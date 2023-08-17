Thursday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is unimpressed by cheese
Hili: A sandwich with cheese? Does that mean that we already ate smoked sirloin?
A: It means that I fancied a sandwich with cheese.
In Polish:
Hili: Kanapka z serem? Czy to znaczy, że polędwicę już zjedliśmy?
Ja: To znaczy, że mam ochotę na kanapkę z serem.
On this day:
1488 – Konrad Bitz, the Bishop of Turku, marks the date of his preface to Missale Aboense, the oldest known book of Finland.
1549 – Battle of Sampford Courtenay: The Prayer Book Rebellion is quashed in England.
1560 – The Catholic Church is overthrown and Protestantism is established as the national religion in Scotland.
1585 – Eighty Years’ War: Siege of Antwerp: Antwerp is captured by Spanish forces under Alexander Farnese, Duke of Parma, who orders Protestants to leave the city and as a result over half of the 100,000 inhabitants flee to the northern provinces. [As per the two entries just above this one, religion brings nothing but peace…]
1585 – A first group of colonists sent by Sir Walter Raleigh under the charge of Ralph Lane lands in the New World to create Roanoke Colony on Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
1807 – Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat leaves New York City for Albany, New York, on the Hudson River, inaugurating the first commercial steamboat service in the world.
1836 – British parliament accepts registration of births, marriages and deaths. [Of course, they knew nothing in those days – now we just randomly assign sex at birth, which is a much better system…]
1896 – Bridget Driscoll became the first recorded case of a pedestrian killed in a collision with a motor car in the United Kingdom.
1915 – Jewish American Leo Frank is lynched in Marietta, Georgia, USA after his death sentence is commuted by Governor John Slaton.
1943 – World War II: The Royal Air Force begins Operation Hydra, the first air raid of the Operation Crossbow strategic bombing campaign against Germany’s V-weapon program.
1945 – The novella Animal Farm by George Orwell is first published.
1947 – The Radcliffe Line, the border between the Dominions of India and Pakistan, is revealed.
1958 – Pioneer 0, America’s first attempt at lunar orbit, is launched using the first Thor-Able rocket and fails. Notable as one of the first attempted launches beyond Earth orbit by any country.
1970 – Venera program: Venera 7 launched. It will later become the first spacecraft to successfully transmit data from the surface of another planet (Venus).
1977 – The Soviet icebreaker Arktika becomes the first surface ship to reach the North Pole. [Sadly a feat that is becoming all too easy.]
1978 – Double Eagle II becomes first balloon to cross the Atlantic Ocean when it lands in Miserey, France near Paris, 137 hours after leaving Presque Isle, Maine.
1988 – President of Pakistan Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq and U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel are killed in a plane crash. [A state of emergency was declared and I arrived in Pakistan a week later not sure what to expect – everything was fine.]
1998 – Lewinsky scandal: US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony that he had an “improper physical relationship” with White House intern Monica Lewinsky; later that same day he admits before the nation that he “misled people” about the relationship.
2005 – The first forced evacuation of settlers, as part of Israeli disengagement from Gaza, starts.
2008 – American swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the first person to win eight gold medals at one Olympic Games.
2017 – Barcelona attacks: A van is driven into pedestrians in La Rambla, killing 14 and injuring at least 100.
2019 – A bomb explodes at a wedding in Kabul killing 63 people and leaving 182 injured.
Births:
1786 – Davy Crockett, American soldier and politician (d. 1836). [And there’s my earworm of the day, unfortunately…!]
1801 – Fredrika Bremer, Swedish writer and feminist (d. 1865).
1887 – Marcus Garvey, Jamaican journalist and activist, founded Black Star Line (d. 1940).
1893 – Mae West, American stage and film actress (d. 1980).
1900 – Pauline A. Young, American teacher, historian, aviator and activist (d. 1991).
1904 – Mary Cain, American journalist and politician (d. 1984).
1913 – Mark Felt (aka ‘Deep Throat’), American lawyer and agent, 2nd Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 2008).
1920 – Maureen O’Hara, Irish-American actress and singer (d. 2015).
1929 – Francis Gary Powers, American captain and pilot (d. 1977).
1930 – Ted Hughes, English poet and playwright (d. 1998).
1932 – V. S. Naipaul, Trinidadian-English novelist and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2018).
1943 – Robert De Niro, American actor, entrepreneur, director, and producer.
1943 – John Humphrys, Welsh journalist and author.
1953 – Kevin Rowland, English singer-songwriter and guitarist. [An alternative earworm: “Come on Eileen…”.]
1954 – Eric Johnson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer.
1957 – Robin Cousins, British competitive figure skater.
1958 – Belinda Carlisle, American singer-songwriter.
1960 – Sean Penn, American actor, director, and political activist.
1968 – Helen McCrory, English actress (d. 2021).
1673 – Regnier de Graaf, Dutch physician and anatomist (b. 1641). [Specialized in iatrochemistry and iatrogenesis, and was the first to develop a syringe to inject dye into human reproductive organs so that he could understand their structure and function.]
1720 – Anne Dacier, French scholar and translator (b. 1654).
1786 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (b. 1712).
1809 – Matthew Boulton, English businessman and engineer, co-founded Boulton and Watt (b. 1728).
1969 – Otto Stern, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1888).
1979 – John C. Allen, American roller coaster designer (b. 1907).
1983 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (b. 1896).
1990 – Pearl Bailey, American actress and singer (b. 1918).
2007 – Bill Deedes, English journalist and politician (b. 1913).
Here is a quote from Mae West:
I speak two languages, Body and English. -Mae West, actress, playwright, singer, screenwriter, and comedian (17 Aug 1893-1980)
Pioneer 0 (1958) – This was pre-NASA or just transition to NASA time in the U.S. There was a world-wide peaceful use of space for scientific purposes activity carried out by several countries in 1957-58 under the heading of the International Geophysical Year. The U.S. efforts were carried out by the army, air force, and navy. There was no NASA yet. Pioneer 0 was an ambitious effort led by the Air Force Ballistic Missiles Division. As unsuccessful military launch efforts piled up, U.S. President and former WW2 army general Dwight Eisenhower lobbied the Congress and had passed on 29July1958, legislation that created a civilian space agency: NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The agency was cobbled together from the existing NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) laboratories and several army/air force testing and launch facilities and became operational as NASA on October 1, 1958. NACA’s use of rockets up until that time was limited,to the best of my knowledge, to boosting aerodynamic shapes to hypersonic speeds in order to flight-test their characteristics for comparison with wind tunnel data and theoretical predictions. The NACA had been founded in 1915 to lead an effort by the U.S. to catch up to Europe in airplane technology post WW 1. NASA did address aeronautics in its first couple of decades but over time really became the “Space Agency” supporting research on humans in space, atmospheric science on Earth and other planets, and general space sciences.
Re the Bridget Driscoll record.
I know two people who have killed a pedestrian while driving a motor vehicle and one who was the pedestrian that was killed. Two were the result of inattention by the pedestrian and one by the driver and the pedestrian.
Not a pedestrian but one accident I know of the person was changing a tyre on the side of the road, a very dangerous thing to do by all accounts.
I’m liking this series in this format.