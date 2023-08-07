Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the start of the work week: Monday, August 7, 2023, a day whose pain you can mitigate because it’s also National Raspberries and Cream Day. As I’m getting ready to go to the Galápagos on Friday, and am also debilitated with insomnia, posting may be light this week, and perhaps nearly nonexistent from the 11th to the 21st. I do my best.

It’s also Beach Party Day, Professional Speakers Day, and National Purple Heart Day. August 7 stems from the antecedents of the medal, now given out for being wounded in combat:

The original Purple Heart, designated as the Badge of Military Merit, was established by George Washington – then the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army – by order from his Newburgh, New York, headquarters on 7 August 1782. The Badge of Military Merit was only awarded to three Revolutionary War soldiers by Washington himself. Washington authorized his subordinate officers to issue Badges of Merit as appropriate. Although never abolished, the award of the badge was not proposed again officially until after World War I.

Here’s an original Badge of Military Merit awarded to Elijah Churchill of the Continental Army:

And the spiffier Purple Heart from WWII:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 7 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:



*Trump is doing victory laps since his indictment for the January 6 insurrection and his part in trying to overturn the election.

Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his third appearance in court as a criminal defendant, delivered a speech full of defiance and bluster on Friday night, insulting prosecutors and declaring that the charges he faces only help his 2024 presidential campaign. “Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” Trump said at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. “We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.” . . . But Trump was characteristically unapologetic as he took the stage Friday night to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” flashing a thumbs-up at the crowd, raising his fist and taking in a standing ovation of nearly three minutes. . . .In a sign of that defiance, his campaign released an online ad Friday attacking Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation that resulted in Trump’s latest charges and a separate case where he’s charged with mishandling classified documents. The ad, which is expected to start airing on television next week, also attacks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump in a hush money case, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is believed to be close to filing charges in her investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. A Trump aide said the ad will start airing Monday and Tuesday in Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta and on national cable. The ad was also shown to the crowd at the Alabama dinner Friday night. Trump has continued to receive endorsements from GOP elected officials throughout the investigations and criminal cases, including on Friday from all six of the state’s Republican U.S. House members.

What’s more amazing than Trump’s lunacy and narcissism is that so many Americans buy it, giving the man a standing ovation. I apologize to the world on behalf of these Americans.

*The NYT has a postmortem on the World Cup and the heartbreaking loss of the U.S. to Sweden on penalty kicks after a nil-nil tie in regulation time. Here’s a five-minute video of that nail-biter of a penalty kick competition.

From the NYT (everybody’s always looking for that “watershed moment”):

Even the replay required a second look, so slim was the margin that separated the United States from elimination at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. But there it was, if you squinted: years of work, weeks of games and almost three hours of world-class soccer reduced to a single computer-generated image, the ball microscopically over the goal line, and the United States fully, and unequivocally, out of the World Cup.

“We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter,” goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said. “That’s tough.” It was probably more than one millimeter, no? The decision was a stunning end in every possible way. That it gave Sweden a victory in a penalty shootout and a berth in the quarterfinals against Japan almost felt like an afterthought, though surely not to the Swedes. Yet as they raced off into the corner, delirious in victory, there was so much else to process: soccer’s newfound reliance on technology and video review; the elimination of the United States, the two-time reigning champion ejected from its customary place at the peak of its sport; and the exit from the World Cup, for the final time, of the American star Megan Rapinoe, the athlete and activist who had hoped to go out a three-time champion but will instead fly home ruing her own missed penalty kick, a cruel twist of fate she labeled “a sick joke.” The defeat may one day be seen as a watershed moment for women’s soccer, the moment when the United States, the most successful and most decorated team in the sport’s history, surrendered its decades of primacy once and for all. Close watchers of the sport have seen that moment coming for a while. Investments in Europe especially but elsewhere, too, have been narrowing that gap for years. Rising powers like Spain, England and the Netherlands — but also older ones like Sweden and Germany — no longer shudder at the sight of the Americans on the other side.

*And the WaPo has one, too: “The new face of U.S. women’s soccer is stunned disbelief.”

These are the faces of utter and abject disappointment. We’ve never seen the United States women’s national team look like this, like lost tourists at a tournament they had once known so well. Williams’s traumatized expression. Naeher appearing as though she’d like to have a word with management to file a very angry complaint. Rapinoe wilting in her final international match and looking confused over whether to laugh or cry during her last moments on a cold Sunday night inside Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. . . . We’ve never watched the Americans leave the World Cup this early. This will officially be scored as the USWNT losing 5-4 to Sweden in a penalty-kick shootout after a scoreless draw. However, the record does not show the agony. Seen through the players in this storied program who performed so unevenly that American dominance in this game should now be spoken of in past tense terms. And felt by the fans who traveled across the globe, reworking their itineraries on the fly and fighting off jet lag just to get their hearts broken in a different hemisphere. . . .The USWNT won its first World Cup when co-captain Alex Morgan was just two years old. Later, another iteration of the super program turned sports bra celebrations into a fad before Sophia Smith was even born. This was the legacy the new United States team was living up to for 90 minutes. Trinity Rodman pressuring Sweden’s defense and leading the American attack to a 6-2 shot advantage in the first half. Morgan coming oh-so-close on potential goals — and being shut out twice by Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. But for a second straight match the United States never scored, opening the door for the game to be taken over by randomness and penalty kicks. And ultimately, heartache. . . .And then, the nightmare. Kelley O’Hara’s attempt hit the post, setting up the Swedes for the winner. Though Naeher appeared to stop Lina Hurtig’s kick and quickly collected herself to deflect the rebound, upon review the ball did in fact cross the line. Just barely enough to send the Americans home. Stunned, Naeher wouldn’t let go to the ball. Williams wouldn’t move. Rapinoe couldn’t stop laugh-crying. This is what American soccer now looks like.

You could clearly see Rapinoe smiling after she missed her penalty kick, and then after the Americans lost. I’m not sure what that’s about, but it was likely a strange mixture of despair and irony (Rapinoe rarely misses a penalty kick). Here’s another reaction.

*Pamela Paul seems to be a Luddite about this, but read her NYT op-ed, “A brief and futile argument in defense of the incandescent bulb.”

We knew the day was coming when the lights would go out, and by that, I mean the light of the incandescent light bulb. As of Aug. 1, the Biden administration’s regulations went into effect: All bulbs forthwith must comply with new efficiency standards. While not explicitly banning incandescent bulbs, these regulations will make it awfully hard — if not impossible — for the old Edison bulb to pass muster. Intellectually, I’m on board. The more environmental regulations this country can impose, the better. My own microcontribution is an array of personal eco-diktats, some of which I try to force on other members of my family. I am forever turning out lights when people momentarily leave a room. I wash and reuse Ziploc bags until they no longer zip, and I enlist all stray bags into litter box duty. I am a manic recycler of paper. There is simply no reasonable defense of incandescent light bulbs. LED bulbs last longer, are cheaper in the long run and, now that their once hefty price tag has dropped, in the short run as well. Their widespread use will significantly reduce carbon emissions. But against reason, let me argue briefly and futilely in favor of the aesthetic, ambient, even tactile (I’ll explain) benefits of Edison’s radiant invention. First, consider the alternatives. A hundred times I have been told that LED bulbs, with their unnatural froideur and their sour green aura, can now simulate all manner of glow. They come with labels like soft white and bright white, cool white and daylight. It’s all nonsense. The morose cast of the LED bulb looks one step up from the dread fluorescent, with its grim hue supplying the gray to barely finished basements, the line at the D.M.V. and the waiting room in the E.R. Stark. Devoid of passion. Institutional. I’m hardly the first person to notice that LED light simply looks bad. Things illuminated by LED (human beings, for example) also look bad, sullen, even villainous. . . . And LED is cold — not just in terms of color but actually cold. As a person whose internal thermostat runs on the chilly side, who needs a hot bath every night just to fully inhabit my extremities, the incandescent light bulb has served as a beacon. . . . Or simply succumb to the waning incandescence. Wait it out until fireplace season. Cling to the good news that, per a separate slate of proposed efficiency standards, the odious compact fluorescent light may soon be banned, too. We’ll always have candlelight.

I have to agree with Paul. I have only one incandescent bulb in my flat, but it’s the one I use most often: my bedside reading lamp. It has a warm glow that is easy to read by. The lamp on the other side of the bed, a compact fluorescent, seems, well, cold. I don’t know what I’ll do when my reading light burns out.

*You may have seen this video which ignited an online debate: is this animal, on display at a Chinese zoo, a real sun bear (Helarctos malayanus) or a human in a sun bear costume? When I first saw it, I was convinced that the way it walked, plus the wrinkles on its lower back, indicated a costumed human, though why they’d do that puzzled me. It turns out that I was (probably) wrong. Judge for yourself:

The zoo itself has denied that the bear is a fake:

. . . in an audio recording circulating on WeChat, a spokesperson for the zoo said the animal was real and that such deception would not happen at a state-run facility. He also noted that in the 40C (104F) summer temperature, a human in a fur bear suit “would not last more than a few minutes before collapsing”. A zoo employee said visits were being arranged for reporters on Monday to see the bears.

But a writer at USA Today (perhaps tongue in cheek) says this is a person in a bear suit:

The bear is standing up straight in very human-like fashion. Its fur around the back appears a bit wrinkled up, like it’s an ill-fitting costume. And, as previously mentioned, it waved at people. Even more suspiciously, zoo officials reacted swiftly to the internet rumors by saying the sun bear is “definitely not a human.” That seems a bit too defensive. And it’s just what I would say if I were trying to get people to believe my dude-in-a-bear-suit ruse.

Well, bears can be taught to wave, but those wrinkles still get me. Look at them closely in the video above.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili waits for inspiration:

Hili: I’m sitting and thinking what next. A: And? Hili: I will decide something sooner or later.

In Polish:

Hili: Siedzę i myślę co dalej. Ja: I co? Hili: Prędzej czy później coś postanowię.

And a picture of a sleeping Szaron:

From Laurie Ann. Would you honk? I wouldn’t!

From Simon, who says that this came from the UK but refers to the US:

From BuzzFeed:

Masih speak with a woman who describes the sexual humiliation that women face in Iranian prisons (there are subtitles):

“They completely strip you naked in front of the camera, then force you to squat with legs apart, only to shatter your pride as a woman." Listen to the shocking words of Mojgan Keshavarz, one of the brave women of the #WhiteWednesdays campaign.#WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/lF2uWvr4o3 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 5, 2023

From Simon. Where are these penguins going?

Penguins going on a trip.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/NhZWk7cdJu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 5, 2023

An attentive driver from Barry:

An Orangutan just casually driving a golf cart pic.twitter.com/IRb9LzUfY3 — Interesting Videos (@videos_int) August 5, 2023

From Malcolm, a cat stealing the spotlight:

Cat stealing the spotlight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0zqMd16lN2 — The Best (@ThebestFigen) August 2, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 14-year-old girl gassed upon arrival (the sex is confused here):

7 August 1930 | A Romanian Jewish girl, Dvora Rifca Berger, was born in Comlausa. In June 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/pxg3cA01la — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 7, 2023

Tweets from the diligent Dr. Cobb. First, evidence that flies play. Follow the thread for more data.

We enriched our flies’ life with a spinning platform to see how they interact with it over 2 days – turns out some love it, some hate it. Another great example of idiosyncratic behavior. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/oJM5Pdn66m — Wolf Huetteroth @wolfhuette@drosophila.social (@wolfhuette) August 5, 2023

A translation from the British. (Another one I’ve noticed is “very nice”, which translates to “horrible.”)

“Oh dear” – Translation: Everything’s ruined beyond repair. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 6, 2023

A scientist elated by his newfound fame. See the article on brooding behavior in starfish here.

OH WOW WOW! My brooding starfish paper is in the NYT!! my thanks to @MegaDarren !! https://t.co/Ht3c3dWcxP — Christopher Mah, @echinoblog@sciencemastodon.com (@echinoblog) August 4, 2023