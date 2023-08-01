. . . And here’s an amphibian to identify, sent in on July 3by Linda Calhoun in New Mexico.

John found this toad in our garden yesterday. Don’t know the species, and have never seen one before. Most of the toads around here are NM Spadefoots, which are tiny compared to this one.

When he checked last night before closing up shop, it was gone.

. . . ,. We have only had a little rain in the last few weeks. The spadefoots come out when there has been enough rain for them to spawn in the puddles. Their eggs hatch rapidly and the tadpoles grow quickly, lest the puddles dry up. The adults are only as big as a half-dollar when fully grown.

This guy is about the size of a softball, or maybe a little bigger.

If you put it out there, maybe somebody with a lot more expertise than I could tell us.