he enjoyed significant Smithsonian funding. In 1903, while the Wrights were successful in taking off, flying under human pilot control, and landing over land, Langley had several failures in catapult launch attempts of his craft from a barge over water in the Potomac River. Langley had excellent political connections. As an afterthought, I always found it a bit embarrassing to work at a NASA aeronautics research lab named after Langley, particularly when working with colleagues at the Air Force’s Wright Lab in Ohio.
For those unfamiliar with Vernon Reid (born on this day in 1958) and his band Living Colour: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MQcPB1WkISI
Swimmer and Gods’less Nyad, born in 1949. this day and stating thus, ” In 2011 she decided to reattempt the trip from Cuba to Florida. She tried three more times until finally accomplishing the feat in her fifth attempt at age 64. She attributed her success to mental strength and discipline more than physical stamina.
I am not a god person. … I am an atheist who is in awe. “
To brighten your day.
Winner of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe pun.
Comedian, Lorna Rose Treen.
I started dating a zoo keeper but I found out he was a cheetah!
🙁
That’s not even the best joke that was on the shortlist.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-66569215
I agree…maybe it was her delivery?
The first time I watched that closing scene from the season two finale of Ricky Gervais’s show, I bawled like some common Jordan Peterson.
lol
“cjp” for short from now on. Lol.
In a period of heet out on the plains of Kansas but it is cooling off. Topped off on Saturday at 111 or 43.9 celsius. Sunday – 108 or 42 celsius, Monday 105 or 40.5 and today about the same. By the weekend we may miss 100. At the World Track and Field Championships a woman ran the 100 m race in 10.65 seconds. The men’s 100 m race was 9.83. Less than one second difference. Both winners were Americans.
And the eighth (last?) in the men’s race finished in 10.08s.
That parachute landing reminded me of the story of the first attempted flight from California to Hawaii in 1925. The Navy used two specially built flying boats. One had mechanical problems and had to make a water landing, where its crew was picked up by a destroyer (ships were stationed along the planes’ course in case of trouble). The other continued, but a headwind caused it to be short on fuel. It, too, landed, but the expected guard ship wasn’t there. Long story short, the pilot, Commander John Rodgers, tore fabric off the bottom of the wing, fashioned a sail, and sailed the plane the rest of the way. After sailing the plane about 400 miles, fifteen miles from Kauai they were spotted by a submarine, and towed in. Full story here. I read about this earlier this year, and thought, Man, that would make a great movie. Apparently, some one did write a script a few years ago, but it hasn’t been made, yet. (One would think that a plane that identities as a boat would get some interest in today’s climate.)
Problem is two years later some guy flew across the Atlantic Ocean and landed in Paris. Kind of takes the wind out of your sails.
The Atlantic was first crossed (non stop) in 1919.
Yes, I don’t know why that did not get more play that long ago. Kind of a rough landing in Ireland.
A short sweet tie-in for the Ricky Gervais clip and the Allman brothers. https://x.com/brianroemmele/status/1693427165881303268?s=61&t=f3tfa_dRLrupkxoDqTq45g
Beautiful!
Eat a Peach: great record!
Do I dare? Do I dare?
Great record! I was able to see the Allman Brothers a few years after Eat a Peach came out, and for me the highlight was their playing of Les Brers in A Minor.
For the record, so to speak, some of the songs listed (such as Midnight Rider, Whipping Post, and Elizabeth Reed) weren’t on Eat A Peach. But if these were listed as great Allman Brothers songs: totally agree!
“Halloween is already in the shops.”
Supermarkets around here (CT) are already selling Thanksgiving decorations. (For non-Americans, Thanksgiving comes at the end of November.)
I’ve always wondered how to pronounce “Szaron.”
I pronounce it like Sharon but Zaron. I’m sure that’s not correct.
“After Life” is probably the most emotional show I’ve ever watched. One scene I’m crying, the next I’m laughing hysterically; no show embodies the term (cliché?) “emotional rollercoaster” better. Yes, Gervais is a genius. I need to rewatch “Extras.”
That potato “kirigami” (in search of a better word) is amazing. And yes, let’s see what happens once it’s deep fried and salted!