Caturday felid: Jerry the Cat (museum variety)

Here’s one Caturday Felid item today: a short video of Jerry the Cat, who tends the de Havilland Aircraft Museum:

Just off junction 22 of the M25 by London Colney in Hertfordshire, there sits an almost hidden gem. Down a narrow lane, past a couple of houses and farm buildings and still, within earshot of articulated lorries and modern traffic thundering past, you’ll find the first aviation museum to open its doors in the UK waiting to be discovered.

. . . Easy to reach via the motorway network, affordable to enter and with plenty to see and do – there’s even a friendly house cat called Jerry who enjoys being made a fuss of by the visitors – the de Havilland Aircraft Museum should be on everyone’s radar as a place to visit in 2022, if you haven’t done so already.