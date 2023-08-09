Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ biases

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “told,” continues with songs about cognitive biases; the last one featured a ditty about the “sunk cost fallacy”.

Today’s bias, “reactance”, can be characterized this way:

Reactance bias is doing something different from what someone wants you to do in reaction to a perceived attempt to constrain your freedom of choice. Reactance bias can occur when you feel pressured to accept a certain view and can lead to a strengthening of resolve for an alternative view, regardless of its relative merits.

And of course the Divine Duo, by crossing the barmaid, demonstrates exactly what they’re singing about.

