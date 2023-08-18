Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili answers a question and gives an order:
A: Do you like this cat food?
Hili: It’s excellent. Write down the name and buy it again tomorrow.
In Polish:
Ja: Smakuje ci ta karma?
Hili: Świetna, zapisz nazwę i kup ją jutro znowu.
On this day:
1492 – The first grammar of the Spanish language (Gramática de la lengua castellana) is presented to Queen Isabella I.
1590 – John White, the governor of the Roanoke Colony, returns from a supply trip to England and finds his settlement deserted.
1612 – The trial of the Pendle witches, one of England’s most famous witch trials, begins at Lancaster Assizes. [But hey, no dissing indigenous ways of knowing!]
1634 – Urbain Grandier, accused and convicted of sorcery, is burned alive in Loudun, France.
1783 – A huge fireball meteor is seen across Great Britain as it passes over the east coast.
1826 – Major Gordon Laing becomes the first European to enter Timbuktu.
1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium.
1877 – American astronomer Asaph Hall discovers Phobos, one of Mars’s moons.
1903 – German engineer Karl Jatho allegedly flies his self-made, motored gliding airplane four months before the first flight of the Wright brothers.
1917 – A Great Fire in Thessaloniki, Greece, destroys 32% of the city leaving 70,000 individuals homeless.
1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage.
1923 – The first British Track and Field championships for women are held in London, Great Britain.
1940 – World War II: The Hardest Day air battle, part of the Battle of Britain, takes place. At that point, it is the largest aerial engagement in history with heavy losses sustained on both sides.
1958 – Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.
1958 – Brojen Das from Bangladesh swims across the English Channel in a competition as the first Bengali and the first Asian to do so, placing first among the 39 competitors.
1963 – Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
1971 – Vietnam War: Australia and New Zealand decide to withdraw their troops from Vietnam.
1976 – The Soviet Union’s robotic probe Luna 24 successfully lands on the Moon.
1977 – Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under Terrorism Act No. 83 of 1967 in King William’s Town, South Africa. He later dies from injuries sustained during this arrest, bringing attention to South Africa’s apartheid policies.
2003 – One-year-old Zachary Turner is murdered in Newfoundland by his mother, who was awarded custody despite facing trial for the murder of Zachary’s father. The case was documented in the film Dear Zachary and led to reform of Canada’s bail laws.
2017 – The first terrorist attack ever sentenced as a crime in Finland kills two and injures eight.
2019 – One hundred activists, officials, and other concerned citizens in Iceland hold a funeral for Okjökull glacier, which has completely melted after having once covered six square miles (15.5 km2).
Births:
1587 – Virginia Dare, granddaughter of Governor John White of the Colony of Roanoke, first child born to English parents in the Americas (date of death unknown).
1629 – Agneta Horn, Swedish writer (d. 1672).
1685 – Brook Taylor, English mathematician and theorist (d. 1731).
1750 – Antonio Salieri, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1825).
1855 – Alfred Wallis, English painter and illustrator (d. 1942).
1900 – Ruth Bonner, Soviet Communist activist, sentenced to a labor camp during Joseph Stalin’s Great Purge (d. 1987).
1902 – Margaret Murie, American environmentalist and author (d. 2003).
1906 – Curtis Jones, American blues pianist and singer (d. 1971).
1911 – Amelia Boynton Robinson, American activist (d. 2015).
1911 – Klara Dan von Neumann, Hungarian computer scientist and programmer (d. 1963).
1914 – Lucy Ozarin, United States Navy lieutenant commander and psychiatrist (d. 2017).
1920 – Shelley Winters, American actress (d. 2006).
1921 – Lydia Litvyak, Russian lieutenant and pilot (d. 1943).
1928 – Sonny Til, American R&B singer (d. 1981).
1933 – Roman Polanski, French-Polish director, producer, screenwriter, and actor.
1934 – Gulzar, Indian poet, lyricist and film director.
1936 – Robert Redford, American actor, director, and producer.
1952 – Patrick Swayze, American actor and dancer (d. 2009).
1957 – Denis Leary, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter.
1961 – Huw Edwards, Welsh-English journalist and author. [Currently suspended pending a BBC investigation.]
1969 – Edward Norton, American actor.
1969 – Christian Slater, American actor and producer.
1978 – Andy Samberg, American actor and comedian.
1823 – André-Jacques Garnerin, French balloonist and the inventor of the frameless parachute (b. 1769).
1850 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (b. 1799).
1886 – Eli Whitney Blake, American inventor, invented the Mortise lock (b. 1795).
1919 – Joseph E. Seagram, Canadian businessman and politician, founded the Seagram Company (b. 1841).
1940 – Walter Chrysler, American businessman, founded Chrysler (b. 1875).
1945 – Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian activist and politician (b. 1897).
1961 – Learned Hand, American lawyer, jurist, and philosopher (b. 1872).
1964 – Hildegard Trabant, Berlin Wall victim (b. 1927).
1981 – Anita Loos, American author and screenwriter (b. 1889).
1983 – Nikolaus Pevsner, German-English historian and scholar (b. 1902).
1990 – B. F. Skinner, American psychologist and philosopher, invented the Skinner box (b. 1904).
2009 – Rose Friedman, Ukrainian-American economist and author (b. 1910).
2017 – Bruce Forsyth, English television presenter and entertainer (b. 1928).
2018 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian diplomat and seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations (b. 1938).