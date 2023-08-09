Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “told,” continues with songs about cognitive biases; the last one featured a ditty about the “sunk cost fallacy”.
Today’s bias, “reactance”, can be characterized this way:
Reactance bias is doing something different from what someone wants you to do in reaction to a perceived attempt to constrain your freedom of choice. Reactance bias can occur when you feel pressured to accept a certain view and can lead to a strengthening of resolve for an alternative view, regardless of its relative merits.
And of course the Divine Duo, by crossing the barmaid, demonstrates exactly what they’re singing about.
If you want to give some dosh to this courageous artist on Patreon, go here.
5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ biases”
Each post must have at least one comment, and so I’m leaving one. .
I didn’t think the compere at the open mike sessions was the barmaid.
Thanks, as always, for the plug Jerry.
Jeremy P is right. The off-screen voice in the concert hall isn’t the barmaid. He’s an impresario.
I did comment earlier, but it didn’t stick. Here I go again, referencing one of my favorite websites:
https://yourbias.is/reactance
I’m wondering, though, whether Jesus & Mo are presenting symptoms of Oppositional Defiant Disorder more than betraying a reactance bias.