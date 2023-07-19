Our dorm ducks

Two people from the University of Chicago Alumni group filmed Team Duck doing their tri-weekly feeding and watering of Maria and her ten babies marooned on the dorm plaza. ‘

Carrie and her friend Alonna came along with us and filmed the ducks, with Alonna turning the video into a remarkable summary of what it’s like to care for them, and in such a short film clip. We were all very pleased. Click on the screenshot below to see the video, and be sure to put the sound up.

Here are some screenshots from the video. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it!

h/t: Carrie, Alonna