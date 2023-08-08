Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: August, 8 2023, and National Frozen Custard Day. America’s best custard is supposedly sold at Ted Drewes in St. Louis, where the “concrete”, a milkshake made from their custard, is so thick that it’s served with the cup inverted:

It's also (note the sign at the top) INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY.

And here’s the first cat sent in, by reader Jason Kushner:

This is Perseus. He’s a blue-point modern Siamese and he’s actually from rural Illinois. Now he lives in New York City.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 8 Wikipedia page.

*Saudi Arabia is trying to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but isn’t involving Russia in the talks, which makes Putin steam. How can the Saudis do that? More from the Associated Press.

Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country, officials said Sunday. The summit will be held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, said one official, who spoke early Sunday on condition of anonymity as no authorization had been given to publicly discuss the summit. Russia was not invited, the official added. Hours later, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the talks would be held in Saudi Arabia, without naming Jeddah as the location. “The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains 10 fundamental points, the implementation of which will not only ensure peace for Ukraine, but also create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world,” Yermak said in a statement. “We are deeply convinced that the Ukrainian peace plan should be taken as a basis, because the war is taking place on our land.” . . . Previously, Ukraine has described the 10-point peace formula as including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine. . . . Two Russian missile strikes hit the city center of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, killing five people and wounding at least 31 more, Ukrainian officials said. . . .The deadly attack came just a day after officials from around 40 countries gathered in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war in Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the two-day talks in Jeddah as not having “the slightest added value” because Moscow — unlike Kyiv — wasn’t invited. A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry repeated previous assurances that Moscow is open to a diplomatic solution on its terms that would end the 17-month-old war, and that it is ready to respond to serious proposals. The Kremlin’s demands include Kyiv recognizing its annexation of four Ukrainian regions, which Russian forces at this point only partially control, and Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

An earlier article said that Russia “blasted” Saudi Arabia for this slight, but that article seems to have disappeared to be replace by this one, which barely mentions Russia. At any rate, the Russian and Ukrainian plans seem to be irreconcilable at this point, and should Ukraine lose even more territory in a peace deal, it would hearten Russia (and perhaps China) to try another land grab.

*Ukraine has stopped a plot to assassinate President Zelensky (I’m surprised he’s still alive), but this is one of only several attempts to kill the guy.

An alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Monday. The detained woman has not been named publicly but is from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, according to a statement from the SBU. The SBU said she had been “gathering intelligence” about Zelensky’s planned visit to Mykolaiv at the end of July, in order to plan a Russian airstrike to kill the president. However, SBU agents had obtained information about the “subversive activities of the suspect” and adopted additional security measures, foiling the plot. The SBU said that it caught the woman “red-handed” as she “was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders.” . . .Zelensky has faced several known attempts on his life since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of his country in February 2022. Russian special forces were tasked with eliminating the Ukrainian president at the start of the war. In a profile published in April 2022, TIME magazine described how Russian troops had parachuted into Kyiv to kill or capture Zelensky and his family on February 24, the day after the war began. As Ukrainian forces fought Russians on the streets of Kyiv, the presidential guard tried to seal the compound using police barricades and piles of plywood, TIME reported. Oleksiy Arestovych, a military intelligence veteran, said rifles and bulletproof vests were handed out to Zelensky and about a dozen aides as Russian troops made two attempts to storm the presidential compound. “It was an absolute madhouse,” Arestovych told TIME. “Automatics for everyone.” Zelensky ignored his bodyguards’ advice to flee the compound, and also refused the offers of British and American forces to evacuate him. He responded with the famous line: “I need ammo, not a ride.”

Now there’s a brave man!

*This title should inspire a click, a WaPo piece called “The average doctor in the U.S. makes $350,000 per year. Why?” The answer seems to be “because they love their dosh.”

The figures are nigh-on unimpeachable. They come from a working paper, newly updated, that analyzes more than 10 million tax records from 965,000 physicians over 13 years. The talented economist-authors also went to extreme lengths to protect filers’ privacy, as is standard for this type of research. By accounting for all streams of income, they revealed that doctors make more than anyone thought — and more than any other occupation we’ve measured. In the prime earning years of 40 to 55, the average physician made $405,000in 2017 — almost all of it (94 percent) from wages. Doctors in the top 10 percent averaged $1.3 million. And those in the top 1 percent averaged an astounding $4 million, though most of that (85 percent) came from business income or capital gains.

Look at these salaries!

Doctors apparently don’t like this publicity, noting that they’re going into medicine to help people, and they put in years of brutal training that isn’t that well-paid. But it doesn’t answer the title question.

One unfair, inflammatory and accurate answer would be that they like money. On average, doctors — much like anyone else — behave in ways that just happen to drive up their income. For example, the economists found that graduates from the top medical schools, who can presumably write their own ticket to any field they want, tend to choose those that pay the most. “Our analysis shows that certainly physicians respond to earnings when choosing specialties,” Polyakova told us. “And there’s nothing wrong with that, in my opinion.” They also found that each 10 percent increase in the Medicare payment rate for a procedure causes a 4.4 percent increase in billing for the procedure — mostly because the doctor will work to find additional patients who could benefit from the now-more-profitable intervention. . . .American physicians seem to be quite talented at caring about economics. “In general, U.S. physicians are making about 50 percent more than German physicians and about more than twice as much as U.K. physicians,” internal medicine physician Atul Grover told us. Grover leads the Association of American Medical Colleges’ Research and Action Institute, teaches medicine at George Washington University and speaks with the easy authority and charisma of someone who probably deserves to be earning several times what we do.

There’s also a shortage of doctors, which could be remedied by letting more well qualified people into medical school and increasing the number of residency slots, which, capped by the government, have dropped substantially since 1970. But why would the government want a physician shortage. Only Ceiling Cat knows. There’s a lot more in the article that will astound you at the largesse conferred upon our physicians.

*Over at the NYT, a guest op-ed by Richard Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, asks us to ponder “Imagine what another indictment could do for Donald Trump.” The answer is not heartening.

The indictment by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, over the Stormy Daniels hush money changed the trajectory of the Republican race. Mr. Trump had already stabilized from the hit he took after the disappointing midterms for Republicans, but the indictment helped boost him nearly 10 points in the national polls, and he’s stayed on that elevated plane ever since. Before this, the presumption in contemporary politics has been that a serious presidential candidate would have to withdraw if indicted. If the time and resources necessary to fight criminal charges didn’t dissuade him or her, the voters would leave the candidate no other choice. Why hasn’t this happened to Mr. Trump? His ability to weather, and benefit from, his legal straits is a testament not just to his hold on the party but also to a deep distrust of the criminal justice system among Republicans. There’s a natural suspicion when one side is indicting a leading politician of the other. . . . Then there’s the politics of attention. As Mr. Trump showed in 2016, when it comes to media coverage, quantity has a quality all its own. The indictments make everything about him, more so than is the case ordinarily. His motorcades haven’t been covered as extensively since he was president, and his latest Truth Social posts denouncing his mistreatment are being covered as breaking news.

This, of course, causes a lot of trouble for other Republicans with their hats in the ring. If they damn the indictments of Trump, they’re supporter their main adversary in the primaries, but if they say the indictments should proceed, they’re throwing their hat in with the hated Democrats. In the end, indictments are good for Trump:

. . . It may be that nearly six months from now, in the cold light of day before the Iowa caucuses, Republicans conclude the burden of his potential trials next year in terms of time, expense and political fallout makes him too risky a nominee. In the meantime, almost every Republican who wants to beat him is thinking, “Please, no more indictments.”

*Did you know that New Jersey is the last state in the U.S. that prohibits drivers from pumping their own gas? (Oregon also prohibited it, but that was repealed last week.) You’d think full-service gas would cost more, but it doesn’t. The WSJ describes the pride that Jerseyites feel in having someone else fill their tank. (Apparently gas stations can allow customers who insist to pump their own gas.)

New Jersey resident Nyoami Winterburn knows this: If her state ever abolishes full-service gasoline stations, then baby, she was born to run. “I will move out of New Jersey. I’m not kidding. It is one of the big perks of living here,” Winterburn said Saturday outside a gas station along Route 4 near Englewood, N.J. “I don’t like to pump my own gas, especially when it’s cold.” . . . On Saturday, a day after Oregon revoked its 72-year-old ban on self-service gas stations, many New Jersey drivers along the busy commuter corridor that feeds into the George Washington Bridge said they are proud to be the last U.S. state to prohibit the self pump. There is even a popular bumper sticker that says “Jersey Girls Don’t Pump Gas,” an homage to the Garden State’s 1949 law banning self-service stations for fire-safety and other concerns. . . Sean Hodel, from Virginia, said he didn’t know full-service gas stations existed. “I have never heard of such a thing,” he said. “Where I’m from, you pump your own gas.” Hernandez said some customers do wave him off, even though they aren’t supposed to touch the pumps. “If they say, ‘I got it,’ I don’t mess with them,” he said.

Boy am I old! I remember that when you filled up, it was from an attendant, who also washed your windshield and checked your oil. Gas was 19¢ per gallon.

Gas-station owners can be fined as much as $250 for a first offense if authorities catch customers handling the pumps, according to New Jersey law. . . . New Jersey gas-station owners would consider a 10-to-15-cent price difference a gallon if self-service pumps ever became a reality in the state, Kashouty said. On average, it costs owners 12 cents a gallon to have an attendant at the pump, he said.

And it’s cheaper than in surrounding pump-yourself states:

Even as a full-service state, New Jersey often has lower gas prices than its neighbors, according to average prices compiled by AAA. Jersey prices for regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.73 a gallon this weekend compared with $3.90 in New York and $3.91 in Pennsylvania, according to the automobile association. The national average was $3.83 a gallon as of Sunday.

I bet they don’t wash your windshield or check your oil, though!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is tired of being photographed on the windowsill (you can see Andrzej’s reflection):

Hili: You have no mercy. A: Two more pictures and I will leave you alone.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie masz litości. Ja: Jeszcze ze dwa zdjęcia i dam ci spokój.

From Divy:

Fr0m Ducks in Public: “Draw me like you draw your French girls”:

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0. Who would check the first box?

From Masih. There’s nothing wrong with consensual sex between men, but something’s wrong when it’s done by authorities who deem it sinful and illegal, and in fact kill Iranians who engage in it:

Tapes of same-sex acts among prominent muslim clerics and Islamic Republic officials have gone viral in Iran. A scandal that exposes deep hypocrisy of regime officials who promote strict sharia laws 1.Mehdi Haghshenas, a firebrand cleric who promoted strict hijab for women, was… pic.twitter.com/DxgXlIRSVO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 4, 2023

Ricky Gervais annotates a picture of his beloved cat Pickle:

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” – Eleanor Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/ilq6A4foqz — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 5, 2023

From Simon. That’s quite a dewlap that Trump has! (Is it Photoshopped?)

From Barry: Ducks shopping for LPs (sound up). I sure hope they found a pond or lake.

What album are they looking for?? 🤣💙 pic.twitter.com/Jg4mbuY4aB — Noble Ron (@perry_ron) August 4, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial; today’s the memorial day of a survivor who died just a year ago.

8 August 2022 | A year ago Zofia Posmysz passed away. She was 98. She was born in Krakow.

In #Auschwitz from 30 may 1942.

No. 7566

Evacuated to Ravensbrück & liberated in Neustadt-Glewe.

A journalist, writer, author of 'The Passenger.’https://t.co/MlfsNQQHre pic.twitter.com/v3dvUpUJDs — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 8, 2023

Tweets from Matthew: beautiful odd-eyed cats:

These beautiful cats are Iriss and Abyss.. 😊 See their Instagram page for more:https://t.co/1jnozIxhsU — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 7, 2023

A great physics anecdote. Pauli was always a sarcastic wag.

Wolfgang Pauli's hilarious response to Werner Heisenberg's claims on a radio show that, except for the details, he was close to a theory of everything. Pauli sent this to George Gamow: 'This is to show the world, that I can paint like Titian. Only technical details are missing.' pic.twitter.com/affoE3XGEM — Paul Halpern (@phalpern) August 5, 2023

Horseshoe crabs are called “living fossils,” but the living ones aren’t by any means morphologically similar to ancient fossil ones. Read the paper to see the changes.

That nature fact person you follow on the social medias:

"HORSESHOE CRABS HAVE NEVER EVOLVED & HAVE REMAINED UNCHANGED SINCE BEFORE THE TIME OF THE DINOSAUR" Meanwhile, #HorseshoeCrabs, evolving constantly for the last 485 million years:https://t.co/HrLj25P4CC pic.twitter.com/ANjkIGtULw — Brian Engh (@BrianEngh_Art) August 4, 2023