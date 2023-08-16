2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Qur’an

  1. It ain’t those parts of the Bible that I can’t understand that bother me, it is the parts that I do understand.

    The Bible has noble poetry in it… and some good morals and a wealth of obscenity, and upwards of a thousand lies.

    You believe in a book that has talking animals, wizards, witches, demons, sticks turning into snakes, burning bushes, food falling from the sky, people walking on water, and all sorts of magical, absurd and primitive stories, and you say that we are the ones that need help?

    A man is accepted into a church for what he believes and he is turned out for what he knows.

    The best cure for Christianity is reading the Bible.

    –Mark Twain

