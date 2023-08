Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “written”, came with the email note, “In for a penny. . . ” And, as usual, the Divine Duo instantiate exactly what the barmaid is accusing them of.

Speaking of the “sunk cost fallacy,” we discussed it recently with respect to the New Zealand government’s continued funding of Māori projects investigating a phenomenon proven to be wrong a long time ago (the phases of the Moon supposedly affect plant growth and physiology).