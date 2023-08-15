This is dead easy, but several hikers missed this giant Galápagos tortoise along the trail (Isabela island). Can you spot it? This is rated “easy-peasy.”
Spot the giant tortoise!
August 15, 2023 • 12:15 pm
2 thoughts on “Spot the giant tortoise!”
I think I see it. It was not that easy for me.
Oh, that big rock-looking thing? (wanders by…) Cool & thanks for sharing the wildlife & landscape photos