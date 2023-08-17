Thursday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is unimpressed by cheese

Hili: A sandwich with cheese? Does that mean that we already ate smoked sirloin?

A: It means that I fancied a sandwich with cheese.

.

.

In Polish: Hili: Kanapka z serem? Czy to znaczy, że polędwicę już zjedliśmy? Ja: To znaczy, że mam ochotę na kanapkę z serem.