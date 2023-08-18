A preview of Santa Cruz island and an interlude about “sex work”

Yesterday, when I wrote this, I anticipated being on Santa Cruz island all day, the most populated island of the Galápagos, and visiting Puerto Ayora and the several biology research stations there. Santa Cruz has nearly 16,000 inhabitants and a substantial town. (The population of the entire archipelago is about 25,000.)
Here’s where it’s located:
But yesterday I did manage to produce a long post on our visit to Santa Cruz, which will be up tomorrow morning (tortoises!). Nevertheless, I wrote this before we did our full-day trip to the island, anticipating that I wouldn’t have time yesterday to write a report for tomorrow. I did! (All posts are written in the late afternoon or evening when we return to the ship.) So, here’s what I produced to fill the anticipated lacuna:
********
Here’s a new NYT op-ed by Pamela Paul that I recommend (click to read):
It’s always made me a bit queasy when prostitution is called “sex work,” for that implies it’s a simple job that women choose to engage in, when in reality many are compelled to enter the trade by dire circumstances or predatory men—and, in places like southeast Asia, it involves underage girls forced into the trade for the delectation of foreign sex tourists.
Some excerpts from Paul’s piece:
“The media uses terms like ‘sex work’ and ‘sex worker’ in their reporting, treating prostitution as a job like any other,” said Melanie Thompson, a 27-year-old woman from New York City who introduced herself as a “Black sex-trafficking and prostitution survivor.” The language of “sex work,” Thompson argued, implies falsely that engaging in the sex trade is a choice most often made willingly; it also absolves sex buyers of responsibility. (My colleague Nicholas Kristof recently profiled Thompson, who now works for the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.)
“I urge the media to remove the terms ‘sex work’ and ‘sex worker’ from your style handbooks,” she said.
In reporting the event afterward, The New York Post used the term “sex workers.”
The Post is hardly alone. In what at first glance might seem like a positive (and possibly “sex positive”) move, the term “sex work” suddenly appears to be everywhere. Even outside academic, activist and progressive strongholds, “sex work” is becoming a widespread euphemism for “prostitution.” It can also refer to stripping, erotic massage and other means of engaging in the sex trade. It’s now commonly used by politicians, the media, Hollywood and government agencies. But make no mistake: “Sex work” is hardly a sign of liberation.
. . . Why, you might wonder, does exchanging money for sex need a rebrand? Derogatory terms like “hooker” and “whore” were long ago replaced by the more neutral “prostitute.” But “sex worker” goes one step further, couching it as a conventional job title, like something plucked out of “What Color Is Your Parachute?” Its most grotesque variant is the phrase “child sex worker,” which has appeared in a wide range of publications, including BuzzFeed, The Decider and The Independent. (Sometimes the phrase has been edited out after publication.)
. . .No advocacy worker wants to stigmatize the women or children who are trafficked or who resort to prostitution. Survivors of the sex trade should never be blamed or criminalized. Nor should the humanity of individuals working in the sex trade be reduced to what they do for money. Both opponents and advocates of the term “sex worker” share these goals. Many of those urging legitimacy for the sex trade also take a stand vehemently — and presumably without seeing any contradiction — against child labor, indentured servitude and slavery.
. . . But as with those close competitors for the title of “oldest profession,” the reality of prostitution isn’t worth fighting for. Though data is often incomplete, given the difficulties of tracking a black market, research from those who work with survivors indicates that only a tiny minority of people actively want to remain in prostitution. Those who enter the sex trade often do so because their choices are sorely circumscribed. Most prostitutes are poor and are overwhelmingly women; many of them are members of racial minorities and immigrants; many are gay, lesbian or transgender. Many, if not most, enter the trade unwillingly or underage (one oft-cited statistic shows the most common age of entry is between 12 and 16; some have also disputed this). They are frequently survivors of abuse and often develop substance abuse problems. Many suffer afterward from post-traumatic stress disorder. To say that they deserve attention and compassion is to acknowledge the breadth of their experience, not to deny them respect nor cast them solely as victims.
I don’t think it’s prudishness to object to this change of “language”, for the implications of “sex work” are such as to hide its dark side and inhibit people from fixing it. I agree with the statement of one woman:
“Prostitution is neither ‘sex’ nor ‘work,’ but a system based on gender-based violence and socio-economic inequalities related to sex, gender, race and poverty that preys on the most marginalized among us for the profitable commercial sex industry,” Taina Bien-Aimé, the executive director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, told me.
In this case, the euphemism “sex work” hides a world of sadness and desperation, and the word is harmful—Orwellian in the reality it masks. “Prostitution” is what it should still be called, but beyond that we have to realize what it entails, most distressing when girls who are very young are forced into the trade.
8 thoughts on “A preview of Santa Cruz island and an interlude about “sex work””
This is the most jarring segué ever.
Oh, sorry – lemee rewrite that:
Most. Jarring. Segué. Ever.
Horrible term. Indeed, it risks normalizing what is often, in effect, the product of sex trafficking. It reminds me a bit of the now frequent use of the phrase “involved with the criminal justice system” (or similar) as a replacement for “criminal.” Instead of college or trade school, his resume touts that he spent four years as a ward of the criminal justice system. Just another entry on the resume, sadly.
There’s some circular reasoning on the sex work topic, in my opinion. Social condemnation of sex trade leads to laws against it, which creates an illicit industry in which women and children are abused, because there are no regulations to protect them, in fact, they get abused by both the illicit trade and by law enforcement, as well as condemned by society.
But abuse of workers isn’t unique to the service being provided, it happens in everything from meat packing to avocado picking. We just tend to think it’s worse to be sexually abused than to have one’s time and freedom taken away and to be forced to work for low wages. And indeed, there’s nothing more odious than the sexual abuse of children, although forcing them into virtual slave labor is a close second.
So, is the problem with the service being offered or in a lack of government regulation, which could resolve abuse in any of these industries? Is trading sex for money inherently immoral? That seems to be Paul’s assumption.
In countries that legalize sex work, it would appear that there is less abuse. So why can’t it be regulated, with workers and children protected?
The Netherlands is one country that legalized and regulated, but it is now pulling back and reducing the size of the industry. Not sure why. What has been their experience?
The case of liquor prohibition might be instructive here. One the production for sale and sale of liquor became illegal, it became impossible to regulate the industry. The result was not only the production of unsafe alcohol, but also a development of a huge underworld devoted to making it available. Once Prohibition was legalized, regulation re-asserted itself, and bad liquor and gangsters were driven from the market. On the other hand, there are examples in the 20th century of generals trying to provide safe prostitution for their men, but the public outcry forced them to stop.
I am very worried about the issue of prostitution. On the one hand, there is nothing immoral that I can think of for selling sex for money, where both parities are willing adult rational actors. On the other hand, the abuses are rampant. Not all individuals are participating freely. It would be nice if the two kinds of transactions – the rational and the coercive could be treated separately by the law. I don’t know if that could be done though.
I have wondered about the rise of the term “sex work,” but haven’t bothered to dig into it. It seems to cover not just prostitution, but also professional and amateur “adult entertainment.” I think that, probably intentionally, confuses the discussion about prostitution. I don’t know why we need a new term, except as part of a general Progressive attempt at removing stigmatizing words (such as vagrant or even homeless, or convict) from the language. Ultimately, the word doesn’t remove the stigma, it just takes a while for it to be used derogatorily.
I would suggest differentiating sex workers from sex slaves. The first would include those who voluntarily work in the industry and earn wages, the second would be those under someone else’s control and have no autonomy, such as children and prostitutes under the control of pimps.