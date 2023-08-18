A preview of Santa Cruz island and an interlude about “sex work”

Yesterday, when I wrote this, I anticipated being on Santa Cruz island all day, the most populated island of the Galápagos, and visiting Puerto Ayora and the several biology research stations there. Santa Cruz has nearly 16,000 inhabitants and a substantial town. (The population of the entire archipelago is about 25,000.)

Here’s where it’s located:

But yesterday I did manage to produce a long post on our visit to Santa Cruz, which will be up tomorrow morning (tortoises!). Nevertheless, I wrote this before we did our full-day trip to the island, anticipating that I wouldn’t have time yesterday to write a report for tomorrow. I did! (All posts are written in the late afternoon or evening when we return to the ship.) So, here’s what I produced to fill the anticipated lacuna:

********

Here's a new NYT op-ed by Pamela Paul that I recommend:

It’s always made me a bit queasy when prostitution is called “sex work,” for that implies it’s a simple job that women choose to engage in, when in reality many are compelled to enter the trade by dire circumstances or predatory men—and, in places like southeast Asia, it involves underage girls forced into the trade for the delectation of foreign sex tourists.

Some excerpts from Paul’s piece:

I don’t think it’s prudishness to object to this change of “language”, for the implications of “sex work” are such as to hide its dark side and inhibit people from fixing it. I agree with the statement of one woman:

“Prostitution is neither ‘sex’ nor ‘work,’ but a system based on gender-based violence and socio-economic inequalities related to sex, gender, race and poverty that preys on the most marginalized among us for the profitable commercial sex industry,” Taina Bien-Aimé, the executive director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, told me.

In this case, the euphemism “sex work” hides a world of sadness and desperation, and the word is harmful—Orwellian in the reality it masks. “Prostitution” is what it should still be called, but beyond that we have to realize what it entails, most distressing when girls who are very young are forced into the trade.