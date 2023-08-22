Tuesday: Hili dialogue

As I’m just back from Ecuador and jet-lagged, it will take me a while to get up to speed with Hili—and posting in general. And, just when I do, I’m off to Israel, so bear with me. (I do my best.)

So welcome to Tuesday (the Cruelest Day): August 22, 2023, and National Pecan Torte Day.

It’s also National Tooth Fairy Day, National Bao Day (cultural appropriation of China’s great steamed dumplings), International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, and National Eat a Peach Day, referring not to the Allman Brothers’ great double album from 1972 but to eating the fruit. But we shall consider the music:

But what a great album that was! Some of the best songs are “Melissa,” “Blue Sky,” “One Way Out,” “Midnight Rider,” “Little Martha,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” and “Whipping Post.” It’s hard to choose just one, but I love this one because it’s just pure gutsy blues, with Betts on guitar and Greg Allman on gritty vocals and keyboard. (The original from the album is here.)

Oh hell, I can’t resist this one, either, composed and played by Betts. Here he’s at his best, with one of the best guitar solos in the history of rock:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: This is a new kind of noise. A: Why do you say that? Hili: When you eat it I can hear it from a distance.

In Polish:

And a photo of the lovely Szaron:

A relevant cartoon by Dave Blazek, sent in by Thomas:

A New Yorker cartoon by Roland High sent by Merilee:

From the Cats FB page:

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0:

From Masih, the women of Iran fight back against the hijab requirement:

Morality Police occupy every city corner, yet this fearless woman walks unveiled, defies oppressors, and boldly declares, "I’m not wearing a scarf." Iranian women stand determined, battling the totalitarian Islamic regime. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/Kl7PIid2I1 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 20, 2023

Here’s the final scene of the second season of Ricky Gervais’s “After Life”. It makes me tear up (his beloved wife has died previously) and he’s leaving a town fair in which things are put right for other folks. Gervais is a genius.

From Simon, who says, “This one is a sad thought on the time of year – halloween is already in the shops.”

From Cate, the world’s cutest bird:

The Shima Enaga, a Japanese bird who looks like a ball of cotton. pic.twitter.com/fDf4ieRTG1 — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 13, 2023

And a video (it has a dark back and wings). It’s a subspecies of long-tailed tit that lives only on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed upon arrival, age 6

22 August 1938 | Slovak Jewish girl Suzana Itzkovitz was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/4WU6y0xTUP — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 22, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. Now deep fry that thing for a short while and give it to me with a bottle of Heinz ketchup!

A specially modified plane ditches in the Pacific Ocean, but the pilot gets out of it okay (the plane, however, is lost). Read the thread for the whole story:

This is probably the best video of an aircraft parachute in action, but the story around how a pilot ended up landing 200miles from Hawaii over the pacific is just as interesting. This was a transoceanic ferry flight to deliver an aircraft to a customer in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/nfTjHu2E8E — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) August 8, 2023

Translation of tweet below:

Yawning Yawn Spot-billed Duck (https://youtube.com/shorts/5wWsCaC-XuE…) When sandwiched between two bad sleeping birds.