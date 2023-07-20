Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, July 20, 2023, and National Lollipop Day (Americans usually call them “suckers”.) The name? Wikipedia says this about “the invention of the modern lollipop”:
According to the book Food for Thought: Extraordinary Little Chronicles of the World, they were invented by George Smith of New Haven, Connecticut, who started making large hard candies mounted on sticks in 1908. He named them after a racehorse of the time, Lolly Pop – and trademarked the lollipop name in 1931
To wit (with the horse):
#DYK that today is #NationalLollipopDay in Canada? The invention of the lollipop is still something of a mystery. Invented by George Smith, who started making the candy in 1908. He named them after a racehorse of the time, Lolly Pop & trademarked the lollipop name in 1931! pic.twitter.com/UUooPDVN4b
— CASHN (@CAS_HN) July 20, 2020
But there are other explanations:
Alternatively, it may be a word of Romany origin, being related to the Roma tradition of selling candy apples on a stick. Red apple in the Romany language is loli phaba
It’s also National Fortune Cookie Day, Moon Day (marking the day that humans first walked on the Moon in 1969), Nap Day, Space Exploration Day, and International Chess Day Here’s a good fortune:
And the Google Doodle today celebrates the FIFA Women’s World Cup (click on Doodle below). Here’s how to watch it.
Da Nooz:
*As time goes on, and Trump accumulates more and more indictments, fewer and fewer readers think he’ll go to jail. Here’s the results of yesterday’s unscientific poll. I guess most people think that the Orange Man will be above the law.
*So if, as seems likely, Trump is indicted in Washington for his attempt to reject the election results and for formenting insurrection, what will be the charges be? The NYT suggests three.
Now, Mr. Trump appears almost certain to face criminal charges for some of his efforts to remain in office. On Tuesday, he disclosed on social media that federal prosecutors had sent him a so-called target letter, suggesting that he could soon be indicted in the investigation into the events that culminated in the riot.
Mr. Trump did not say what criminal charges, if any, the special counsel, Jack Smith, had specified in issuing the letter.
But since the Capitol attack — in part because of revelations by a House committee investigation and news reports — many legal specialists and commentators have converged on several charges that are particularly likely, especially obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the government.
A person briefed on the matter said the target letter cited three statutes that could be applied in a prosecution of Mr. Trump by the special counsel, Jack Smith, including a potential charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
. . . These are some of the charges Mr. Trump could face in the Jan. 6 case.
Corruptly Obstructing an Official Proceeding
Both the House committee that scrutinized Jan. 6 and a federal judge in California who intervened in its inquiry have said that there is evidence that Mr. Trump tried to corruptly obstruct Congress’s session to certify Mr. Biden’s Electoral College victory. Under Section 1512(c) of Title 18 of the United States Code, such a crime would be punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Conspiring to defraud the government and to make false statements
Both the federal judge in California and the Jan. 6 committee also said there was evidence that Mr. Trump violated Section 371 of Title 18, which makes it a crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, to conspire with another person to defraud the government.
Wire and Mail Fraud
A constellation of other potential crimes has also surrounded the Jan. 6 investigation. One is wire fraud. Section 1343 of Title 18 makes it a crime, punishable by 20 years in prison, to cause money to be transferred by wire across state lines as part of a scheme to obtain money by means of false or fraudulent representations. A similar fraud statute, Section 1341, covers schemes that use the Postal Service.
That’s a lot of crimes and a lot of years. And you’re telling me he won’t do jail time?
*Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne has just stepped down—under a cloud.
A panel of experts concluded that Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist who has been president of Stanford for nearly seven years, did not engage in any fraud or falsification of scientific data. It also did not find evidence that he was aware of problems before publication of data.
But the review provides a portrait of a scientist who co-authored papers with “serious flaws” and failed on multiple occasions to “decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes” when concerns were raised.Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday that he would ask for three papers to be retracted and two corrected. A panel of prominent scientists, engaged by a special committee of the private university’s board of trustees, examined a dozen of the more than 200 papers published during his career.
The “flawed paper” issue is, to me, less serious than the failure to correct mistakes. Tessier-Lavigne probably did what big famous scientist do: slap his name on the paper without reading it carefully (it’s reprehensible, but that’s the way science is these days). But failure to correct mistakes when pointed out? Unforgivable!
In a statement Wednesday, Tessier-Lavigne said, “the Panel did not find that I engaged in research misconduct regarding the twelve papers reviewed, nor did it find I had knowledge of or was reckless regarding research misconduct in my lab.”
“Although the report clearly refutes the allegations of fraud and misconduct that were made against me,” he wrote, “for the good of the University, I have made the decision to step down as President effective August 31.”
. . . In his statement Wednesday, Tessier-Lavigne acknowledged some missteps: In some instances, he wrote, “I should have been more diligent when seeking corrections. The Panel’s review also identified instances of manipulation of research data by others in my lab. Although I was unaware of these issues, I want to be clear that I take responsibility for the work of my lab members.”
Curiously, the Prez was brought down by reporting of Stanford’s student newspaper, the Stanfor Daily. A search for a new President will soon be underway, in the meantime the acting Prez is Richard Saller, a professor of European studies and a former provost at the University of Chicago.
*A federal judge upheld the $5 million that Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll in her civil suit for sexual abuse and defamation.
A federal judge on Wednesday upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive and that the jury vindicated him by failing to conclude he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the jury’s May award of compensatory and punitive damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation in the civil case was reasonable.
Trump’s lawyers had asked Kaplan to reduce the jury award to less than $1 million or order a new trial on damages. In their arguments, the lawyers said the jury’s $2 million in compensatory damages granted for Carroll’s sexual assault claim was excessive because the jury concluded that Trump had not raped Carroll at Bergdorf Goodman’s Manhattan store in the spring of 1996.
. . .Kaplan wrote that the jury’s unanimous verdict was almost entirely in favor of Carroll, except that the jury concluded she had failed to prove that Trump raped her “within the narrow, technical meaning of a particular section of the New York Penal Law.”
The judge said the section requires vaginal penetration by a penis while forcible penetration without consent of the vagina or other bodily orifices by fingers or anything else is labeled “sexual abuse” rather than “rape.”
He said the definition of rape was “far narrower” than how rape is defined in common modern parlance, in some dictionaries, in some federal and state criminal statutes and elsewhere.
The judge said the verdict did not mean that Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed … the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”
Although Carroll claimed that Trump had sexually penetrated her with both his fingers and his penis, the jury apparently found that the preponderance of the evidence suggested some form of sexual abuse but not penile penitration, which I think is that the judge is referring to in the last paragraph.
*Iran, which appears to have abolished the “morality police” to arrest or stop those who didn’t wear hijabs or engaged in prohibited activities like singing, now seems to have reinstated those police again.
It’s been more than six months since state officials removed Iran’s Guidance Patrol (nicknamed “morality police”) from active duty on the streets of Iran. On Sunday, the force returned to patrolling to enforce the country’s modesty laws.
Shariah in the country states that women must wear hijabs and loose-fitting clothing to maintain modesty, in accordance with Islamic tradition.
Since 2006, the Gasht-e Ershad, or Guidance Patrol, has enforced the law by monitoring that women cover their hair with a hijab. Men have also been targeted but not nearly as frequently, as reported by The New York Times. Punishments in the past have ranged from verbal warnings and fines to arrests and beatings.
On Sunday, police spokesperson Saeed Montazerolmahdi announced that the Guidance Patrol would once again be on the streets to “deal with those who, unfortunately, ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying the norms,” per BBC.
“If they disobey the orders of the police force, legal action will be taken, and they will be referred to the judicial system,” he said.
Some speculation exists as to whether the patrol will be able to impose the country’s dress code like they did before, as BBC reported, because as one college student told Reuters, “the number of people who do not obey is too high now.”
You can go to jail or even get killed for not wearing “the proper hijab”. No wonder Iranian women are protesting en masse!
*The kākāpō (Strigops habroptila) of New Zealand is the world’s only flightless parrot, and also the world’s heaviest parrot (weight: 1.5-2 kg.).. It’s also rare: as of this year, there were only 248 of them. 40 years ago they were all moved to an island off New Zealand to remove them from predators. Now, for the first time in four decades, they’ve been released on the mainland—the large North Island of New Zealand. Please excuse the Department of Conservation’s announcment, which uses a large number of Māori words that most Kiwis (and no non-Kiwis) can understand:
The Department of Conservation in partnership with Ngāi Tahu is moving four male kākāpō from Whenua Hou/Codfish Island near Rakiura Stewart Island to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Waikato today.
DOC Operations Manager for Kākāpō Deidre Vercoe says returning the critically endangered nocturnal ground-dwelling parrot to the mainland is significant for all New Zealand, and a shared success story for all partners involved.
“Kākāpō are one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most iconic and rare species, recovering from a population low of 51 birds in 1995. Until now, kākāpō have been contained to a few predator-free offshore islands, so to have them now returning to the mainland is a major achievement for all involved.”
The translocation comes after decades of hard work by DOC and Ngāi Tahu through the Kākāpō Recovery Programme, utilising both science and matauranga Māori to bring the species back from the brink of extinction. Since 2016 the population doubled to reach a high of 252 birds in 2022, and their island homes are almost at capacity.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Deputy Kaiwhakahaere Matapura Ellison says a key aspect of the translocation is the iwi ki te iwi (iwi to iwi) transfer of the four manu from Ngāi Tahu to Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Raukawa, Ngāti Hauā, and Waikato.
“This is a milestone translocation, and we are thankful for our iwi partners who will keep our taonga (treasured) kākāpō safe at their new habitat on Maungatautari. The whanaungatanga between our iwi is strengthened further through the shared kaitiakitanga of these precious manu.”
This give me a chance to show one of the best wildlife videos ever, Sirocco, the “ambassador kakapo”, shagging Mark Carwardine’s head while Stephen Fry looks on. This is from the BBC show, “Last chance to see”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s plaint is explained by Malgorzata, “Andrzej is now used to having Hili on his desk and just continues working, but Hili interprets it as that he started to ignore her.”
Hili: Do not think I don’t see it.A: See what?That you more often do not even notice when I’m disturbing you.
Hili: Nie sądź, że tego nie widzę.Ja: Czego?Hili: Coraz częściej nawet nie zauważasz, że ci przeszkadzam.
From Stash Krod:
From The Cat House on the Kings:
From The Absurd Sign Project 2.0):
A tweet from Masih (see Nooz above). The Iranian morality please have are BACK!
The morality police have never really been gone. Here we can see how they are now filming woman. Powerful women are bravely resisting. One told me, “We have nothing to lose and that’s why we have no fear of them”. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/NCPcAjfmro
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 19, 2023
Lauren Boebert discarded a pin rememberine one of the victims of the school massacre (19 victims) in Uvalde, Texas last year. She could at least have waited until she was in the privacy of her office.
Boebert is a co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, which is made up of members of Congress who support Second Amendment rights. Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gina Gennari made the pins after members of Congress wore AR-15 pins on the House floor to symbolize their commitment to upholding the Second Amendment.
Update: We just talked to Lauren Boebert about what the pin represents. She immediately threw away the pin and shook her head “no” when I said we hope you can take action on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/51amIYJiUx pic.twitter.com/Yh4lboUr8t
— sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) July 18, 2023
Now Marjorie Taylor Greene is in campaign ads for Biden! Funny caption, too.
I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023
From Malcolm: a trick about how to crack an egg without getting bits of shell in it. I’m trying it tonight!
While the "cracking an egg in one hand like a professional chef" trick requires some practice, there is also a simple way to prevent the introduction of bothersome eggshells into your dish at all.
Gravity.
[📹Jordan Howlett: https://t.co/4eao4oE8Vl]pic.twitter.com/9lIs48hiH1
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 15, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 7 year old boy gassed upon arrival:
17 July 1935 | Dutch Jewish boy, Josef Butterteig, was born in Maastricht.
He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Westerbork in February 1943. He was murdered in a gas chamber after arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/gMYUzfB4h3
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 17, 2023
Tweets from the diligent Dr. Cobb. First, a high-fiving cat:
— place where cat should be 😺 (@catshouldnt) July 19, 2023
Here’s the first kakapo release on mainland New Zealand in forty years (see above):
Tonight there are #kakapo in the forest of the North Island of Aotearoa for the first time in over a century. We released four into Maungatautari Sanctuary Mountain today. #conservation #returnofthekakapo pic.twitter.com/9zra8Y0NDz
— Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) July 19, 2023
A photo from yore, tweeted by Matthew:
A cleaning lady polishes the banisters at the ABC Cinema in Manchester, during a performance by the Beatles, November 20, 1963 (Image: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/ZsgkNF2yBs
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) July 17, 2023
