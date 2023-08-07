Stuff that’s too expensive

If you do grocery shopping (and who doesn’t?), you may have noticed that a lot of stuff—and not just groceries—have skyrocketed in price since the pandemic. I’m not sure whether this is gouging or a normal economic response (maybe they’re the same), but I’m pretty sure that people are charging what the traffic will bear and that somehow competition hasn’t kept prices down.
The other day, for instance, I bought a baguette on my way home, and the price at the local bakery (the Medici, if you want to know) had jumped from $2 to $3 in one go: a 50% increase. When I wrote to the bakery manager (or owner) complaining, saying that I could get just as good a baguette for $2 at Trader Joe’s, the guy wrote a stinging response saying that he’s just making sure that his workers get a living wage and I could shop at Trader Joe’s if I wanted a place where (presumably) workers don’t make good wages. In fact, Trader Joe’s gives the wages of its Chicago employees, and here they are:
Average Trader Joe’s Crew Member hourly pay in Chicago is approximately $17.79, which is 36% above the national average.
I won’t be going to that store any more, and I presume that the Medici didn’t hike all the employees’ wages 50%.
Here are other things that seem much more expensive than a few years ago, and for some of the price hikes there are good reasons (eggs, for example, skyrocketed because of a chicken shortage).
Bread It’s a crime to pay more than $1 a loaf for decent sliced white bread (that’s what Aldi’s charges), but you’re lucky if you find a loaf for under three bucks in a grocery store.
Eggs (see above)
Toothpaste I don’t know how the manufacturers get away with charging four bucks per tube when Pepsodent (now almost impossible to find) cost $1 per tube for years. It’s as if adding a bit of potassium nitrate (to reduce sensitivity) to the common stannous fluoride suddenly boosts the price to the stratosphere. Do you know what potassium nitrate costs if you buy it in the lab? Almost nothing! In my view, products like Sensodyne, which is just regular toothpaste with those anti-sensitivity ingredients added) are huge ripoffs. But I use them anyway, as there’s no alternative.
Cereal. I occasionally used to buy “healthy” cereals like Raisin Bran or Shredded Wheat, but now they’re uber costly. My breakfasts now consist of a latte and two slices of toast. Speaking of which:
Fancy coffee. I know what it costs to make a latte, because I have a good one every day, made in my Breville espresso machine from good French roast beans from Trader Joe’s (I have a good grinder, too). I’ll estimate the the price of the coffee is about 20 cents and the milk about 25 cents. That makes the latte cost 45 cents. If you get one in Starbucks, it’ll be about ten times that high. I know there’s overhead and decent wages for the employees, but that is a big profit margin. And if you favor those fancy coffees that are really liquid desserts (peppermint lattes and the like), you’re getting ripped off more, not to mention ingesting a lot of unhealthy calories.
Cars. I haven’t bought a new or used car in years; I’m happy with my 2000 Honda Civic that I keep upgraded by installing stuff as it wears out. (It has only about 78,000 miles on it.) But the reports on the news about the hikes in prices of both new and used cars are scary. Imagine paying 50,000 for a new car!
Airfares. I won’t kvetch at length about this, but as service goes down, and lots of extra fees get tacked on (e.g., checking luggage, which I never do, mainly because of the bag-loss factor), the airfares go up.
What prices curl the soles of your shoes these days? Now’s your turn to kvetch.
12 thoughts on “Stuff that’s too expensive”
I don’t think I have eaten white bread in 50 years. There are many good alternatives like challah and seeded rye (although they have also become more expensive).
I LIKE white bread! It’s what I was brought up on and is good for sandwiches. I abhor rye bread unless it’s encasing pastrami or corned beef. To each their own, but white bread is still too expensive, and rye and challah even more so.
Ummm, that salary at Trader Joe’s amounts to about $37K/year. I don’t think that is anything to boast about or use as a yardstick, especially in a big city like Chicago.
Having a house has become way more expensive. Insurance up by 50% from last year. A big chunk of money. This may simply reflect prices of existing houses having gone way up. This isn’t a price shift reflecting climate issues….just plain prices going up.
My solution to most of these issues is to shop at Aldi’s — they sell raisin bran for $2.15, Cafe Bustelo Cuban espresso grind coffee for $3.85 for 10 oz. (283g), and a very nice 12-grain bread for $2.39 — which unlike the big chain grocery store breads (which cost closer to $5) is always fresh. They also have a very respectable produce section. Admittedly those prices have all increased by about one-third of what they were before the pandemic. They also don’t always have everything in stock (for several weeks our local store had no oranges?). But on the other hand they don’t have music playing! Reason enough to shop there.
Sensitive toothpaste at Dollar Tree is $1.25/smallish tube and works fine. You can order by the case online.
Come to my suburb (not even Vancouver proper) where one-bedroom apartments *average* $2,578 per month and the average annual income for individuals is $51,000. New housing starts in my suburb average about 3000 per year (almost all condominium apartment towers for sale not purpose-built for rental), but we add about 5000 new immigrants per year. Add to the mix the thousands of wealthy international students who attend my university plus investors (mostly from China) buying condos. The new immigration is welcome, the international students keep my university afloat (and they tend to be great people), and Chinese investors are understandably trying to get their money (and their families) out of China. But this all puts pressure on housing costs that drives almost all of the other cost-of-living increases we experience. Maybe the details are different elsewhere.
Yep, it should not cost most of your wage to shelter yourself. It’s terrible and no level of government seems interested in doing anything about it and they seem content on just allowing families to live in tents throughout major cities. Pretty soon there will be no middle class & only the very rich will live indoors in private homes. The rest will be generationally poor like in other parts of the world.
Agreed. Ironically this hurts new immigrants more than almost everyone else. Same story in Toronto.
What brand and model of “good” coffee bean grinder do you use? I like a fine “Turkish” grind, and am less than pleased with my grinder.
Baratza “Encore”. Simple to adjust the grind, high-quality steel parts, easy to clean, seemed like a reasonable price. I bought mine as a pick-me-up during the first covid lockdown in 2020. Still gets a very high rating from Wirecutter.
https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/reviews/the-best-coffee-grinder/
So what is behind it? I am not sure, but one thing often discussed is “greedflation”. There were genuine supply bottlenecks during the pandemic, and consumers got used to the higher prices. So suppliers kept the high prices (and higher profits where they could find them), and even let prices go up further because we put up with it. Is this true enough? I don’t know, but the argument keeps coming up.